TFT 13.6 B-patch temporarily fixes Set 8.5 problems, nerfs Vex and ADMIN

Riot Games is dropping a Teamfight Tactics 13.6 B-patch for Set 8.5, addressing frustrating champions and traits that have dominated the ranked ladder since the release of Glitched Out!

Since the launch of TFT Set 8.5 through Patch 13.6, champions like Vex and traits like Hacker, Riftwalker, and ADMIN have been dominating the ranked ladder. Vex rose to broken status in the Mascot Reroll comp as the primary carrier, dishing out powerful damage while gaining healing. The TFT 13.6 B-patch is “full of temporary fixes,” according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, applying a bandaid for a wound that will get addressed through Patch 13.7.

Hey folks. Long thread incoming about B-patch and what not. If you don't want to read it all here's the TLDR:



We're prepping a B-patch to go live ASAP to address issues. It's full of temporary fixes and you can expect more in 13.7.



Now for those interested, let's talk why. pic.twitter.com/RxG2epNO0a — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) March 27, 2023

The TFT team is aware of the problems and frustrations that players are likely experiencing on the Set 8.5 ranked ladder. Some changes from the 13.6 B-patch will provide relief while others are filler, getting taken care of through Patch 13.7.

“I can list more, but all of this is to say that we’re fully aware these changes aren’t the correct perfect changes,” Mortdog said. “However if the choice is do SOMETHING now and fix again in 13.7, or do nothing and wait, TFT has always preferred action. So we did what we could.”

Patch 13.7 of TFT Set 8.5 will contain a bunch of big changes. Nerfs to Vex in the 13.6 B-patch are likely to get reversed in Patch 13.7 as it will likely make her unplayable, with the team addressing her “backline access,” according to Mortdog. And other balance adjustments like the tweaks to ADMIN will help balance out other comps like Warwick and Draven.

Here are some of the big changes taking place in the TFT 13.6 B-patch

Vex: Spell damage nerfed from 240/360/600 to 210/315/5110

Vex: Rule of Four Hero Augment reduces healing from 22 to 11 percent

Mascot: Healing per Mascot on the side reduced to one percent

LaserCorps: Heart and Soul Augments temporarily disabled

Riftwalker: Zac’s spell healing was reduced to 20 percent of missing health and spell damage was reduced to 20 percent of current health

Hacker: Breakpoints changed from 2/3/4/5 to 3/4/5/6

The TFT 13.6 B-patch is expected to drop at 3pm CT on March 28. Additional changes might end up on the PBE, where players can test them out prior to the official release of Patch 13.7 on April 5.

Update March 27 7pm CT: The release time of TFT 13.6 B-patch was added based on a Mortdog Twitter post.