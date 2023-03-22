The Mid-Set Teamfight Tactics update has shaken up the meta with powerful AP champions like Neeko and Twisted Fate, along with some old favorites like Miss Fortune and Anima Squad.

Patch 13.6 brought about the Mid-Set update for TFT, containing several new traits and a bunch of four-cost champions with powerful Hero Augments. Several of the new champions, like Neeko and Warwick, are already establishing themselves within the Patch 13.6 meta. And new traits like Riftwalker and InfiniTeam are also having an impact.

The meta for Patch 13.6 had been tested through PBE servers prior to the launch of Glitched Out! but more changes are expected to take place leading up to Patch 13.7. From AP dominance to Warwick tearing up enemy teams, here are the best Patch 13.6 end-game comps for the launch of TFT Set 8.5.

Best TFT Set 8.5 end-game comps (Patch 3.16)

Spellslingers

Ability power comps return to S-tier status in TFT Set 8.5 through the vertical trait, Spellslingers. Champions who have the Spellslinger trait in Glitched Out! are Lux, Annie, LeBlanc, Sona, Neeko, Twisted Fate, and Janna. Players can opt to run either four or six Spellslinger units with Neeko as the primary carrier. Secondary carriers are Twisted Fate, Ekko, and Annie. Janna is the finisher in the TFT Set 8.5 end-game comp.

Spellslinger comp

Neeko is a new four-cost Set 8.5 champion added through the Patch 3.16 Mid-Set update who can deal individual and AOE damage, along with Twisted Fate who is also a four-cost unit.

Ideal items for TFT Set 8.5 Spellslinger carriers

Neeko: Spear of Shojin, Jeweled Gauntlet, Rabadon Deathcap, Blue Buff, and Hand of Justice

Twisted Fate: Statikk Shiv, Hextech Gunblade, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Giant Slayer

Ekko/Annie: Defensive items like Guardian Stoneplate, Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw, Sunfire Cape, and Ionic Spark.

Janna: Star Guardian emblem

Ideal Augments for Spellslinger comp

A Heart or Crest for Star Guardian or Spellslinger from regular Augments will improve the flexibility of the Spellslinger comp. Hero Augments for any of the carriers are strong, including Janna’s two Hero Augments.

Anima Squad

Miss Fortune and her Anima Squad of misfits are still a top-tier TFT end-game comp following the Mid-Set update. Nothing has changed about the build as Miss Fortune is still the primary carrier and Ekko/Riven are the defensive frontline units. And Vayne provides additional support in the backline. Anima Squad champions in Set 8.5 are Nasus, Sylas, Jinx, Vayne, Riven, and Miss Fortune.

Ideal items for TFT Set 8.5 Anima Squad carriers

Miss Fortune: Spear of Shojin, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Jeweled Gauntlet, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Giant Slayer, and Hand of Justice

Ekko/Riven: Defensive items like Guardian Stoneplate, Ionic Spark, Warmog’s Armor, Bramble Vest, Dragon’s Claw, Sunfire Cape, and Redemption

Ideal Augments for Anima Squad comp

Running five Anima Squad is still good but high-ranked players are starting to push for a full vertical of seven. This requires an Anima Squad emblem that is typically equipped on Ekko.

Regular Augments: Jeweled Lotus, Ascension, Second Wind, Anima Squad Heart, or Crown

Hero Augments: Both of Miss Fortune’s Hero Augments are ideal, along with both Jinx’s and Riven’s. Nasus Soul Eater is another viable option.

Mascot

Supers and Mascot have bounced back to S-tier status as the premier reroll comp of TFT Set 8.5. Vex is the new primary carrier for the build, supported by Malphite and Lee Sin. And Nunu is a solid finisher. Players will want to three-star Malphite, Lee Sin, Nasus, and Vex. Gangplank is solid too but might get contested by opponents running a Duelist comp.

Mascot reroll comp

Ideal items for TFT set 8.5 Mascot reroll comp

Vex: Blue Buff, Statikk Shiv, Rabadon’s Deathcap, and Giant Slayer

Lee Sin: Ionic Spark or Thieves Gloves

Malphite: Defensive items

Ideal Augments for Mascot comp

Malphite’s Rock Solid is the best Hero Augment for the Mascot comp and should pull a player in if available with the right setup at Stage 2-1. Players will also want to grab a Mascot Heart, Crest, or Crown. And regular Augments like Think Fast, Preparation, Ascension, and First Aid Kit are also solid choices.

Renegade Riftwalker

Zac was removed as a champion in the Mid-Set update but he’s still hanging around in Set 8.5 through the Riftwalker trait. Able to gain the last trait on the champion next to him, Zac provides flexibility within the Renegade Riftwalker TFT comp.

Jhin is the primary carrier for the build while Viego and Ekko are secondary carriers. Leona is a solid finisher for the build.

Ideal items for Renegade Riftwalker in TFT Set 8.5

Jhin: Last Whisper, Infinity Edge, Giant Slayer, and Hand of Justice

Ekko: Defensive items

Viego: Ionic Spark, Hand of Justice, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Hand of Justice

Leona: Defensive items

Ideal Augments for the Renegade Riftwalker comp

A Renegade emblem is a top priority to run five Renegade units, acquired through a Renegade Heart, Crest, or Crown. The emblem is typically placed on Vex. Jhin, Viego, and Alistar have solid Hero Augments while TFT Set 8.5 regular Augments like Battlemage and Jeweled Lotus are solid too.