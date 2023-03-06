TFT Set 8.5 cheat sheet for Glitched Out!: All traits and breakpoint stats

Glitches are changing things up in the second half of Set Eight.

The Mid-Set update for Teamfight Tactics Monsters Attack! is bringing about changes in Set 8.5 Glitched Out! while featuring a total of 27 traits.

Interdimensional rifts are opening portals in TFT Set 8.5, creating four new traits in Glitched Out! There are 27 traits and 59 champions in the Midset, with a total of 15 Set Eight champions bidding their cohorts farewell. Many of the original Set Eight traits have carried over into the Mid-Set. Adjustments were made to several existing traits, from champion changes to ability reworks, ensuring a balance between all champions and traits.

Here’s every TFT Set 8.5 trait, the breakpoint stats, and the champions associated with each trait in alphabetical order. Any trait receiving balance changes through a patch will be updated when that patch drops into live servers and during PBE testing.

Ace (1 or 4)

The Ace trait is only active when players have one or four Ace units on the board. An Ace champion will execute an enemy when it drops below a health threshold. No changes were made for Set 8.5.

One : Execute enemies under 15 percent health

: Execute enemies under 15 percent health Four: Execute enemies under 30 percent health

Set 8.5 champions with the Ace trait are Draven, Miss Fortune, Samira, and Mordekaiser.

A.D.M.I.N. (2/4/6)

The A.D.M.I.N. trait allows players to choose a cause and effect upon activating the trait, personalizing the trait. An additional effect and bonus outputs take place at higher breakpoints.

Two : Choose the cause and effect for the A.D.M.I.N. trait

: Choose the cause and effect for the A.D.M.I.N. trait Four : Choose an additional effect to go with the original cause and effect and boost all effects by 30 percent.

: Choose an additional effect to go with the original cause and effect and boost all effects by 30 percent. Six: Boost previous tiers by 100 percent

The A.D.M.I.N. Set 8.5 champions are Blitzcrank, Camille, LeBlanc, and Warwick.

Aegis (2/3/4/5)

Aegis units provide bonus Magic resistance to themselves and the team. Bonuses increase at each breakpoint with Aegis units gaining almost double the magic resistance applied to the team.

Two : 20 magic resistance for the team and 40 for Aegis units

: 20 magic resistance for the team and 40 for Aegis units Three : 40 magic resistance for the team and 80 for Aegis units

: 40 magic resistance for the team and 80 for Aegis units Four : 60 magic resistance for the team and 120 for Aegis units

: 60 magic resistance for the team and 120 for Aegis units Five: 90 magic resistance for the team and 180 for Aegis units

Champions with the Aegis trait are Vi, Alistar, Ekko, and Leona.

Anima Squad (3/5/7)

Anima Squad units build up Fame upon taking out an enemy unit. Champions with the Anima Squad trait gain attack damage, ability power, and plus-five health according to their shared Fame. Damage and ability power increase at each breakpoint. Anima Squad champions can’t gain Fame during PvE rounds and Target Dummies don’t grant Fame either.

Three : 10 percent attack damage and 10 ability power

: 10 percent attack damage and 10 ability power Five : 35 percent attack damage and 35 ability power

: 35 percent attack damage and 35 ability power Seven: 60 percent attack damage and 60 ability power

The Anima Squad champions in Set 8.5 are Nasus, Sylas, Jinx, Vayne, Riven, and Miss Fortune.

Brawler (2/4/6/8)

Brawler units gain additional health that increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 20 percent maximum health

: 20 percent maximum health Four : 44 percent maximum health

: 44 percent maximum health Six : 75 percent maximum health

: 75 percent maximum health Eight: 110 percent maximum health

Brawler TFT Set 8.5 champions are Blitzcrank, Renekton, Lee Sin, Vi, Jax, Riven, and Warwick.

Corrupted (Unique to Fiddlesticks)

At the start of combat, Fiddlesticks is dormant. Upon allies dying, Fiddlesticks uses the Corrupted trait to absorb their soul, granting him 40 ability power for each soul acquired. Once per combat at 70 percent health, or when all allies have perished, Fiddlesticks comes to life and fights.

Defender (2/4/6)

All allies gain bonus armor and Defender units gain more. Armor increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 30 armor for the team and 60 for Defender units

: 30 armor for the team and 60 for Defender units Four : 80 armor for the team and 160 for Defender units

: 80 armor for the team and 160 for Defender units Six: 200 armor for the team and 400 for Defender units

Chamions with the Defender trait are Poppy, Wukong, Rell, Riven, and Garen.

Duelist (2/4/6/8)

All Duelist units have an innate effect that increases movement speed. Units gain bonus attack speed from basic attacks that can stack up to 12 stacks. Bonus attack speed per stack increases with each breakpoint.

Two : Five percent attack speed per stack

: Five percent attack speed per stack Four : Nine percent attack speed per stack

: Nine percent attack speed per stack Six : 15 percent attack speed per stack

: 15 percent attack speed per stack Eight: 24 percent attack speed per stack

Champions with the Duelist trait are Gangplank, Kayle, Fiora, Yasuo, Nilah, Vayne, and Twisted Fate.

Forecaster (1)

The Forecaster trait is unique to Janna. Able to read the weather, Janna uses the Forecaster trait to buff all adjacent allies depending on the current weather conditions, which changes with each game.

Rainy: Starting mana 20/40/100 granted to adjacent allies at combat start

Windy: Attack damage and ability power are granted to adjacent allies, increasing by 12/25/150 every five seconds

Gadgeteen (3/5)

During each round of combat, Gadgeteen champions generate a random modified weapon that can be equipped on any unit. All Gadgeteen units gain damage and damage reduction for each item that is equipped to them.

Three : Create one weapon every round and gain three percent bonus damage and damage reduction per item.

: Create one weapon every round and gain three percent bonus damage and damage reduction per item. Five: Create two weapons every round and gain 10 percent bonus damage and damage reduction per item.

Gadgeteen champions in TFT Set 8.5 are Lulu, Poppy, Annie, Gnar, and Nunu.

Hacker (2/3/4)

At the start of combat, a Hacker unit summons an H4ckerr!m that takes the champion to the enemy backline. All Hacker units gain Omnivamp that increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 15 percent Omnivamp

: 15 percent Omnivamp Three : 30 percent Omnivamp

: 30 percent Omnivamp Four: 40 percent Omnivamp

Hacker champions are Pyke, LeBlanc, and Shen.

Heart (2/4/6)

Upon casting a spell, Heart units gain stacking ability power for the duration of combat. Ability power increases at each breakpoint.

Two : Four AP

: Four AP Four : Seven AP

: Seven AP Six: 10 AP

Champions with the Heart trait in Set 8.5 are Lulu, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Sona, Viego, and Syndra.

InfiniTeam (3/5/7)

Activating an InfiniTeam breakpoint opens a portal to an alternate timeline while creating portals on the board. At the start of combat, any InfiniTeam unit that is placed on a portal summons an alternate version of themselves with different items. The alternate version gets one item for each Augment its controller owns. All alternative versions have reduced health and damage.

Three : One portal opens. Copy has 40 percent reduced damage and 40 percent reduced health

: One portal opens. Copy has 40 percent reduced damage and 40 percent reduced health Five : Two portals open. Copies have 55 percent reduced damage and 55 percent reduced health

: Two portals open. Copies have 55 percent reduced damage and 55 percent reduced health Seven: Two portals open. Copies have 90 percent reduced damage and 90 percent reduced health

InfiniTeam Set 8.5 champions are Lucian, Pantheon, Sivir, Shen, Twisted Fate, and Ultimate Ezreal.

LaserCorps (3/4/5/6)

Each LaserCorps champion in TFT Set Eight is assigned a combat drone. Upon attacking or getting hit by an attack, LaserCorps units deal magic damage to the agent’s target. There is a 0.4-second cooldown. Upon an agent perishing, their drone is reassigned to the nearest living LaserCorps agent.

Three : Drone lasers deal 30 magic damage

: Drone lasers deal 30 magic damage Four : Drone lasers deal 42 magic damage

: Drone lasers deal 42 magic damage Five: Drone lasers deal 50 magic damage and all LaserCorps units get a drone

Drone lasers deal 50 magic damage and all LaserCorps units get a drone Six: Drone lasers deal 70 magic damage and all LaserCorps units get a drone

LaserCorps Set 8.5 champions are Ashe, Renekton, Yasuo, Warwick, and Mordekaiser.

Mascot (2/4/6/8)

All ally team members heal a percentage of their maximum health every two seconds. Mascot units heal double the amount. Upon a Mascot unit perishing, they retreat to the sidelines of the game board to cheer on your team comp, increasing the team’s healing by one percent for each cheering mascot. Healing increases at each breakpoint.

Two : Two percent healing

: Two percent healing Four : Three percent healing

: Three percent healing Six : Five percent healing

: Five percent healing Eight: 12 percent healing

Mascot units in TFT Set 8.5 are Nasus, Malphite, Alistar, Vex, and Nunu.

Mecha: PRIME (3/5)

At the start of combat, players designate a PRIME, which combines with the two closest Mecha units, absorbing 90 percent of their base health. Breakpoints increase ability power and attack damage.

Three : The PRIME gains 60 ability power and 60 percent attack damage

: The PRIME gains 60 ability power and 60 percent attack damage Five: All Mechs gain 55 ability power and 55 percent attack damage while the PRIME gains double this amount.

Champions that have the Mecha: PRIME trait are Wukong, Draven, Jax, Garen, and Leona.

Ox Force (2/4/6)

All Ox Force champions gain bonus defenses. Once per combat round when an Ox Force unit drops below one health, they instead go to one health and become immune to damage for a total of one second. Ox Force units gain armor and magic resistance that increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 20 armor and magic resistance

: 20 armor and magic resistance Four : 50 armor and magic resistance

: 50 armor and magic resistance Six: 125 armor and magic resistance

Ox Force champions are Annie, Fiora, Alistar, and Viego.

Parallel (2)

Parallel is a unique trait to the two versions of Ezreal in Set 8.5, similar to the Sister trait from Set Six. Upon activating the trait, the two-cost Underground version of Ezreal has his spell ability transform into a blast that hits all enemies in a line. The five-cost Ultimate Ezreal then summons one additional temporal duplicate.

The two Parallel champions in Set 8.5 are Ezreal and Ultimate Ezreal.

Prankster (2/3)

Units with the Prankster trait can dodge enemies and create a target dummy once per round. Activating the third breakpoint adds a stun from the target dummy.

Two : Once per combat round at 50 percent health, Prankster units spawn a target dummy and move to a safe location while restoring 150 health.

: Once per combat round at 50 percent health, Prankster units spawn a target dummy and move to a safe location while restoring 150 health. Three: And, Prankster target dummies stun the enemy that eliminated them for 1.5 seconds.

Champions with the Prankster trait are Jinx, Gnar, and Ekko.

Quickdraw (2/3/4)

After firing two projectiles, Quickdraw units fire a bonus ability projectile that deals increased damage at each breakpoint.

Two : 60 percent total damage

: 60 percent total damage Three : 100 percent total damage

: 100 percent total damage Four: 139 percent total damage

Quickdraw champions in Set 8.5 are Lucian, Ezreal, Kai’Sa, and Miss Fortune.

Renegade (3/5/7)

Renegade champions deal a percentage of bonus damage that increases at breakpoints. The last Renegade unit alive during combat deals more.

Three : 25 percent bonus damage and an extra 20 percent for the last Renegade unit alive

: 25 percent bonus damage and an extra 20 percent for the last Renegade unit alive Five : 40 percent bonus damage and an extra 30 percent for the last Renegade unit alive

: 40 percent bonus damage and an extra 30 percent for the last Renegade unit alive Seven: 55 percent bonus damage and an extra 40 percent for the last Renegade unit alive

Renegade TFT champions are Lucian, Sylas, Camille, Jhin, Viego, and Leona.

Riftwalker (3)

Upon activating the Riftwalker trait, a gap between dimensions opens and Zac is summoned to the battlefield. Zac grows in power based on the star levels of the Riftwalker units and gains the last-listed trait on the closes Riftwalker champion.

Champions in TFT Set 8.5 who have the Riftwalker trait are Pyke, Vex, and Jhin.

Spellslinger (2/4/6/8)

Spellslinger units replace their next attack with an orb of magic that is fired at a random target every five seconds. The orb explodes as magic damage for 50 percent ability power of the Spellslinger unit. Ability power increases at each breakpoint.

Two : 25 AP

: 25 AP Four : 60 AP

: 60 AP Six : 95 AP

: 95 AP Eight: 140 AP and orbs deal 150 percent ability power

Champions with the Spellslinger trait are Lux, Annie, LeBlanc, Sona, Neeko, Twisted Fate, and Janna.

Star Guardian (3/5/7/9)

Star Guardian units gain more mana while in combat. Mana increases at each breakpoint.

Three : 40 percent additional mana

: 40 percent additional mana Five : 70 percent additional mana

: 70 percent additional mana Seven : 120 percent additional mana

: 120 percent additional mana Nine: 200 percent additional mana

Champions that have the Star Guardian trait are Lux, Rell, Kai’Sa, Nilah, Ekko, Neeko, and Syndra.

Supers (3)

There are no breakpoints for the Supers trait. Units that have the Supers trait grant allies 18 percent bonus damage at the start of combat. For every three-star unit on the team, the bonus damage percentage is increased by three percent.

Champions with the Supers trait are Gangplank, Lee Sin, and Malphite.

Sureshot (2/3/4/5)

Sureshot champions gain bonus attack damage at the start of combat and every four seconds. Attack damage increases at each breakpoint.

Two : Five percent AD

: Five percent AD Three : 10 percent AD

: 10 percent AD Four : 15 percent AD

: 15 percent AD Five: 21 percent AD

Champions with the Sureshot trait are Ashe, Sivir, Samira, and Ultimate Ezreal.

Threat

A TFT Set 8.5 champion with the Threat trait is unique. Players can field any number of Threat units as they technically don’t have any traits. Threat units, however, do have powerful abilities and increased base stats.

Champions that have the Threat trait in TFT Set 8.5 are Morgana, Rammus, Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Bel’Veth, Fiddlesticks, and Urgot.

Underground (3/4/5/6)

Underground units want to crack 10 locks to open a vault. Players can opt to not open the vault and accomplish another Heist. There are up to seven Heists, with losses cracking more locks than wins. Locks per win and loss increase at each breakpoint.

Three : Two locks per win and three locks per loss

: Two locks per win and three locks per loss Four : Two locks per win and four locks per loss

: Two locks per win and four locks per loss Five : Three locks per win and five locks per loss

: Three locks per win and five locks per loss Six: Four locks per win and seven locks per loss

Underground champions in TFT Set 8.5 are Kayle, Ezreal, Vi, Sona, and Samira.