TFT Patch 13.8 notes: Big rework, nerfs, and buffs

Riot Games is dropping significant Teamfight Tactics balance changes through Patch 13.8, leveling out the Set 8.5 meta for the Regional Finals taking place next month.
Patch 13.8 addresses several overperforming traits and comps while also including new Little Legends and a Chibi Champion. No major system changes were implemented and the only evergreen Augment to receive a balance change was Scoped Weapons, increasing the attack speed from 10 to 12 percent. Both the Hacker and Ox Force TFT Set 8.5 traits received a rework and the Lucian reroll comp was toned down through Blitzcrank and Lucian nerfs.
Related: TFT Set 8.5 cheat sheet for Glitched Out!: All traits and breakpoint stats
Here’s every TFT Set 8.5 balance change from the Patch 13.8 notes, according to Riot.
Patch 13.8 TFT trait balance changes
Two big changes were applied to TFT Set 8.5 traits through Patch 13.8: Ox Force was reworked and the Hacker trait had its Omnivamp slashed. Both traits have been causing frustrating moments, from a Hacker rider destroying an entire backline to units that live longer than they should.
- Ace: The trait will now require damage being dealt to execute
- Hacker: Omnivamp nerfed from 30/40/50 to 10/20/40 percent
- Hacker: Rider Omnivamp nerfed from 10/20/30 to 0/15/30 percent
- Hacker: Rework—The Hacker rider unit will target the closest enemy as opposed to preferring the back row
- Heart: AP per cost adjusted from 4/7/10 to 4/7/11
- InfiniTeam: Damage and health of alternate version adjusted from 50/60/95 to 50/55/85 percent
- Ox Force: Rework—Ox Force units gain bonus defenses. Once per combat, when they would drop below one HP, they instead shield themselves for 50% of their maximum health for 1.5 seconds.
- Ox Force: Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 10/40/90 to 5/35/75
- Underground: Tome of Traits will no longer drop from a Heist four or higher
Patch 13.8 TFT champion balance changes
A large number of one-cost TFT Set 8.5 units were adjusted through Patch 13.8, toning down the Lucian reroll comp. Blitzcrank and Lucian were both nerfed while Lux and Nasus were buffed. No changes were applied to any five-cost champions.
Related: All TFT Set 8.5 champions and Hero Augments: Updated abilities and stats
One-cost
- Blitzcrank: Static Defenses damage reduction nerfed from 55/60/65 to 50/52/55 percent
- Gangplank: Armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 35
- Gangplank: Trial by Fire damage buffed from 230/345/515 to 240/360/540
- Kayle: A Starfire Spellblade cast will no longer lock Kayle out of attacking for a brief period
- Lucian: Chrono-Barrage spell damage nerfed from 45/70/105 to 40/60/90
- Lux: Lucent Singularity spell damage buffed from 220/330/500 to 230/345/520
- Nasus: Health increased from 650 to 700
- Nasus: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45
- Nasus: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 200 to 225 percent
Two-cost
- Jinx: Attack damage buffed from 50 to 55
- Jinx: Maximum mana buffed from 20/80 to 0/65
Three-cost
- Gnar: Attack damage reduced from 65 to 60
- Kai’Sa: Sttarcharged spell damage nerfed from 150/225/375 to 135/205/335
- Rammus: Sand Slam spell stun duration increased from 1.25 to 1.5 seconds
- Shen: Stand United spell duration adjusted from 3.5/4/5 to 4/4/4 seconds
- Shen: Stand United spell damage reduction reduced from 45/50/55 to 40/45/50 percent
Four-cost
- Bel’Veth: Endless Banquet spell bonus attack speed per cast increased from 25 to 30 percent
Patch 13.8 TFT Hero Augment balance changes
Underperforming TFT Set 8.5 Hero Augments were the focus in Patch 13.8. Augments like LeBlanc’s Mirror Image and Wukong’s Cyclone were buffed. Both of Pantheon’s Hero Augments were nerfed, along with Lucian’s support Augment.
Related: How TFT Set 8/8.5 Augments work
- Lucian Enchanted Ammunition (support): AP per auto attack reduced from two to one
- Pantheon The Best Offense (carry): Ability power reduced from 50 to 40
- Pantheon Chronic Hallucinations (support): Damage reduction reduced from 70 to 60 percent
- Renekton Reign of Anger (carry): Attack speed per missing 100 health increased from four to five percent
- Wukong Cyclone (carry): Ability power increased from 10 to 18
- Ezreal Rising Spell Force (carry): Bugfix—Stacks will correctly get granted when Parallel is active
- Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard (carry): Missing health healing increased from 10 to 15 percent
- LeBlanc Mirror Image (support): Clone health increased from 75 to 99 percent
- Rammus Armored-dillo (support): Armor increased from 35 to 40
- Shen Recursion Matrix (support): Base damage reduction reduced from eight to seven percent
- Vayne Spread Shot (carry): Nearby enemy damage reduced from 50 to 44 percent
- Vex Joy Siphon (carry): Ally healing increased from 22 to 30 percent
- Ekko Destructive Resonance (carry): Range increased from two to three Hexes
- Ekko Destructive Resonance (carry): Damage amplification reduced from 250 to 200 percent
- Leona Perfected Solar Flare (carry): Mana reduction and ability power increased from 30 to 40
- Urgot Rising Tide (support): Bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 50 percent
Patch 13.8 TFT bug fixes
- A bug that tailored Hero Augments off the currently active board has been resolved and will now base options off the previous combat’s board.
- Crit damage from Gnar will now show up in the crit damage indicator.
- Gnar’s spells can no longer double-crit a primary target if the champion has a spell crit item.
- The ability icon of Annie now matches her spell.
- The Shen Time Knife Hero Augment will no longer scale with damage amplification.
- The Lucian Hyperbolic Time Chamber Hero Augment will now award XP on the correct casts.
- The Nilah Hero Augment, Reflection, can no longer grant Gadgeteen items.
- The Anima Squad emblem will now give the unit ability power.
- Players will no longer see the Ace Crest offered at Stages 2-1 or 3-2.
- Lee Sin will now get tank items from InfiniTeam and Lucky Gloves.
- Targeting from Yauo’s Steel Tempest was fixed.
- The Gadgeteen item, Magnetized Ionic Spark, will now correctly deal damage as intended.