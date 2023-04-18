TFT Patch 13.8 notes: Big rework, nerfs, and buffs

Riot Games is dropping significant Teamfight Tactics balance changes through Patch 13.8, leveling out the Set 8.5 meta for the Regional Finals taking place next month.

Patch 13.8 addresses several overperforming traits and comps while also including new Little Legends and a Chibi Champion. No major system changes were implemented and the only evergreen Augment to receive a balance change was Scoped Weapons, increasing the attack speed from 10 to 12 percent. Both the Hacker and Ox Force TFT Set 8.5 traits received a rework and the Lucian reroll comp was toned down through Blitzcrank and Lucian nerfs.

Image via Riot Games

Related: TFT Set 8.5 cheat sheet for Glitched Out!: All traits and breakpoint stats

Here’s every TFT Set 8.5 balance change from the Patch 13.8 notes, according to Riot.

Patch 13.8 TFT trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Two big changes were applied to TFT Set 8.5 traits through Patch 13.8: Ox Force was reworked and the Hacker trait had its Omnivamp slashed. Both traits have been causing frustrating moments, from a Hacker rider destroying an entire backline to units that live longer than they should.

Ace : The trait will now require damage being dealt to execute

: The trait will now require damage being dealt to execute Hacker : Omnivamp nerfed from 30/40/50 to 10/20/40 percent

: Omnivamp nerfed from 30/40/50 to 10/20/40 percent Hacker : Rider Omnivamp nerfed from 10/20/30 to 0/15/30 percent

: Rider Omnivamp nerfed from 10/20/30 to 0/15/30 percent Hacker : Rework—The Hacker rider unit will target the closest enemy as opposed to preferring the back row

: Rework—The Hacker rider unit will target the closest enemy as opposed to preferring the back row Heart : AP per cost adjusted from 4/7/10 to 4/7/11

: AP per cost adjusted from 4/7/10 to 4/7/11 InfiniTeam : Damage and health of alternate version adjusted from 50/60/95 to 50/55/85 percent

: Damage and health of alternate version adjusted from 50/60/95 to 50/55/85 percent Ox Force : Rework—Ox Force units gain bonus defenses. Once per combat, when they would drop below one HP, they instead shield themselves for 50% of their maximum health for 1.5 seconds.

: Rework—Ox Force units gain bonus defenses. Once per combat, when they would drop below one HP, they instead shield themselves for 50% of their maximum health for 1.5 seconds. Ox Force : Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 10/40/90 to 5/35/75

: Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 10/40/90 to 5/35/75 Underground: Tome of Traits will no longer drop from a Heist four or higher

Patch 13.8 TFT champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

A large number of one-cost TFT Set 8.5 units were adjusted through Patch 13.8, toning down the Lucian reroll comp. Blitzcrank and Lucian were both nerfed while Lux and Nasus were buffed. No changes were applied to any five-cost champions.

Related: All TFT Set 8.5 champions and Hero Augments: Updated abilities and stats

One-cost

Blitzcrank : Static Defenses damage reduction nerfed from 55/60/65 to 50/52/55 percent

: Static Defenses damage reduction nerfed from 55/60/65 to 50/52/55 percent Gangplank : Armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 35

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 35 Gangplank : Trial by Fire damage buffed from 230/345/515 to 240/360/540

: Trial by Fire damage buffed from 230/345/515 to 240/360/540 Kayle : A Starfire Spellblade cast will no longer lock Kayle out of attacking for a brief period

: A Starfire Spellblade cast will no longer lock Kayle out of attacking for a brief period Lucian : Chrono-Barrage spell damage nerfed from 45/70/105 to 40/60/90

: Chrono-Barrage spell damage nerfed from 45/70/105 to 40/60/90 Lux : Lucent Singularity spell damage buffed from 220/330/500 to 230/345/520

: Lucent Singularity spell damage buffed from 220/330/500 to 230/345/520 Nasus : Health increased from 650 to 700

: Health increased from 650 to 700 Nasus : Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45 Nasus: Spell attack damage ratio increased from 200 to 225 percent

Two-cost

Jinx : Attack damage buffed from 50 to 55

: Attack damage buffed from 50 to 55 Jinx: Maximum mana buffed from 20/80 to 0/65

Three-cost

Gnar: Attack damage reduced from 65 to 60

Attack damage reduced from 65 to 60 Kai’Sa : Sttarcharged spell damage nerfed from 150/225/375 to 135/205/335

: Sttarcharged spell damage nerfed from 150/225/375 to 135/205/335 Rammus : Sand Slam spell stun duration increased from 1.25 to 1.5 seconds

: Sand Slam spell stun duration increased from 1.25 to 1.5 seconds Shen : Stand United spell duration adjusted from 3.5/4/5 to 4/4/4 seconds

: Stand United spell duration adjusted from 3.5/4/5 to 4/4/4 seconds Shen: Stand United spell damage reduction reduced from 45/50/55 to 40/45/50 percent

Four-cost

Bel’Veth: Endless Banquet spell bonus attack speed per cast increased from 25 to 30 percent

Patch 13.8 TFT Hero Augment balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Underperforming TFT Set 8.5 Hero Augments were the focus in Patch 13.8. Augments like LeBlanc’s Mirror Image and Wukong’s Cyclone were buffed. Both of Pantheon’s Hero Augments were nerfed, along with Lucian’s support Augment.

Related: How TFT Set 8/8.5 Augments work

Lucian Enchanted Ammunition (support) : AP per auto attack reduced from two to one

: AP per auto attack reduced from two to one Pantheon The Best Offense (carry) : Ability power reduced from 50 to 40

: Ability power reduced from 50 to 40 Pantheon Chronic Hallucinations (support) : Damage reduction reduced from 70 to 60 percent

: Damage reduction reduced from 70 to 60 percent Renekton Reign of Anger (carry) : Attack speed per missing 100 health increased from four to five percent

: Attack speed per missing 100 health increased from four to five percent Wukong Cyclone (carry) : Ability power increased from 10 to 18

: Ability power increased from 10 to 18 Ezreal Rising Spell Force (carry) : Bugfix—Stacks will correctly get granted when Parallel is active

: Bugfix—Stacks will correctly get granted when Parallel is active Lee Sin Cleansing Safeguard (carry) : Missing health healing increased from 10 to 15 percent

: Missing health healing increased from 10 to 15 percent LeBlanc Mirror Image (support) : Clone health increased from 75 to 99 percent

: Clone health increased from 75 to 99 percent Rammus Armored-dillo (support) : Armor increased from 35 to 40

: Armor increased from 35 to 40 Shen Recursion Matrix (support) : Base damage reduction reduced from eight to seven percent

: Base damage reduction reduced from eight to seven percent Vayne Spread Shot (carry) : Nearby enemy damage reduced from 50 to 44 percent

: Nearby enemy damage reduced from 50 to 44 percent Vex Joy Siphon (carry) : Ally healing increased from 22 to 30 percent

: Ally healing increased from 22 to 30 percent Ekko Destructive Resonance (carry) : Range increased from two to three Hexes

: Range increased from two to three Hexes Ekko Destructive Resonance (carry) : Damage amplification reduced from 250 to 200 percent

: Damage amplification reduced from 250 to 200 percent Leona Perfected Solar Flare (carry) : Mana reduction and ability power increased from 30 to 40

: Mana reduction and ability power increased from 30 to 40 Urgot Rising Tide (support): Bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 50 percent

Patch 13.8 TFT bug fixes

Image via Riot Games