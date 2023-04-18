TFT drops new Set 8.5 Chibi Champion and Little Legends

Mecha Malphite Chibi Champion Chibi Malphite’s base variant Mech Pilot Shisa Space Groove Shisa Galactic Destiny Shisa Cooking Master Shisa Supreme Emperor Shisa Space Groove Burno Cooking Master Burno Galactic Victory Burno Feudal Future Burno Galactic Justice Squink Space Groove Squink Edge Lord Squink Mech Pilot Squink Takoyaki Squink

Riot Games will add three new Teamfight Tactics Little Legends and one Chibi Champion to the rosters through Patch 13.8 on April 19, with each having a Mech theme.

A Mecha takeover is underway through TFT Set 8.5 Patch 13.8, featuring three Mecha Little Legends and their five variants, along with Mecha Malphite Chibi Champion. There are two variants of Mecha Malphite. One is exclusive to Mecha Chests, along with the legendary variant of the three new Little Legends. The other is available for direct purchase in the TFT shop.

A Mecha Prime Zero Mythic Arena is also coming but won’t be released until Patch 13.10 on May 17.

Those poros were so focused on whether or not they COULD, they never stopped to wonder if they SHOULD.



And we thank them for it 🤖🤜💥 pic.twitter.com/pMhKm9mL1S — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 18, 2023

New TFT Mecha Malphite Chibi Champion

Mecha Malphite joins the Chibi Champion roster through TFT Set 8.5 Patch 13.8. The rock-gone mech is available through Mecha Chests that individually cost 390 RP, or through a direct purchase of Chibi Malphite’s base variant that includes his Seismic Shard boom for 1,900 RP.

Players who crack Mecha Chests have a two percent drop rate chance of pulling a Mecha Malphite with a guarantee of hitting the Chibi Champion on the 61st egg that is cracked. The Mecha Chests can get purchased individually or through bundles up until the release of Set Nine. Mecha Chests will also contain past Little Legends, along with the new Mech-themed batch that drops through Patch 13.8.

New TFT Mecha Little Legends

Three new Mecha Little Legends are dropping into TFT through Patch 13.8: Shisa, Burno, and Squink. Each has a number of epic variants that players can choose from, along with a legendary variant.

Mecha Shisa

Mech Pilot Shisa Space Groove Shisa Galactic Destiny Shisa Cooking Master Shisa Supreme Emperor Shisa

Players can purchase Mecha Shisa directly for 925 RP. The Little Legends’ legendary variant, Supreme Emperor Shisa, can only get found through Mecha Chests.

Mech Pilot Shisa

Space Groove Shisa

Galactic Destiny Shisa

Cooking Master Shisa

Supreme Emperor Shisa

Mecha Burno

Mech Pilot Burno Space Groove Burno Cooking Master Burno Galactic Victory Burno Feudal Future Burno

Mecha Burno is also available for direct purchase within the TFT shop for 925 RP. And similar to Shisa, his legendary variant Feudal Future Burno is limited to the Mecha Chests.

Mech Pilot Burno

Space Groove Burno

Cooking Master Burno

Galactic Victory Burno

Feudal Future Burno

Mecha Squink

Galactic Justice Squink Space Groove Squink Edge Lord Squink Mech Pilot Squink Takoyaki Squink

Squink goes Mech in TFT through several variants that are available for direct purchase at 925 RP. The Little Legends’ legendary variant, Takoyaki Squink, is found only in Mecha Chests.

Galactic Justice Squink

Space Groove Squink

Edge Lord Squink

Mech Pilot Squink

Takoyaki Squink

