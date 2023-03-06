All TFT Set 8.5 champions and Hero Augments: Updated abilities and stats

Portals and time rifts are shaking up the TFT meta in Set 8.5.

Riot Games added 14 new champions within the Teamfight Tactics Mid-Set update, showcasing Threats, AP, and AD champions at all tiers.

Interdimensional rifts are the theme of TFT Set 8.5, bringing about new champions and traits to replace the 15 units that didn’t make the cut. Most of the new champions are three and four-cost units that have the potential to become primary and secondary carriers in the Glitched Out! meta.

Here’s every TFT Set 8.5 champion according to their tier and each unit’s two Hero Augments. All champions and their Hero Augments will get updated any time a balance patch takes place or adjustments are applied during PBE testing.

Tier-one TFT Set 8.5 champions and their Hero Augments

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 13 one-cost TFT champions in Set 8.5.

Ashe (LaserCorps and Sureshot)

Ashe uses her spell Ranger’s Focus to gain 40 percent attack damage for the next five seconds.

Ashe Hero Augments

Laser Focus (Carry) : Gain an Ashe. Ashe gains 50 percent attack speed which is doubled while her ability is active.

: Gain an Ashe. Ashe gains 50 percent attack speed which is doubled while her ability is active. Corps Focus (Support): Gain an Ashe. Upon fielding Ashe, your team gains 15 percent attack speed which is doubled when her ability is active.

Blitzcrank (ADMIN and Brawler)

Using Static Defenses, Blitzcrank creates an empowered field around himself, reducing all damage taken for a total of four seconds.

Blitzcrank Hero Augments

Dynamic Defenses (Carry) : Gain a Gargoyle Stoneplate and a Blitzcrank. Upon Blitzcrank casting his ability, its duration increases by two seconds per enemy targeting him.

: Gain a Gargoyle Stoneplate and a Blitzcrank. Upon Blitzcrank casting his ability, its duration increases by two seconds per enemy targeting him. Rocket Grab (Support): Gain a Blitzcrank. At the start of combat, Blitzcrank pulls the farthest enemy and stuns them for 1.5 seconds. Gain 400 bonus health for Blitzcrank.

Gangplank (Supers and Duelist)

Gangplank uses his spell Trial by Fire to shed crowd control effects. He then fires a bullet at his target that deals magic damage and Wounds (reduces healing received) the enemy by 33 percent for a total of eight seconds.

Gangplank Hero Augments

Flaming Ricochet (Carry) : Gain a Gangplank. Gangplank’s ability to a second target, dealing 90 percent damage.

: Gain a Gangplank. Gangplank’s ability to a second target, dealing 90 percent damage. Get Paid (Support): Gain a Gangplank. Upon fielding Gangplank, your team has a 50 percent chance to gain two gold on kill.

Kayle (Underground and Duelist)

Using her Starfire Spellblade spell, Kayle’s next three attacks deal physical damage to her target and magic damage to enemies within one Hex of the enemy target.

Kayle Hero Augments

Divine Ascent (Carry) : Gain a Kayle. Kayle gains bonuses at each star level. One-star—30 percent attack speed. Two-star—Plus-three attack range. Three-star—Attacks fire two additional bolts that deal 50 percent damage

: Gain a Kayle. Kayle gains bonuses at each star level. One-star—30 percent attack speed. Two-star—Plus-three attack range. Three-star—Attacks fire two additional bolts that deal 50 percent damage Righteous Range (Support): Gain a Kayle. Kayle and her two nearest allies gain plus-two attack range and 25 percent attack speed.

Lucian (InfiniTeam, Quickdraw, and Renegade)

Lucian’s spell Chrono-Barrage has a passive and active. The passive has Lucian’s attacks deal bonus magic damage. And the active has Lucian fire four shots toward his target, with each shot dealing magic damage to the first target hit.

Lucian Hero Augments

Hyperbolic Time Chamber (carry) : Gain a Lucian. Every two times your strongest Lucian casts his ability, gain one experience point.

: Gain a Lucian. Every two times your strongest Lucian casts his ability, gain one experience point. Enchanted Ammunition (support): Gain a Lucian. When you field Lucian, your team gains 10 ability power, and two ability power when they attack that can stack.

Lulu (Gadgeteen and Heart)

Lulu uses her spell Glitterlance to fire a magic bolt at her target, dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit and to other enemies behind the target.

Lulu Hero Augments

Growth Spurt (Carry) : Gain a Lulu. When Lulu casts her ability, she gains 100 bonus health and 20 ability power. Both increased stats can stack.

: Gain a Lulu. When Lulu casts her ability, she gains 100 bonus health and 20 ability power. Both increased stats can stack. Foster Growth (Support): Gain a Lulu. Upon fielding Lulu, she and her allies gain 40 ability power when equipped with an item.

Lux (Star Guardian and Spellslinger)

Lux sends out a magic bolt through her spell Lucent Singularity toward a random enemy. Upon detonating, it reduces the target’s attack damage by 40 percent for a total of four seconds and deals magic damage to nearby enemies.

Lux Hero Augments

Illuminating Singularity (Carry) : Gain a Lux. Every second cast from Lux has her ability deal 135 percent increased damage.

: Gain a Lux. Every second cast from Lux has her ability deal 135 percent increased damage. Lucent Barrier (Support): Gain a Lux. At the start of combat, Lux grants her two nearest allies a 500-health shield and 35-ability power.

Nasus (Anima Squad and Mascot)

Nasus uses his Bonk spell to slam his staff on his target, dealing physical damage and Chilling (reducing attack speed) the target by 40 percent for a total of three seconds.

Nasus Hero Augments

Stacks on Stacks (Carry) : Gain a Nasus. Nasus gains 15 percent attack damage, increased by two percent permanently each time he casts his ability.

: Gain a Nasus. Nasus gains 15 percent attack damage, increased by two percent permanently each time he casts his ability. Soul Eater (Support): Gain a Nasus. When you field Nasus, he and allies heal 300 health upon takedowns.

Pantheon (InfiniTeam and Heart)

Pantheon uses his spell Time Out to leap onto his target, dealing magic damage that is a percent of his magic resistance. He also stuns the target for 1.5 seconds. Pantheon then grants himself a health shield for a total of four seconds.

Pantheon Hero Augments

The Best Offense (carry) : Gain a Pantheon. He gains 50 ability power and 100 magic resistance.

: Gain a Pantheon. He gains 50 ability power and 100 magic resistance. Chronic Hallucinations (support): Gain a Pantheon. At the start of combat, Pantheon and his four nearest allies take 90 percent reduced damage for a total of six seconds.

Poppy (Gadgeteen and Defender)

Poppy uses her spell Buckler Toss to throw her Buckler at the farthest enemy, dealing a percent of her armor as magic damage. The Buckler then bounces back to Poppy, granting her a shield that blocks damage.

Poppy Hero Augments

Bigger, Better Buckler (Carry) : Gain a Poppy. Poppy gains 180 armor.

: Gain a Poppy. Poppy gains 180 armor. Steadfast Presence (Support): Gain a Poppy. At the start of combat, your strongest Poppy grants all allies a 325 health shield.

Renekton (LaserCorps and Brawler)

Renekton empowers himself through his spell Dominus for eight seconds, gaining maximum health and causing his attacks to deal five percent of his maximum health as bonus magic damage.

Renekton Hero Augments

Reign of Anger (Carry) : Gain a Renekton. Renekton gains 65 percent attack speed and an additional two percent per 100 missing health.

: Gain a Renekton. Renekton gains 65 percent attack speed and an additional two percent per 100 missing health. Cull the Meek (Support): Gain a Renekton. Upon fielding Renekton, your team deals eight percent bonus damage. The damage is tripled against enemies below 50 percent health.

Sylas (Anima Squad and Renegade)

Sylas flings his chains around with his spell Battle Blast, dealing a percent of his maximum health as magic damage to nearby enemies while healing himself.

Sylas Hero Augments

Kingslayer (Carry) : Gain a Sylas. Sylas’ ability deals 35 percent more damage and restores 25 percent of his missing health.

: Gain a Sylas. Sylas’ ability deals 35 percent more damage and restores 25 percent of his missing health. Petricite Chains (Support): Gain a Sylas. When you field Sylas, your team gains 30 starting mana and his ability increases enemies’ maximum mana by 35 percent.

Wukong (MechaPRIME and Defender)

Wukong spins his staff through his spell Stone Skin, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies. He gains 60/70/80 armor and magic resistance for each enemy hit for three seconds.

Wukong Hero Augments

Cyclone (Carry) : Gain a Wukong. Wukong gains 40 ability power and increases his ability range by one Hex.

: Gain a Wukong. Wukong gains 40 ability power and increases his ability range by one Hex. Re-Energize (Support): Gain a Wukong. Upon fielding Wukong, your team restores 50 percent of their mana after their first cast each combat.

Tier-two TFT Set 8.5 champions and their Hero Augments

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 13 two-cost TFT Set 8.5 champions.

Annie (Gadgeteen, Ox Force, and Spellslinger)

Annie blasts a cone of fire with her spell Burst Shield which deals magic damage to the enemies in front of her. It then creates a shield on Annie for a total of four seconds.

Annie Hero Augments

Reflector Shield (Carry) : Gain an Annie. While Annie’s shield is active, enemies that attack her take 200 magic damage (once every 0.1 seconds).

: Gain an Annie. While Annie’s shield is active, enemies that attack her take 200 magic damage (once every 0.1 seconds). Burning Spirit (Support): Gain an Annie. Upon fielding Annie, your team gains 15 ability power that is tripled while they are below 50 percent health.

Camille (ADMIN and Renegade)

Camille uses her spell Tactical Sweep, dealing physical damage and Disarming (target can’t move or attack) enemies hit for a total of 1.5/1.6/1.8 seconds.

Camille Hero Augments

Adaptive Defensives (Carry) : Gain a Camille. Camille has 20 percent bonus attack damage. The first time she drops below 50 percent health, she gains a shield equal to 600 percent of her attack damage.

: Gain a Camille. Camille has 20 percent bonus attack damage. The first time she drops below 50 percent health, she gains a shield equal to 600 percent of her attack damage. Hextech Retribution (Support): Gain a Camille. Upon fielding Camille, your team gains eight percent bonus damage, increasing by an additional five percent whenever an ally dies.

Draven (MechaPRIME and Ace)

Draven’s spell Whirling Death has him throw his aces in the direction of his target, which then return to him. Enemies caught in the path of the axes take physical damage, reduced by 25 percent for each enemy the axes have hit.

Draven Hero Augments

League of Draven (Carry) : Gain a Draven. Draven gains 30 percent of bonus attack damage. When he eliminates an enemy, there is a 40 percent chance to gain one gold.

: Gain a Draven. Draven gains 30 percent of bonus attack damage. When he eliminates an enemy, there is a 40 percent chance to gain one gold. Ruthless Blades (Support): Gain a Draven. Upon fielding Draven, your team gains a 75 percent critical strike chance.

Ezreal (Underground, Parallel, and Quickdraw)

Ezreal uses his spell Sabotage to fire an orb at his target, Chilling them for four seconds. He then fires another shot which deals magic damage to the target and nearby enemies.

Ezreal Hero Augments

Rising Spell Force (Carry) : Gain an Ezreal. When Ezreal casts his ability, he gains 20 percent attack speed and 20 ability power for the rest of combat. These stats can stack.

: Gain an Ezreal. When Ezreal casts his ability, he gains 20 percent attack speed and 20 ability power for the rest of combat. These stats can stack. Raider’s Spoils (Support): Gain an Ezreal. At the start of combat, your strongest Ezreal grants his nearest ally a temporary Artifact for the rest of combat.

Fiora (Ox Force and Duelist)

Fiora uses En Garde to lunge at her enemy, dealing physical damage to all enemies hit. For the next eight seconds, she takes 20 percent less damage and her attacks restore health.

Fiora Hero Augments

Frontline Fencing (Carry) : Gain a Fiora. While Fiora’s ability is active, she gains 250 armor and magic resistance.

: Gain a Fiora. While Fiora’s ability is active, she gains 250 armor and magic resistance. Vitality of the Ox (Support): Gain a Fiora. Upon fielding Fiora, your team heals two percent of their maximum health when they attack.

Jinx (Anima Squad and Prankster)

Jinx uses Fishbones to fire a rocket that explodes on impact, damaging all nearby enemies for magic damage and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.

Jinx Hero Augments

Get Excited! (Carry) : A rework was applied in Patch 13.3. Gain a Jinx. Jinx is granted 40 percent attack speed and movement speed. The amount is tripled for a total of seven seconds after Jinx scores a takedown.

: A rework was applied in Patch 13.3. Gain a Jinx. Jinx is granted 40 percent attack speed and movement speed. The amount is tripled for a total of seven seconds after Jinx scores a takedown. Everyone Goes Boom (Support): Gain a Jinx. Upon fielding Jinx, your team gains nine percent attack speed which is tripled after the first enemy dies each combat.

Lee Sin (Supers, Heart, and Brawler)

Lee Sin uses his spell Safeguard to dash toward a nearby ally, shielding them and himself for a total of four seconds. He then dashes back and deals physical damage to his target. If there are no nearby allies for Lee Sin, he gains a health shield instead.

Lee Sin Hero Augments

Cleansing Safeguard (Carry) : Gain a Lee Sin. Lee Sin’s ability costs 30 less mana to cast. Upon casting, Lee Sin shreds all negative effects and heals 18 percent of his missing health.

: Gain a Lee Sin. Lee Sin’s ability costs 30 less mana to cast. Upon casting, Lee Sin shreds all negative effects and heals 18 percent of his missing health. Invigorate (Support): Gain a Lee Sin. Upon fielding Lee Sin, your team gains 15 percent attack speed which is doubled for a total of four seconds after being shielded.

Malphite (Supers and Mascot)

Malphite slams the ground with his spell Ground Slam, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies while granting himself 100/125/150 armor for a total of four seconds.

Malphite Hero Augments

Rock Solid (Carry) : Gain a Malphite. Malphite gains ability power equal to 180 percent of his armor and his ability’s armor duration is increased by four seconds.

: Gain a Malphite. Malphite gains ability power equal to 180 percent of his armor and his ability’s armor duration is increased by four seconds. Guardian Spirit (Support): Gain a Malphite. Upon fielding Malphite, your team restores 20 percent of their missing health on cast.

Pyke (Riftwalker and Hacker)

Pike uses his spell Phantom Undertow to hit his target with true damage. He then summons a phantom at his current location and dashes behind the furthest enemy. After one second, the phantom returns to Pyke, stunning all enemies it passes through for 1.2/1.5/1.8 seconds and dealing magic damage to them.

Pyke Hero Augments

Your Cut (carry) : Gain a Pyke. After player combat rounds, gain one free shop refresh(es) for every two time(s) your strongest Pyke cast his ability last round.

: Gain a Pyke. After player combat rounds, gain one free shop refresh(es) for every two time(s) your strongest Pyke cast his ability last round. Small Game Hunter (carry): Gain a Pyke. When you field Pyke, your team’s abilities and attacks deal 10 percent more damage—increased to 25 percent against enemies with less than 1,400 maximum health.

Rell (Star Guardian and Defender)

Rell forms a tether with her Iron Bond spell between herself and the lowest percent health ally, dealing magic damage to all enemies between herself and her bound ally. Rell also grants herself and her bound ally 50/60/70 percent of Rell’s current armor and magic resistance for a total of four seconds.

Rell Hero Augments

Hold the Line (Carry) : Gain a Rell. Rell gains 80 ability power and 35 percent damage reduction.

: Gain a Rell. Rell gains 80 ability power and 35 percent damage reduction. Channeled Ferromancy (Support): Gain a Rell. Upon fielding Rell, your team gains 20 armor and magic resistance. Each ally gains an additional five when they cast. This can stack.

Sivir (InfiniTeam and Sureshot)

Sivir uses her spell Piece of Time to throw her blade at a target, dealing physical damage, Her blade then splits, hitting the three nearest enemies for physical damage.

Sivir Hero Augments

Time and a Half (carry) : Gain a Sivir. After each player combat round, gain one gold for every 45 attack damage your strongest Sivir has.

: Gain a Sivir. After each player combat round, gain one gold for every 45 attack damage your strongest Sivir has. Mana Tempering (support): Gain a Sivir. When you field Sivir, your team gains 15 percent attack damage and five percent when they cast abilities (this can stack).

Vi (Underground, Brawler, Aegis)

Vi grants herself a shield through Blast Shield for a total of four seconds. Then she deals physical damage to nearby enemies and 50 percent Sunders (reduces armor) them for a total of four seconds.

Vi Hero Augments

Unrelenting Force (Carry) : Gain a Vi. When Vi takes damage, she gains three percent attack damage, three ability power, two armor, and two magic resistance that can stack up to 25 times.

: Gain a Vi. When Vi takes damage, she gains three percent attack damage, three ability power, two armor, and two magic resistance that can stack up to 25 times. Boxing Lessons (Support): Gain a Vi. Upon fielding Vi, your team gains 180 bonus health.

Yasuo (LaserCorps and Duelist)

Yasuo uses his spell Stell Tempest to fire a whirlwind at his target, dealing magic damage and knocking up units hit for 1.5 seconds. If the current position isn’t ideal, Yasuo will dash up to one Hex in order to find more units in a line.

Yauso Hero Augments

Siphoning Winds (Carry) : Gain a Yasuo. Yasuo gains 60 percent Omnivamp.

: Gain a Yasuo. Yasuo gains 60 percent Omnivamp. Spirit of the Exile (Support): Gain a Yasuo. Upon fielding Yasuo, allies who start combat with no adjacent allies gain 22 percent attack speed.

Tier-three TFT Set 8.5 champions and their Hero Augments

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 13 three-cost TFT champions in Set 8.5.

Alistar (Ox Force, Mascot, and Aegis)

Alistar uses Pulverize to slam the ground underneath his target, dealing magic damage and knocking the up for 1.5 seconds. He then roars, healing himself and the lowest health ally champion for 20 percent of his maximum health.

Alistar Hero Augments

Behemoth (Carry) : Gain an Alistar. Alistar gains 450 health and his ability deals bonus damage equal to 30 percent of his maximum health.

: Gain an Alistar. Alistar gains 450 health and his ability deals bonus damage equal to 30 percent of his maximum health. Smash! (Flex): Gain an Alistar. Alistar restores 15 mana per second and his ability hits all enemies within one Hex.

Gnar (Gadgeteen and Prankster)

Gnar slashes around himself with his spell Robo-Rage, dealing physical damage to enemies hit. His current target takes 300 percent damage and the ability critically strikes them.

Gnar Hero Augments

Synchronous Plating (carry) : Gain a Gnar. Gnar gains 15 armor and magic resistance, plus another five until the end of combat every time he damages an enemy with his ability.

: Gain a Gnar. Gnar gains 15 armor and magic resistance, plus another five until the end of combat every time he damages an enemy with his ability. Temper Tantrum (support): Gain a Gnar. When you field Gnar, enemies take 10 percent more damage—increased to 20 percent the first time they are damaged by Gnar’s attacks or ability.

Jax (MechaPRIME and Brawler)

Jax uses Adaptive Strike to leap to his target and deal bonus magic damage every third attack. The bonus damage increases every third attack and stacks up to seven times. Jax’s current damage is on hit.

Jax Hero Augments

Relentless Assault (Carry) : Gain a Jax. After every third attack, Jax gains 12 percent attack speed for the rest of combat. The attack speed can stack.

: Gain a Jax. After every third attack, Jax gains 12 percent attack speed for the rest of combat. The attack speed can stack. Evasion (Support): Gain a Jax. Upon fielding Jax, your team gains 100 percent dodge chance for two seconds the first time they fall below 50 percent health each combat.

Kai’Sa (Star Guardian and Quickdraw)

Kai’Sa’s spell Starcharged has a passive and active. The passive applies plasma and her next attack against a target with two stacks of plasma deals magic damage as she removes the plasma. Her active gains 75 percent bonus attack speed for 10 seconds, with the bonus stacking.

Kai’Sa Hero Augments

Multi-Shot (Carry) : Gain a Kai’Sa. Every three attacks, Kai’Sa fires a bonus attack at a nearby enemy.

: Gain a Kai’Sa. Every three attacks, Kai’Sa fires a bonus attack at a nearby enemy. Star-Crossed (Support): Gain a Kai’Sa. Kai’Sa grants 100 percent of her ability’s attack speed bonus to her nearest ally.

LeBlanc (ADMIN, Spellslinger, and Hacker)

LeBlanc uses her spell Sigil of Malice to fire 6/6/8 sigils at her target, with each dealing magic damage. If the target perishes, she completes casting the remaining sigils at the nearest enemy but adds one more sigil.

LeBlanc Hero Augments

Aim Assist (Carry) : Gain a LeBlanc. For every three sigils fired by LeBlanc’s ability, she fires an additional sigil at the lowest health enemy.

: Gain a LeBlanc. For every three sigils fired by LeBlanc’s ability, she fires an additional sigil at the lowest health enemy. Mirror Image (Support): Gain a LeBlanc. At the start of combat, LeBlanc creates a 75 percent health, item-less clone of her nearest ally.

Morgana (Threat)

Morgana’s spell Dark Binding has a passive and active. The passive 40 percent Sunders and shreds a target for a total of four seconds upon dealing damage to an enemy. The active sends out Dark Bindings to the two closest enemies, dealing magic damage and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.

Morgana Hero Augments

Fear is Freedom (carry) : Gain a Morgana. Morgana sends out one additional Dark Binding when she casts her ability, and her Dark Bindings stun their targets for one additional second.

: Gain a Morgana. Morgana sends out one additional Dark Binding when she casts her ability, and her Dark Bindings stun their targets for one additional second. Gas Giant Slayer (support): Gain a Morgana. When you field Morgana, your team’s attacks and abilities deal 25 percent more damage to enemies with more than 1,600 maximum health.

Nilah (Star Guardian and Deulist)

Nilah uses her whip blade through her spell Apotheosis, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies while healing herself and allies for health over one second. She finishes with a burst that deals magic damage.

Nilah Hero Augments

Gifted (Carry) : Gain a Nilah. Nilah gains 45 ability power. At the start of combat, your strongest Nilah grants her nearest ally a temporary copy of one of her normal items.

: Gain a Nilah. Nilah gains 45 ability power. At the start of combat, your strongest Nilah grants her nearest ally a temporary copy of one of her normal items. Jubilant Veil (Support): Gain a Nilah. At the start of combat, Nilah and her two nearest allies gain immunity to crowd control for five seconds.

Rammus (Threat)

Rammus uses Sand Slam to gain 60/90/150 armor and leap toward the largest group of nearby enemies, dealing 150/175/204 percent of his armor as magic damage. Rammus knocks up the group for 1.2 seconds, reducing their attack damage by 40 percent for a total of four seconds.

Rammus Hero Augments

Spiked Shell (Carry) : Gain a Rammus. When struck by an attack, Rammus deals magic damage equal to 150 percent of his armor to all nearby enemies (once every two seconds).

: Gain a Rammus. When struck by an attack, Rammus deals magic damage equal to 150 percent of his armor to all nearby enemies (once every two seconds). Armored-dillo (Flex): Gain a Rammus. Upon fielding Rammus, your team gains 35 armor which is doubled for himself.

Riven (Anima Squad, Brawler, and Defender)

Riven uses Bunny Blade to gain a health shield for four seconds and empower her next three attacks with bonus magic damage. If Riven has more health than her target, she deals 100 percent bonus magic damage to that target.

Riven Hero Augments

Reverberation (Carry) : Gain a Riven. Riven gains 15 ability power and her ability is additionally cast on her lowest health ally.

: Gain a Riven. Riven gains 15 ability power and her ability is additionally cast on her lowest health ally. Triumphant Return (Support): Gain a Riven. At the start of combat, Riven grants herself and adjacent allies a shield for 15 seconds, equal to 40 percent of their maximum health.

Shen (InfiniTeam, Defender, and Hacker)

Shen tethers himself to the ally who has done the most damage this round through his spell Stand United while reducing all damage he takes for 3.5/4/5 seconds. While the tether is active, Shen’s ally is invulnerable and any damage they would take is redirected to Shen instead.

Shen Hero Augments

Anomolous Amplification (carry): Gain a Shen. Shen’s ability lasts an additional five seconds and his tethered ally deals 20 percent more damage while protected.

Recursion Matrix (support): Gain a Shen. When you field Shen, your team takes eight percent reduced damage—tripled for four seconds when they cast abilities.

Sona (Underground, Spellslinger, and Heart)

Sona’s spell Crescendo Sequence fires two beams that cycle between three phases:

Deal magic damage to the nearest enemies

Heal the lowest health allies

Deal magic damage to the nearest enemies and stun them for 1.5 seconds

Sona Hero Augments

Vayne (Anima Squad and Duelist)

Vayne uses Silver Bolt to fire a bolt at her target that deals true damage (150/150/160 percent of her attack damage).

Vayne Hero Augments

Spread Shot (Carry) : Gain a Vayne. Vayne’s ability additionally fires at two nearby enemies dealing 65 percent damage.

: Gain a Vayne. Vayne’s ability additionally fires at two nearby enemies dealing 65 percent damage. Into the Night (Support): Gain and Edge of Night and a Vayne. Upon fielding Vayne, allies equipped with Edge of Night gain 35 percent attack speed.

Vex (Riftwalker and Mascot)

Vex launches a blast through her spell Shadow Surge at her target, dealing magic damage. Every third cast, Vex’s gloom becomes unstoppable, passing through enemies and dealing magic damage to each enemy hit.

Vex Hero Augments

Joy Siphon (carry) : Gain a Vex. Vex heals her allies for 25 percent of the damage she deals.

: Gain a Vex. Vex heals her allies for 25 percent of the damage she deals. Endless Darkness (support): Gain a Vex. When you field Vex, your team gains 20 ability power and five when they cast abilities (this can stack).

Tier-four TFT Set 8.5 champions and their Hero Augments

Image via Riot Games

There are 12 four-cost TFT Set 8.5 champions in Glitched Out!

Aatrox (Threat)

Aatrox sucks the soul of his nearby enemies with his spell Soul Crush, dealing magic damage and gaining health. He then unleashes his demonic form for the rest of combat, replacing his spell with The Darkin Blade. Using The Darkin Blade, Aatrox slams his sword down on his target, dealing magic damage to all enemies hit while healing himself.

Aatrox Hero Augments

Deathbringer (carry) : Gain an Aatrox. Aatrox’s abilities deal additional damage equal to six percent of his maximum health

: Gain an Aatrox. Aatrox’s abilities deal additional damage equal to six percent of his maximum health Darkin Assimilation (support): Gain an Aatrox. When you field Aatrox, 50 percent of the damage your team receives is instead dealt over four seconds as non-lethal damage.

Aurelion Sol (Threat)

Aurelion Sol calls down 4/4/6 meteors with Meteor Shower on random enemies that explode on impact. Each meteor deals 450/660/1080 magic damage and applies a 10 percent burn for 10 seconds, and Wounding enemies 33 percent for 10 seconds.

Aurelion Sol Hero Augments

Extinction Event (Carry) : Gain an Aurelion Sol. Aurelion Sol gains 15 ability power and his ability’s meteors are larger.

: Gain an Aurelion Sol. Aurelion Sol gains 15 ability power and his ability’s meteors are larger. Velocity Impact (Support): Gain an Aurelion Sol. His ability stuns enemies hit for 1.75 seconds.

Bel’Veth (Threat)

Endless Banquet has Bel’Veth dash around her target and hit them with a fury of attacks (250 percent of her attacks per second), with each dealing Physical damage.

Bel’Veth Hero Augments

Back for Blood (Carry) : Gain a Bel’Veth. Bel’Veth gains 25 percent Omnivamp which is tripled while under 50 percent health.

: Gain a Bel’Veth. Bel’Veth gains 25 percent Omnivamp which is tripled while under 50 percent health. Voidmother (Support): Gain a Bel’Veth. At the start of combat, your strongest Bel’Veth creates two Voidspawns with 60 percent of their normal health in front of her.

Ekko (Star Guardian, Prankster, and Aegis)

Ekko uses his spell Star Diver to grant himself a shield for five seconds and taunt nearby enemies. When the shield breaks, he emits a time field, dealing damage to nearby enemies and slowing their attack speed by 50 percent for two seconds.

Ekko Hero Augments

Resonance (Carry) : Gain an Ekko. Ekko’s ability hits all enemies within two Hexes and deals additional damage equal to 400 percent of his magic resistance.

: Gain an Ekko. Ekko’s ability hits all enemies within two Hexes and deals additional damage equal to 400 percent of his magic resistance. Chronobreak (Support): Gain an Ekko. Upon fielding Ekko, he stuns all enemies for three seconds after 10 seconds of combat.

Garen (MechaPRIME and Defender)

Garen brings his sword down on a nearby enemy through his spell Mecha Justice, dealing physical damage (170/170/450 percent of his attack damage) to enemies within two Hexes and stunning them for 1.8/2/8 seconds.

Garen Hero Augments

Full Power to Sword (carry) : Gain a Garen. Garen’s ability costs 40 less mana to cast and deals additional damage equal to 80 percent of his attack damage but no longer stuns.

: Gain a Garen. Garen’s ability costs 40 less mana to cast and deals additional damage equal to 80 percent of his attack damage but no longer stuns. My Sword is Your Shield (support): Gain a Garen. At the start of combat, when your strongest Garen casts his ability, Garen shields allies for 15 percent of their maximum health for a total of six seconds.

Jhin (Riftwalker and Renegade)

Jhin’s spell Otherworldy Flourish has a passive and active. The passive has Jhin’s attack speed at 0.8/0.8/1. He converts 80 percent of bonus attack speed into attack damage and replaces every fourth attack with an ability cast. The active fires a bullet towards the lowest health enemy, dealing physical damage )244/244/544 percent attack damage) to all enemies in a line with the damage increasing based on their missing health. Jhin’s bullet is reduced by 43 percent each time it hits an enemy.

Jhin Hero Augments

Rule of Four (carry) : Gain a Jhin. Every four enemies Jhin eliminates each combat, he drops seven gold. Jhin can also occasionally drop an item component.

: Gain a Jhin. Every four enemies Jhin eliminates each combat, he drops seven gold. Jhin can also occasionally drop an item component. Wrath of the Rift (support): Gain a Jhin. When you field Jhin, your units that start combat in the back two rows deal 20 percent bonus damage.

Miss Fortune (Anima Squad, Ace, and Quickdraw)

Miss Fortune fires eight waves of bullets through her spell Bullet Time toward her target’s direction within channels for two seconds. Enemies take magic damage from the first bullet that hits them and magic damage from any other bullets that also hit.

Miss Fortune Hero Augments

Bunny Mercenary (Carry) : Gain a Miss Fortune. Miss Fortune’s ability covers a wider cone and she gains a 200 health shield while channeling.

: Gain a Miss Fortune. Miss Fortune’s ability covers a wider cone and she gains a 200 health shield while channeling. Make it Rain (Support): A rework was applied in Patch 13.3. Gain a Miss Fortune. Gold granted is now 10 to 20 based on the Stage number. Stage three grants eight gold while Stage four and after grants 20 gold.

Neeko (Star Guardian and Spellslinger)

Neeko throws out her frog familiar through Hop Blossoms at her target. It hops to the nearest enemy three times, with each dealing magic damage to enemies in the area. The last hop is empowered, dealing magic damage to enemies in a larger area instead.

Neeko Hero Augments

Starlight Resonance (carry) : Gain a Neeko. At the start of combat when your strongest Neeko casts her ability, she grants herself and her closest ally 20 ability power until the end of combat.

: Gain a Neeko. At the start of combat when your strongest Neeko casts her ability, she grants herself and her closest ally 20 ability power until the end of combat. Easy Being Green (support): Gain a Neeko and a Spear of Shojin. When you field Neeko, allies holding Spear of Shojin gain 35 percent ability power.

Samira (Underground, Sureshot, and Ace)

Samira rapidly fires bullets with her spell Flair, dealing physical damage (459/459/1200 percent of her attack damage). Bullets ricochet to nearby enemies for 20 percent less damage.

Samira Hero Augments

Style and Flair (Carry) : Gain a Samira. Samira gains 30 percent bonus attack damage. When she scores a takedown, Samira restores 30 percent of her maximum mana.

: Gain a Samira. Samira gains 30 percent bonus attack damage. When she scores a takedown, Samira restores 30 percent of her maximum mana. Daredevil (Support): Gain a Samira. For every 10 Tactician health missing, Samira grants your team 3.5 percent attack speed.

Twisted Fate (InfiniTeam, Duelist, and Spellslinger)

Twisted Fate draws 6/6/12 cards with his spell, It’s Time to Duel, and begins drawing another card after every auto attack. After 2.5 seconds, Twisted Fate throws all his drawn cards, each dealing magic damage. The final card thrown is a red card that deals magic damage to all nearby enemies.

Twisted Fate Hero Augments

Ante Up (carry) : Gain a Twisted Fate. Every 20 cards thrown by Twisted Fate and your strongest Twisted Fate drops one gold. Every 200 cards and he drops an item component instead.

: Gain a Twisted Fate. Every 20 cards thrown by Twisted Fate and your strongest Twisted Fate drops one gold. Every 200 cards and he drops an item component instead. Gear Shift (support): Gain a Twisted Fate. When you field Twisted Fate, your team gains 12 percent attack speed—doubled after they cast their ability the first time each combat.

Viego (Ox Force, Renegade, and Heart)

Virgo becomes unstoppable through his spell Heartbreaker, leaping to the largest cluster of nearby enemies and slamming his sword down on the enemy with the lowest health, dealing magic damage to the primary target and magic damage to enemies nearby. If Viego eliminates an enemy, he casts again but deals 18/18/0 percent less damage.

Viego Hero Augments

Heartstopper (Carry) : Gain a Viego. Viego gains 10 ability power and his ability deals up to 50 percent increased damage based on the enemy’s missing health.

: Gain a Viego. Viego gains 10 ability power and his ability deals up to 50 percent increased damage based on the enemy’s missing health. Partners in Crime (Support): Gain a Viego. Upon fielding Viego, your team gains 12 percent Omnivamp which is tripled when two or fewer allies remain.

Warwick (ADMIN, LaserCorps, and Brawler)

Warwick’s spell Hack and Slash has an active and passive. The passive has Warwick gain Omnivamp. Upon his first takedown, Warwick enters Kill Mode 2.0, granting himself 60 percent attack speed and causing him to leap to new targets for the remainder of combat. The active has Warwick attack his target six times, dealing physical damage (459/480/800 percent of his attack damage). If his target is eliminated, Warwick gains 10 mana for each remaining slash.

Warwick Hero Augments

Well Fed (carry) : Gain a Warwick. When you field Warwick, your team gains 50 maximum health. This is increased by one every two times your strongest Warwick attacks.

: Gain a Warwick. When you field Warwick, your team gains 50 maximum health. This is increased by one every two times your strongest Warwick attacks. Big Data (support): Gain a Warwick. When you field Warwick, your units deal 0.75 percent increased damage for every 100 health they have.

Tier-five TFT Set 8.5 champions and their Hero Augments

Image via Riot Games

There are eight five-cost TFT champions in Set 8.5.

Fiddlesticks (Corrupted and Threat)

Fiddlesticks uses Dark Harvest to teleport into the largest group of enemies and fears them for 1/1/5 seconds. For the next 5/5/30 seconds, Fiddlesticks drains the life from nearby enemies, dealing magic damage per second and healing itself for 20 percent of the damage dealt.

Fiddlesticks Hero Augments

Traumatic Memories (Carry) : Gain a Fiddlesticks. When an ally dies, Fiddlesticks gains 350 bonus health for the rest of combat.

: Gain a Fiddlesticks. When an ally dies, Fiddlesticks gains 350 bonus health for the rest of combat. Absolute Corruption (Support): Gain a Fiddlesticks. At the start of combat, Fiddlesticks grants its nearest ally 30 ability power and allows them to share its Corrupted souls.

Janna (Forecaster and Spellslinger)

Janna uses her spell Twister to send a tornado toward the largest group of enemies. The twister expands when it reaches its destination, knocking all enemies up in the air and stunning them for 1.2/1.5/8 seconds while also dealing magic damage for each second over the course of three seconds.

Windy: Ability power and attack damage 10/20/99

Sunny: Shield 400/600/2000

Janna Hero Augments

Rapid Reporting (Carry) : A rework was applied in Patch 13.3. Gain a Janna. Janna gains 80 ability power while her ability deals true damage.

: A rework was applied in Patch 13.3. Gain a Janna. Janna gains 80 ability power while her ability deals true damage. Exaggerated Reporting (Support): Gain a Janna. All Forecaster’s effects are increased by 100 percent.

Leona (MechaPRIME, Renegade, and Aegis)

Leona uses her spell Deus Ex Machina to lock onto her target and call down an orbital laser strike. The laser deals true damage per second to the target until it is eliminated, and magic damage to nearby enemies that were hit.

Leona Hero Augments

Perfected Solar Flare (Carry) : Gain a Leona. Leona gains 30 ability power and her maximum mana is reduced by 30

: Gain a Leona. Leona gains 30 ability power and her maximum mana is reduced by 30 Eclipse Prime (Support): Gain a Leona. Upon fielding Leona, your team reduces all incoming damage by 20.

Mordekaiser (LaserCorps and Ace)

Mordekaiser uses his spell Skylines to transport the arena into his realm for 4/4/6 seconds. He shreds all enemies for 50/50/69 percent and then slams a building onto the arena that deals magic damage to all enemies hit.

Mordekaiser Hero Augments

Not so Heavy Metal (Carry) : Gain a Mordekaiser. Mordekaiser gains 20 ability power every four seconds.

: Gain a Mordekaiser. Mordekaiser gains 20 ability power every four seconds. Obliterate (Support): Gain a Mordekainser. At the start of combat, Mordekaiser reduces enemy armor and magic resistance by 20 percent.

Nunu and Willump (Gadgeteen and Mascot)

Nunu uses the spell Biggest Roboball Ever to roll around the arena toward the furthest enemy. The ball deals magic damage to all enemies it passes through. When they reach their target, they will find a new destination. Nunu and Willump gain 30/30/90 mana per second. As they move around, the ball increases in size and movement speed, dealing 40 percent more damage.

Nunu and Willump Hero Augments

Contagious Laughter (Carry) : Gain a Nunu. Nunu gains 20 ability power and restores 10 mana per second.

: Gain a Nunu. Nunu gains 20 ability power and restores 10 mana per second. They See Me Rolling (Support): Gain a Nunu. Upon fielding Nunu, your team gains 25 ability power and an additional five every five seconds.

Syndra (Star Guardian and Heart)

Syndra grants a health shield through Force of Will to a random champion on your bench and then flings them into the arena inside an orb at her closest enemy. The orb deals magic damage to enemies hit. Traits of the champion flung onto the board don’t activate, except for Corrupted.

Syndra Hero Augments

Power Overwhelming (Carry) : Gain a Syndra. Allies summoned by Syndra’s ability gain 100 percent attack damage and ability power, along with 80 armor, and magic resistance.

: Gain a Syndra. Allies summoned by Syndra’s ability gain 100 percent attack damage and ability power, along with 80 armor, and magic resistance. Empowered Reserves (Support): Gain a Syndra. Upon fielding Syndra, your team gains five ability power per unit on your bench.

Ultimate Ezreal (InfiniTeam, Parallel, and Sureshot)

Ultimate Ezreal shatters the timestream with Alternate Ezrealities, calling in 5/5/25 temporal duplicates of himself that each fire a blast of energy toward the largest group of enemies. Enemies hit by the blast take physical damage (133/133/276 percent of attack damage).

Ultimate Ezreal Hero Augments

Temporal Disruption (carry) : Gain an Ultimate Ezreal. Ultimate Ezreal’s ability causes enemies struck to burn for two percent of their health every second and have their healing reduced by 33 percent for the rest of combat.

: Gain an Ultimate Ezreal. Ultimate Ezreal’s ability causes enemies struck to burn for two percent of their health every second and have their healing reduced by 33 percent for the rest of combat. Accelerated Mentorship (support): Gain an Ultimate Ezreal. After player combat rounds where you fielded Ultimate Ezreal, gain eight experience points.

Urgot (Threat)

Urgot has a passive and active. The passive has Urgot fire 5/5/20 attacks per second with each dealing physical damage. His Undertow spell summons a wave behind his enemies that deals 5/7/75 percent of their maximum health as magic damage. The wave knocks enemies forward one Hex and has a chance to dredge up treasure that contains gold and loot.

Urgot Hero Augments