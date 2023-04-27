How to watch TFT Last Chance Qualifier NA tournament

Set Eight Monsters’ Attack is nearing its end as North American Teamfight Tactics players battle for the last two Regional Finals seeds.

A total of 16 North American TFT players will battle over the course of two days, with only the top two earning an invite to the NA Glitched Out! Regional Finals. All players competing in the NA Last Chance Qualifier are not already qualified to compete at the Regional Finals and earned their invite through ladder Rankings, based on the April 24 ladder snapshot.

Watch the TFT North American Last Chance Qualifier

Taking place over the course of two days, the NA Last Chance Qualifier starts on April 29 at 3pm CT. Day two of the tournament on April 30 also starts at 3pm CT. A broadcast will cover both days of the TFT Last Chance Qualifier through Twitch.

Prepare for the Monsters Attack! NA Last Chance Qualifier, heroes! 🦸@Boopasaurusrex, @Frodan, & @RainplosionTFT are here to guide you through the action on April 29 & 30! pic.twitter.com/jWvQTBrskm — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 25, 2023

Casting the event are Boopasaurus, Frodan, and Rainplosion.

What is the format for the TFT Set 8.5 Last Chance Qualifier?

All players will compete through Patch 13.8 at the NA Last Chance Qualifier. The first day of the tournament will have 16 players split into two lobbies, with lobby seating getting shuffled every two rounds.

The top eight players from day one will advance to the final day, while the top three finishers will advance to day two with bonus points.

First place: Three bonus points

Second place: Two bonus points

Third place: One bonus point

The lobby point system awards players points based on game finishes, with first place in a lobby earning eight points and an eighth place finish earning only one point. Total points from day one aren’t carried over into day two. Only the bonus points carry over into the second day.

Day two will feature the top eight TFT players in one lobby. A total of six games will get played with the top two players advancing to the NA Regional Finals, taking place from May 12 to 14.