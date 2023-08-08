How to watch TFT Set 9 NA Shurmia Cup

A culmination of the best North American Teamfight Tactics players will compete at the Shurima Cup, the last tournament prior to the Mid-Set Finale in Set Nine Runeterra Reforged.

Featuring the top eight players from the NA Freljord Cup and top Ranked players on the TFT Set Nine ladder, the Shurima Cup is the last regular Set Nine tournament prior to the Mid-Set Finale. The Set Nine Mid-Set Finale is the last of its kind, with Riot switching up the esports scene with the release of Set 10. Only the top four from the NA Shurima Cup will advance to the Mid-Set Finale, along with the top four from the Freljord Cup and the top 24 players with the highest qualifier points from the Cup tournaments.

How to watch the NA TFT Shurima Cup broadcast

Much like the Freljord Cup, the NA Shurima Cup takes place over the course of two weekends. No broadcast is scheduled for the first two days of the tournament. An official broadcast through Twitch is scheduled for Aug. 12 and 13, starting at 3pm CT.

All players will compete through Patch 13.15.

Format for TFT NA Shurima Cup

The first two days of the NA Shurima Cup featured 128 players with only 32 advancing to the second weekend of competitive play. Notable players who advanced were esportslaw, TSM Souless, and Rainplosion. Just missing the cut were TFT veterans RippleOverdrive and PockyGom.

Day three will showcase the top 32 from days one and two in conjunction with the top 32 players who had a bye. Bonus points will get awarded to the top 12 following six games and only 32 of the 64 will advance to the final day of the Shurima Cup.

Day four features five games, with the field getting cut down to the top 16 for game six. And then only eight will advance to game seven, with the top four players from the NA Shurima Cup earning a direct invite to the TFT Mid-Set Finale that is scheduled to take place from Aug. 25 to 27.

