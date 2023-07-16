TFT North America Freljord Cup standings, Set 9

The Runeterra Reforged season for Teamfight Tactics Set Nine season began last week with 128 players competing in the Freljord Cup, followed up from July 15 to 16 with four earning direct invites to the Mid-Set Finale.

Based on ladder ranking, 128 NA players competed in the Freljord Cup from July 8 to 9, with 32 advancing to the final two days played out from July 15 to 16. Bonus points return to the TFT Set Nine season, along with seasoned veterans like Milk, OPS Appies, setsuko, and TSM Souless.

Top Ranked players from the ladder joined the 32 from the first half of the TFT Set Nine Frejlord Cup, for a total of 64 competing on day three. After six games, only 32 advanced to the final day. Much like the previous TFT competitive season, day four showcased five games played before a cut to 16 was made, followed by a top-eight cup for game eight. The top four players at the NA Freljord Cup advanced to the Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set Finale

July 16 NA Freljord Cup standings

Heading into day four of the TFT Freljord Cup, players like OPS Appies, Dishsoap, and Robinsongz had bonus points for finishing in the top eight at the end of day three.

Bottom 32 | Screengrab via Wisdom and Riot Top 32 | Screengrab via Wisdom and Riot

