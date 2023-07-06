All TFT Set 9/9.5 NA tournaments: Roadmap explainer

Don't miss out on any of the TFT Set 9/9.5 action in North America.

Wisdom is continuing its partnership with Riot Games for the Teamfight Tactics Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged competitive season, showcasing a total of six tournaments leading up to the World Championship.

The TFT Set Nine/9.5 roadmap is essentially the same as Set Eight/8.5. Big changes are coming for Set 10, with the removal of Mid-Set updates. The first half of TFT Set Nine features the Freljord and Shurima Cup, followed by the Mid-Set Finale. And the back half contains the Noxus Cup and NA Last Chance Qualifier leading up to the Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals.

All TFT Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged NA tournament dates

Players who compete in any of the three Cup tournaments earn Qualifier Points. These points may earn a competitor an invite to the Mid-Set Finale, Last Chance Qualifier, and Regional Finals. The top-four finishers at the Freljord and Shurima Cup qualify for the Mid-Set Finale, along with the top 24 Qualifier Point earners.

Here are the dates for all of the TFT Set Nine/9.5 Runeterra Reforged NA tournaments.

Freljord Cup : July 8 to 9 and July 15 to 16

: July 8 to 9 and July 15 to 16 Shurima Cup : Aug. 5 to 6 and Aug. 12 to 13

: Aug. 5 to 6 and Aug. 12 to 13 Mid-Set Finale : Aug. 25 to 27

: Aug. 25 to 27 Noxus Cup : Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 and Oct. 7 to 8

: Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 and Oct. 7 to 8 NA Last Chance Qualifier : Oct. 14 to 15

: Oct. 14 to 15 NA Regional Finals: Oct. 27 to 29

Qualifications for the Runeterra Reforged Regional Finals require a top-four finish at the Mid-Set Finale and Noxus Cup, a top-two finish at the LCQ, and placing in the top 10 among Qualifier Point earners who haven’t already qualified for the Regional Finals through another method. Finishing in the top two of the TFT Set Nine and 9.5 ranked ladder will also earn a player an invite to the NA Regional Finals.

Any changes to the TFT Set Nine/9.5 qualification process or tournament dates will be updated following an official confirmation from Riot.

About the author