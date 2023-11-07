All TFT Set 10 Portals and how they work

Riot Games has brought back the Portal mechanic in Teamfight Tactics for Set 10 Remix Rumble, featuring options like “all Prismatic Augments,” and “double item Carousel.”

Portals are sticking around through TFT Set 10 while Legends have been booted and are not in the Remix Rumble set. Many of the Portals are straightforward, providing players with additions to the game that they can plan for. Much like Portals from Set Nine/9.5, the Remix Rumble Portals will have an impact on the meta but to a much lesser degree.

Every TFT Set 10 Portal so far

Set 10 Ziggs. Image via Riot Games

Nothing else has changed for the Portal mechanic at time of writing. Players will still start each game by voting for a Portal. As long as a Portal receives a vote, the game may choose that Portal.

Here’s every possible TFT Set 10 Portal.

Gold Augment First : The first Augment in this game will be Gold tier.

Prismatic Augment First: The first Augment in this game will be Prismatic tier.

All Silver Augments: All Augments in this game will be Silver tier

All Gold Augments: All Augments in this game will be Gold tier.

All Prismatic Augments: All Augments in this game will be Prismatic tier.

Prismatic Augment Third: The last Augment of this game will be Prismatic tier.

Gold Augment Third: The last Augment of this game will be Gold tier.

Tier Three Start: Start the game with a random tier-three champion.

Duplicator Start: Start the game with a Champion Duplicator.

Triple Champion Start: Start the game with three random Tier-one champions.

Gold Per Augment: Every time you select an Augment, gain three gold.

Gold Per Item: Every time you build an item, gain two gold.

Pot of Gold: At Stage 6-1, all living players split a pot of 120 gold.

Artifact Anvil: Start with an Artifact Anvil that lets you choose from powerful items with unique effects.

Component Anvils: Gain two Item Component Anvils at the start of the game.

Radiant Item: Select one of five Radiant items at the start of the game. Radiant items are powerful versions of core items.

Completed Anvil: Gain one completed item anvil at the start of the game.

Scuttle Puddle: PVE enemies are replaced by crabs that drop bonus loot.

Player Health Increase: All players start with 115 health instead of 100.

Double Item Carousel: Champions on the Carousel hold two items instead of one.

Training Dummy: Start the game with a Training Dummy.

: Start the game with a Training Dummy. Unit Accelerator: All units gain bonus movement speed and plus-10 percent attack speed.

Riot may add or remove TFT Set 10 Portals throughout Remix Rumble.