TFT Set 10 end-game comps have changed how players are leveling

Patch 13.23 brought about the launch of Teamfight Tactics Set 10, along with play pattern changes that have led to significant changes in how players level and roll down for champions in Remix Rumble.

The launch of TFT Set 10 contained a large number of system changes, which included leveling and rolling odds that reduced the XP needed to level and increased Levels up to 10. Final balance changes applied through Patch 13.23 in conjunction with the main Headliner mechanic in Remix Rumble have led to a meta change where players are prioritizing rerolls and five-cost end-game boards over four-cost carriers in a synergistic build.

TFT players have had to adapt. Image via Riot Games

Hot reroll TFT Set 10 comps at the time of writing are Annie Emo or Spellweaver, with most players agreeing Emo is the stronger of the two. Vex is also an Emo reroll option with Karthus as the secondary carrier while players plug in five-cost champions like Ziggs, Illoai, and Yorick. Katarina Crowd Diver is another popular reroll build, along with Miss Fortune reroll in Jazz.

If players aren’t rerolling, they are playing strongest boards to reach Levels Nine and 10 to start plugging in five-cost champions. This has led to some significant changes in leveling, with most players cruising through Level Seven like it doesn’t exist.

Early leveling patterns haven’t changed too much, until hitting Level Six on Stage 3-1 or 3-2. Most players who aren’t playing a reroll comp are then leveling to seven after the Carousel on Stage 3-5 and then hit Level Eight on Stage 4-1 or 4-2.

Players rerolling for low-cost units are typically slow-rolling at Level Six while three-cost carriers like Miss Fortune are typically getting slow-rolled at Level Eight. Once the comps are complete, players push levels and slot in five-cost champions to support their end-game board state.

No B-patch is expected to take place leading up to TFT Set 10 Patch 13.24, which is slated to drop on Dec. 6 and is the final update of 2023.