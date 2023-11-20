TFT Patch 13.23 notes: All Set 10 launch information

Set 10 is finally arriving in Teamfight Tactics through Patch 13.23, featuring new system changes, balance adjustments, and new Tacticians in Remix Rumble.

The launch of TFT Set 10 officially ends the era of Mid-Set updates, with each set now lasting four months. Summoner names have been ditched, as have Legendaries. The main mechanic for Set 10 is Headliner, with all 60 champions having a Headliner Effect in addition to granting plus-one of their given traits at random.

Players can also enjoy being a DJ if the volume for the music is kept on as each activated trait has a musical track that mashes together with other active trait tracks. Two battle passes were added to TFT Set 10 as well, along with new Little Legends and Chibi Champions.

Here’s a full rundown of everything in TFT Set 10 Patch 13.23, according to Riot Games.

System changes in TFT Set 10

Set 10 Lux. Image via Riot Games

Riot kept Portals in Remix Rumble, with seven total categories. The Portal categories are Augments, Gold, Champions, Items, Combat, Unique, and Headliner. A large number of adjustments were made to rolling chances and Leveling for Set 10 as well to compensate for the Headliner mechanic.

Player damage was adjusted, with mid-game losses hurting more and player damage from huge losses getting reduced. The base Stage damage is now 0/3/5/7/9/15 and the fourth unit alive was reduced from two to one damage point. Mana gained from post mitigation was reduced from seven to five percent and Duplicators are less likely to show up in bonus TFT Set 10 Orbs. Excess Critical Strike Chance now gets converted at 50 percent, while Target Dummies have a health of 625 and Carousels will no longer showcase duplicate Emblems.

All TFT Set 10 cheatsheets

Set 10 Mordekaiser. Image via Riot Games

Patch 13.23 introduces the Remix Rumble set to the live servers after it was tested on the PBE for two weeks. Several Augments like All Natural, Cybernetic Leech, Early Education, Hustler, and Endurance Training were removed for TFT Set 10. Two items were also remade into new ones. Balance changes took place daily, with all final changes being represented through the cheat sheets below.

TFT Set 10 ranked changes

Set 10 Ezreal. Image via Riot Games

With Mid-Set updates getting removed, Riot and the TFT team applied a variety of changes to the ranked ladder, which includes a new Emerald tier and an increase to banked games so Masters and above players may choose to take two weeks off without getting severely punished.

Players can dive into TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble when it reaches the live servers on Nov. 21.