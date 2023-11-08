All TFT Set 10 Augments cheat sheet

The release of Teamfight Tactics Set 10 in November 2023 brings about significant changes to Augments, removing plus-one trait Augments while only adding a little over 40 new ones.

Augments are an evergreen mechanic within TFT that show up at Stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2 throughout a game through an Armory. There are three tiers—Silver, Gold, and Prismatic—with players able to reroll their Augment options at least once.

Set 10 has cut back on Augments, letting the Headliner mechanic shine by removing all plus-one trait Augments for Remix Rumble. Instead of over 100 new Augments like previous sets, there are around “40 to 45 new Augments, give or take,” according to Mortdog in Set 10. Players will also see some Legends Augments from Set Nine tossed into Remix Rumble as well.

Every TFT Remix Rumble Augment

Set 10 Neeko. Image via Riot Games

A first look at the TFT Set 10 Augments was provided by Mortdog through his Remix Rumble PBE Rundown. Many of the stats listed on these Augments are subject to change or have already been adjusted, but the core of the Augment will likely remain the same.

Each Augment tier has multitier Augments, which are the same Augment found in various tiers with different stats. A Spoilers of War Silver Augment, for example, has a 25 percent chance to drop loot while the Prismatic version of the Augment has a 40 percent chance to drop loot. Not all multitier Augments, however, are in all three tiers.

Here’s every TFT Set 10 Augment within Remix Rumble.

Multitier TFT Set 10 Augments

Set 10 Taric. Image via Riot Games

Buried Treasures (Silver/Gold/Prismatic) : Gain a random item component at the start of the next 2/3/5 rounds (including this round).

: Gain a random item component at the start of the next 2/3/5 rounds (including this round). Cybernetic Bulk (Silver/Prismatic) : Your champions holding an item gain 250/500 health.

: Your champions holding an item gain 250/500 health. Cybernetic Leech (Silver/Prismatic) : Your units holding an item gain 80/225 health and 13/25 percent Omnivamp.

: Your units holding an item gain 80/225 health and 13/25 percent Omnivamp. Harmacist (Silver/Prismatic) : Your units heal for 10/25 percent of the damage they deal, and they convert 20/30 percent of excess healing to true damage on their next attack.

: Your units heal for 10/25 percent of the damage they deal, and they convert 20/30 percent of excess healing to true damage on their next attack. Jeweled Lotus (Gold/Prismatic) : Your units’ abilities can critically strike, Your units gain 15/45 percent Critical Strike Chance.

: Your units’ abilities can critically strike, Your units gain 15/45 percent Critical Strike Chance. Pumping Up (Silver/Gold/Prismatic) : Your units gain Eight/10/12 percent attack speed. Each round, increase this by 0.5/one/two percent.

: Your units gain Eight/10/12 percent attack speed. Each round, increase this by 0.5/one/two percent. Spoils of War (Silver/Gold) : When you kill an enemy unit, there’s a 25/30 percent chance to drop loot.

: When you kill an enemy unit, there’s a 25/30 percent chance to drop loot. Stationary Support (Silver/Gold/Prismatic) : After seven player combats (only for Silver), gain one/one/one Training Dummy. They have one/one/two random Support items equipped that can’t be removed.

: After seven player combats (only for Silver), gain one/one/one Training Dummy. They have one/one/two random Support items equipped that can’t be removed. Twin Terror (Gold/Prismatic): If you have exactly two copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 300/400 health, 30/40 percent attack speed, and 30/40 percent Critical Strike Chance. When you upgrade to three-star, gain a two-star copy.

Silver TFT Set 10 Augments

Set 10 Caitlyn | Image via Riot Games

One, Two, Five! : Gain one random component, two gold, and one random tier-five champion.

: Gain one random component, two gold, and one random tier-five champion. One, Two, Three! : Gain one tier-one unit, two tier-two units, and one tier-three unit.

: Gain one tier-one unit, two tier-two units, and one tier-three unit. AFK : You cannot perform actions for the next three rounds. Afterward, gain 20 gold.

: You cannot perform actions for the next three rounds. Afterward, gain 20 gold. Army Building : Gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator. This happens a second time after seven player combat rounds.

: Gain a Lesser Champion Duplicator. This happens a second time after seven player combat rounds. Best of Friends: Units isolated in pairs gain 15 percent attack speed and 10 armor at the start of combat.

Units isolated in pairs gain 15 percent attack speed and 10 armor at the start of combat. Blood Money : Gain one gold per three health your Taciticain loses.

: Gain one gold per three health your Taciticain loses. Caretaker’s Ally : Each time you Level up, gain the same random tier-two champion.

: Each time you Level up, gain the same random tier-two champion. Component Buffet : Whenever you would get a random component, instead gain a Component Anvil. Gain a random component.

: Whenever you would get a random component, instead gain a Component Anvil. Gain a random component. Consistency : Gain double win and loss streak gold.

: Gain double win and loss streak gold. Contagion : At combat start—Infect the highest health enemy, causing them to take 20 percent more damage. Every five seconds or on death, the infection spreads to two nearby enemies.

: At combat start—Infect the highest health enemy, causing them to take 20 percent more damage. Every five seconds or on death, the infection spreads to two nearby enemies. Cutting Corners : Leveling up costs three XP less.

: Leveling up costs three XP less. Good for Something: Your champions with no items equipped have a 25 percent chance to drop 1 gold.

Your champions with no items equipped have a 25 percent chance to drop 1 gold. Healing Orbs: When an enemy dies, the nearest allied unit is healed for 300.

When an enemy dies, the nearest allied unit is healed for 300. Help is on the Way : After five player combat rounds, open a Support Armory.

: After five player combat rounds, open a Support Armory. Indomitable Will : When your units score a takedown, they shed all negative effects and become immune to crowd control for 10 seconds.

: When your units score a takedown, they shed all negative effects and become immune to crowd control for 10 seconds. Item Grab Bag: Gain one random completed item.

Gain one random completed item. Iron Assets : Gain a Component Anvil and four gold.

: Gain a Component Anvil and four gold. Keepers: At the start of combat, your units grant adjacent allies a 150-health shield for eight seconds.

At the start of combat, your units grant adjacent allies a 150-health shield for eight seconds. Late Game Specialist : When you reach level nine, gain 35 gold.

: When you reach level nine, gain 35 gold. Latent Forge : Gain an Ornn item Anvil after eight player combat rounds.

: Gain an Ornn item Anvil after eight player combat rounds. Missed Connections : Gain a copy of each tier-one champion.

: Gain a copy of each tier-one champion. On a Roll : Whenever you Star up a champion, gain a free shop refresh up to two times per turn. Gain two gold.

: Whenever you Star up a champion, gain a free shop refresh up to two times per turn. Gain two gold. Pandora’s Bench : Gain two gold. At the start of every round, champions on the three rightmost bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost (at the same tier).

: Gain two gold. At the start of every round, champions on the three rightmost bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost (at the same tier). Pandora’s Items One : Gain one random component. At round start, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and Consumables.

: Gain one random component. At round start, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and Consumables. Partial Ascension : After 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 30 percent more damage.

: After 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 30 percent more damage. Recombobulator : Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions one tier higher. Gain two Magnetic Removers.

: Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions one tier higher. Gain two Magnetic Removers. Risky Moves : Your Tactician loses 20 health, but after seven combat player rounds, gains 30 gold.

: Your Tactician loses 20 health, but after seven combat player rounds, gains 30 gold. Rolling for Days: Gain eight free shop refreshes. These shop refreshes carry over between rounds.

Gain eight free shop refreshes. These shop refreshes carry over between rounds. Silver Spoon : Gain 10 XP.

: Gain 10 XP. Silver Ticket : Every four shop refreshes, gain a free refresh.

: Every four shop refreshes, gain a free refresh. Silver Veil : Your units are immune to the first crowd control effect they receive each combat and gain five percent attack speed.

: Your units are immune to the first crowd control effect they receive each combat and gain five percent attack speed. Sunfire Torch : Your units’ attacks burn their targets for five percent of their maximum health over five seconds and reduce their targets’ healing received by 50 percent.

: Your units’ attacks burn their targets for five percent of their maximum health over five seconds and reduce their targets’ healing received by 50 percent. Sticks and Stones : Your champions without items Shred and Sunder enemies for three seconds. Physical damage applies Shred, and magic damage applies Sunder.

: Your champions without items Shred and Sunder enemies for three seconds. Physical damage applies Shred, and magic damage applies Sunder. Stimpack : After your Tactician loses 50 health, gain four item components.

: After your Tactician loses 50 health, gain four item components. Switching Gears: Whenever you break your win or loss streak, gain two gold.

Whenever you break your win or loss streak, gain two gold. Teaming Up One : Gain one random component and two random tier-three champions.

: Gain one random component and two random tier-three champions. Tiny Titans : Your Tactician heals 30 health, grows larger, and gains 30 maximum health.

: Your Tactician heals 30 health, grows larger, and gains 30 maximum health. Unified Resistance: If you have three or more units in the same row at the start of combat, they gain 15 armor and magic resistance.

If you have three or more units in the same row at the start of combat, they gain 15 armor and magic resistance. Vampirism: Your units gain 20 health. Gain an additional nine health and one percent Omnivamp per five missing Tactician health.

Your units gain 20 health. Gain an additional nine health and one percent Omnivamp per five missing Tactician health. What Doesn’t Kill You : After losing your combat round, gain two gold. Every five losses, gain a random component.

: After losing your combat round, gain two gold. Every five losses, gain a random component. Young and Wild and Free: You can always move freely on Carousel rounds. Gain two gold.

Gold TFT Set 10 Augments

Set 10 Mordekaiser | Image via Riot Games

A Cut Above : Gain a Deathblade. Champions holding a Deathblade have a 33 percent chance to drop one gold on kill.

: Gain a Deathblade. Champions holding a Deathblade have a 33 percent chance to drop one gold on kill. Balanced Budget : At the start of the next four rounds, gain seven gold.

: At the start of the next four rounds, gain seven gold. Bigger Shot : Every third basic attack from a Big Shot explodes, dealing 160 percent attack damage to nearby enemies.

: Every third basic attack from a Big Shot explodes, dealing 160 percent attack damage to nearby enemies. Blinged Out : Your True Damage units gain 100 health and five percent attack speed for each item they have equipped.

: Your True Damage units gain 100 health and five percent attack speed for each item they have equipped. Bounty Hunters : Your Dreadsteed moves faster. Your Country units have a 25 percent chance to gain one gold on kill and your Dreadsteed’s chances are doubled. Gain a Katarina.

: Your Dreadsteed moves faster. Your Country units have a 25 percent chance to gain one gold on kill and your Dreadsteed’s chances are doubled. Gain a Katarina. Capricious Forge : Gain a Blacksmith’s Gloves, which equips two temporary Ornn Artifacts each round.

: Gain a Blacksmith’s Gloves, which equips two temporary Ornn Artifacts each round. Caretaker’s Favor : Gain a component Anvil when you reach levels five, six, seven, and eight.

: Gain a component Anvil when you reach levels five, six, seven, and eight. Clear Mind : If you have no champions on your bench at the end of a round, gain three XP.

: If you have no champions on your bench at the end of a round, gain three XP. Cluttered Mind : If your bench is full at the end of a round, gain three XP.

: If your bench is full at the end of a round, gain three XP. Crash Test Dummies : At the start of combat, your Target Dummies launch themselves towards the largest clump of enemies, stunning units near them for two seconds. Gain two Target Dummies.

: At the start of combat, your Target Dummies launch themselves towards the largest clump of enemies, stunning units near them for two seconds. Gain two Target Dummies. Do it for the Fans : Your Headliner champion’s damage heals your Superfan units for 15 percent of the damage dealt. Gain a Gnar.

: Your Headliner champion’s damage heals your Superfan units for 15 percent of the damage dealt. Gain a Gnar. Emotional Connection : Your non-Emo units gain 60 percent of the Emo bonus when an enemy dies. Gain an Annie and a Vex.

: Your non-Emo units gain 60 percent of the Emo bonus when an enemy dies. Gain an Annie and a Vex. Escort Quest : Gain a Training Dummy. Each round, if it survives combat, gain three gold.

: Gain a Training Dummy. Each round, if it survives combat, gain three gold. Expose Weakness : Damage from Executioner units’ attacks and spells Shred and Sunder enemies by 40 percent for three seconds.

: Damage from Executioner units’ attacks and spells Shred and Sunder enemies by 40 percent for three seconds. Extended Play : Whenever you Star up a Punk unit, gain a special bonus. Gain a Jinx and a Vi. Two-star : Your next shop refresh costs one less Three-star : Gain an item component

: Whenever you Star up a Punk unit, gain a special bonus. Gain a Jinx and a Vi. Frequent Flier : After you refresh your shop eight times, your refreshes cost one for the rest of the game.

: After you refresh your shop eight times, your refreshes cost one for the rest of the game. Fully Adapted : Gain an Adaptive Helm. Champions holding Adaptive Helm gain all effects regardless of position.

: Gain an Adaptive Helm. Champions holding Adaptive Helm gain all effects regardless of position. Gargantuan Resolve : Gain a Titan’s Resolve. Your Titan’s Resolve can continue stacking to 35, instead of 25.

: Gain a Titan’s Resolve. Your Titan’s Resolve can continue stacking to 35, instead of 25. Golden Ticket : Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 30 percent chance to gain a free shop refresh.

: Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 30 percent chance to gain a free shop refresh. Heart collector : Keep 20 percent of the Heartsteel Hearts you convert into rewards. Your Heartsteel champions gain 100 health. Gain a K’Sante and an Aphelios.

: Keep 20 percent of the Heartsteel Hearts you convert into rewards. Your Heartsteel champions gain 100 health. Gain a K’Sante and an Aphelios. Heroic Presence : Enemies that attack a Guardian’s Shield take magic damage equal to seven percent of the shielded unit’s maximum health (up to once per second). Gain a Pantheon.

: Enemies that attack a Guardian’s Shield take magic damage equal to seven percent of the shielded unit’s maximum health (up to once per second). Gain a Pantheon. Idealism: Gain a Hand of Justice. Champions holding a Hand of Justice deal 12 percent increased damage.

Gain a Hand of Justice. Champions holding a Hand of Justice deal 12 percent increased damage. Insert Coin : Your 8-bit units execute enemies below 10 percent health. Executions have an eight percent chance to drop two gold, increased by one percent for each 8-bit High Score achieved. Gain a Corki and a Garen.

: Your 8-bit units execute enemies below 10 percent health. Executions have an eight percent chance to drop two gold, increased by one percent for each 8-bit High Score achieved. Gain a Corki and a Garen. Last Stand : The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to one health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, your units permanently gain 180 health, 18 armor and magic resistance, and 18 percent Omnivamp.

: The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to one health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, your units permanently gain 180 health, 18 armor and magic resistance, and 18 percent Omnivamp. Live for Danger : Edgelord units deal 25 percent of their damage in a one Hex area around their target. Gain a Yasuo and a TBD.

: Edgelord units deal 25 percent of their damage in a one Hex area around their target. Gain a Yasuo and a TBD. Long Distance Pals: At combat start—Your two furthest units form a bond, sharing 25 percent of their armor, magic resistance, attack damage, and ability power with one other.

At combat start—Your two furthest units form a bond, sharing 25 percent of their armor, magic resistance, attack damage, and ability power with one other. Mana Burn : Gain a Shroud of Stillness. All enemies take two percent of their maximum health as true damage each second until the first they cast their ability.

: Gain a Shroud of Stillness. All enemies take two percent of their maximum health as true damage each second until the first they cast their ability. Metabolic Accelerator : Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health after a PvP round.

: Your Tactician moves faster and heals two health after a PvP round. Metalheads : Pentakill units are immune to crowd control and heal 10 percent of their health on takedown. Gain a Kayle and a Gnar.

: Pentakill units are immune to crowd control and heal 10 percent of their health on takedown. Gain a Kayle and a Gnar. Patient Study : After player combat rounds, gain two XP if you won, or three XP if you lost.

: After player combat rounds, gain two XP if you won, or three XP if you lost. Pandora’s Items Two : Gain one random completed item. At round start, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and Consumables.

: Gain one random completed item. At round start, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and Consumables. Portable Forge : Open an Armory and choose one of two unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn.

: Open an Armory and choose one of two unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn. Portable Forge Plus : Open an Armory and choose one of three unique Artifacts.

: Open an Armory and choose one of three unique Artifacts. Portable Forge Plus Plus : Open an Armory and choose one of four unique Artifacts.

: Open an Armory and choose one of four unique Artifacts. Raise the Tempo : When your Spellweave units cast their second spell each combat, immediately cast that spell again at 80 percent effectiveness.

: When your Spellweave units cast their second spell each combat, immediately cast that spell again at 80 percent effectiveness. Ramping Rythm : Rapidfire can now stack up to 20 times. Gain a Jinx and a Senna.

: Rapidfire can now stack up to 20 times. Gain a Jinx and a Senna. Reach the Summit : Gain 50 XP when you reach Level nine.

: Gain 50 XP when you reach Level nine. Salvage Bin : Gain a random completed item now, and a component after seven player combat rounds. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tacitcian’s Crown).

: Gain a random completed item now, and a component after seven player combat rounds. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tacitcian’s Crown). Salvage Bin Plus : Gain a random completed item now, and a component after four player combat rounds. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tacitcian’s Crown).

: Gain a random completed item now, and a component after four player combat rounds. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tacitcian’s Crown). Scrappy Inventions : At the start of combat, up to five components on your champions turn into completed items for the rest of combat. At the start of the next two Stages, gain a component.

: At the start of combat, up to five components on your champions turn into completed items for the rest of combat. At the start of the next two Stages, gain a component. Share the Spotlight : Your units that start combat in a lighted Hex gain a 30 percent maximum health shield for 10 seconds. Gain a Kai’Sa and a Lillia.

: Your units that start combat in a lighted Hex gain a 30 percent maximum health shield for 10 seconds. Gain a Kai’Sa and a Lillia. Sleight of Hand : Gain a Thief’s Gloves. Champions holding a Thief’s Gloves gain 30 percent attack speed.

: Gain a Thief’s Gloves. Champions holding a Thief’s Gloves gain 30 percent attack speed. Submit to the Pit : Mosher units gain three armor, three magic resistance, three attack damage, three percent attack power, and three percent attack speed for each adjacent enemy. Gain a Ganr and a Jax.

: Mosher units gain three armor, three magic resistance, three attack damage, three percent attack power, and three percent attack speed for each adjacent enemy. Gain a Ganr and a Jax. Support Cache : Open an Armory and choose one of four unique Support choices.

: Open an Armory and choose one of four unique Support choices. Teaming Up Two : Gain one random support item and two random tier-four champions.

: Gain one random support item and two random tier-four champions. That’s Jazz, Baby : At the beginning of combat, your Jazz champions gain permanent bonuses based on the number of traits you have active. Gain a Bard. Three traits : 40 maximum health Five traits: Plus three percent attack speed Seven traits : Plus two percent attack damage and ability power

: At the beginning of combat, your Jazz champions gain permanent bonuses based on the number of traits you have active. Gain a Bard. The Drop : After your first sampled cast, sampled casts happen 50 percent more frequently for the rest of combat. Gain a Jax and a Lux.

: After your first sampled cast, sampled casts happen 50 percent more frequently for the rest of combat. Gain a Jax and a Lux. The ol’ Razzle Dazzle : Your Dazzler unit’s effects deal 100 percent more damage and last two seconds longer. Gain a Nami and a Bard.

: Your Dazzler unit’s effects deal 100 percent more damage and last two seconds longer. Gain a Nami and a Bard. Three’s a Crowd : Your units gain 111 health for each unique tier-three unit you field.

: Your units gain 111 health for each unique tier-three unit you field. Too Big to Fail : Brawler units deal 30 percent of their maximum health in magic damage to enemies within a one Hex radius on death. After 20 seconds of combat, this radius is doubled. Gain an Olaf and a TBD.

: Brawler units deal 30 percent of their maximum health in magic damage to enemies within a one Hex radius on death. After 20 seconds of combat, this radius is doubled. Gain an Olaf and a TBD. Trade Sector : Gain a free shop refresh each round. Gain two gold.

: Gain a free shop refresh each round. Gain two gold. Two Healthy: Your units gain 111 health for each unique tier-two unit you field.

Prismatic TFT Set 10 Augments

Set 10 Lux. Image via Riot Games

A Determined Investor : At the end of your turn, if you have at least 50 gold, gain a Diamond Hands.

: At the end of your turn, if you have at least 50 gold, gain a Diamond Hands. Binary Airdrop : Your champions equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Gain one random item component.

: Your champions equipped with two items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat. Gain one random item component. Birthday Present : Gain two gold and a two-star champion every time you Level up. The champion’s tier is your Level minus four (minimum tier-one).

: Gain two gold and a two-star champion every time you Level up. The champion’s tier is your Level minus four (minimum tier-one). Blinding Speed : Gain a Rapid Firecannon, a Gunsoo’s Rageblade, and a Magnetic Remover.

: Gain a Rapid Firecannon, a Gunsoo’s Rageblade, and a Magnetic Remover. Caretaker’s Chosen : As you Level, gain more powerful items. Level four : Gain a component Anvil Level six : Gain a completed item Anvil Level seven : Open a Radiant item Armory

: As you Level, gain more powerful items. Cursed Crown : Gain plus-two maximum team size, but take 100 percent increased player damage.

: Gain plus-two maximum team size, but take 100 percent increased player damage. Cruel Pact : Buying XP costs five health instead of gold. Heal two health before each combat round.

: Buying XP costs five health instead of gold. Heal two health before each combat round. Endless Hordes : Gain plus-three maximum team size, but your units can only hold one item, and their total health is reduced by 20 percent. Gain six gold.

: Gain plus-three maximum team size, but your units can only hold one item, and their total health is reduced by 20 percent. Gain six gold. Final Ascension : Your units deal 15 percent more damage. After 15 seconds, this effect triples.

: Your units deal 15 percent more damage. After 15 seconds, this effect triples. Final Reserves : The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to one health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, at the beginning of your next planning phase, gain 80 XP and 40 gold.

: The first time you would be eliminated or reduced to one health, instead remain alive. After this effect triggers, at the beginning of your next planning phase, gain 80 XP and 40 gold. Going Long : You no longer gain interest. At the start of your turn, gain five XP.

: You no longer gain interest. At the start of your turn, gain five XP. Hedge Fund : Gain 22 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10.

: Gain 22 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10. Hedge Fund Plus : Gain 32 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10.

: Gain 32 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10. Hedge Fund Plus Plus : Gain 44 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10.

: Gain 44 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 10. Hologram : Your Headliner champion is cloned. You cannot equip items on the clone.

: Your Headliner champion is cloned. You cannot equip items on the clone. Impenetrable Bulwark : Gain a Bramble Vest, a Dragon’s Claw, and a Magnetic Remover.

: Gain a Bramble Vest, a Dragon’s Claw, and a Magnetic Remover. Infernal Contract : Your maximum Level is seven. Gain 85 gold.

: Your maximum Level is seven. Gain 85 gold. Level Up! : When you buy XP, gain and additional three. Gain two immediately.

: When you buy XP, gain and additional three. Gain two immediately. Living Forge : Gain an Ornn item Anvil now and after every 10-player combat rounds.

: Gain an Ornn item Anvil now and after every 10-player combat rounds. Lucky Gloves : Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain two Sparring Gloves.

: Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain two Sparring Gloves. Lucky Gloves Plus : Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain three Sparring Gloves.

: Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions ideal items. Gain three Sparring Gloves. March of Progress : Gain three XP now, and bonus XP equal to your Level at the start of every player combat round. You can no longer use gold to level up.

: Gain three XP now, and bonus XP equal to your Level at the start of every player combat round. You can no longer use gold to level up. New Recruit : You gain plus-one team size and a Champion Duplicator.

: You gain plus-one team size and a Champion Duplicator. Overwhelming Force : Gain a Deathblade, an Infinity Edge, and a Magnetic Remover.

: Gain a Deathblade, an Infinity Edge, and a Magnetic Remover. Phreaky Friday : Gain an Infinity Force. After five player combat rounds, gain another.

: Gain an Infinity Force. After five player combat rounds, gain another. Phreaky Friday Plus : Gain an Infinity Force. After three player combat rounds, gain another.

: Gain an Infinity Force. After three player combat rounds, gain another. Prismatic Ticket : Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 50 percent chance to gain a free shop refresh.

: Each time your shop is refreshed, you have a 50 percent chance to gain a free shop refresh. Radiant Relics : Open an Armory and choose one of five unique Radiant items. Gain a Magnetic Remover.

: Open an Armory and choose one of five unique Radiant items. Gain a Magnetic Remover. Roll the Dice : Gain a Rascal’s Gloves, which equips two random Radiant items every round.

: Gain a Rascal’s Gloves, which equips two random Radiant items every round. Starter Kit : Gain a tier-four champion and a two-star tier-one champion that shares a trait with them. In the next two Stages, gain the tier-four champion again.

: Gain a tier-four champion and a two-star tier-one champion that shares a trait with them. In the next two Stages, gain the tier-four champion again. Tiniest Titan : Your Tactician is small and speedy. After each PvP round, heal two health and gain two gold per round.

: Your Tactician is small and speedy. After each PvP round, heal two health and gain two gold per round. Tiniest Titan Plus : Your Tactician is small and speedy. After each PvP round, heal two health and gain two gold. Gain eight gold now.

: Your Tactician is small and speedy. After each PvP round, heal two health and gain two gold. Gain eight gold now. The Golden Egg : Gain a massive golden egg that hatches in 11 turns. Victorious player combat rounds accelerate the hatch timer by an additional turn.

: Gain a massive golden egg that hatches in 11 turns. Victorious player combat rounds accelerate the hatch timer by an additional turn. Unleashed Arcana : Gain a Jeweled Gauntlet, a Rabadon’s Deathcap, and a Magnetic Remover.

: Gain a Jeweled Gauntlet, a Rabadon’s Deathcap, and a Magnetic Remover. Wellness Trust : At round start—Gain three gold. If you have at least 40 gold, your Tactician heals two health.

: At round start—Gain three gold. If you have at least 40 gold, your Tactician heals two health. What the Forge: All completed items you own or receive are transformed into random Ornn Artifacts (excluding Tactician’s Crown and Emblems). Units gain 120 health per equipped Artifact.

Some Augment stats are incomplete as they were behind Mortdog in the Remix Rumble PBE Rundown. All TFT Set 10 Augments will get updated throughout PBE testing and after every update.