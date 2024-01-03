TFT Patch 14.1 early notes: All changes for first update of new year

Big changes are coming to Teamfight Tactics through Patch 14.1 following Riot Games’ holiday break, with the update bringing 11 new Portals and several big buffs designed to break up the Set 10 Remix Rumble metagame.

The first TFT Set 10 update of 2024 will arrive in Patch 14.1 on Jan. 10. This is the first major update to Remix Rumble in three weeks and will contain a large number of micro-adjustments intended to impact the meta while holding off on any system changes that could impact Open Fort strategies. Players like myself, however, will have to wait until Patch 14.2 until the new TFT Revival mode drops into live servers.

Full list of all TFT Patch 14.1 balance changes

Big changes are coming | Image via Riot Games

All early changes are live on PBE servers for Patch 14.1 and may change before the update goes live on Jan. 10. We at Dot Esports will update any changes made based on our own PBE gameplay and data mining from TacticsTools. I will add the full early notes after design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer releases the TFT 14.1 Patch Rundown.

Patch 14.1 trait changes

Significant nerfs were applied to traits like Heartsteel, Pentakill, True Damage, and Spellweaver. The Executioner trait received big Critical Strike Chance buffs and 8-bit champions now gain more attack damage for each high score you beat.

8-Bit: Attack damage increased at each breakpoint to 5/9/14 percent

Crowd Diver: Bonus damage buffed at breakpoints two and six to 12 and 50 percent

EDM: Effectiveness of selected ability adjusted to 90/100/110/130 percent

EDM: Cast time at the breakpoint of five reduced from two to one second.

Emo: Reduced maximum mana and mana gained adjusted to 20/30/40

Emo: Ability power gained at breakpoint of six reduced from 20 to 10

Executioner: Critical Strike damage adjusted to 5/20/30 percent

Executioner: Critical Strike Chance buffed to 25/100/200 percent

Guardian: Shield percent of maximum health adjusted to 25/45/70 percent

Heartsteel: Hearts gained at breakpoints five and seven were nerfed to 2.25 and 5.5.

Hyperpop: Mana gained buffed to 5/10/20/30

Jazz: Bonus health buffed to 1.5/2.5/4 percent

Jazz: Bonus damage buffed to 1/1.5/2 percent

K/DA: Lighted Hex maximum health adjusted to 9/15/24/40 percent

K/DA: Lighted Hex ability power and attack damage adjusted to 9/15/24/40 percent

Pentakill: Bonus damage at breakpoint of 10 reduced from 1110 to 99 percent

Sentinel: Team armor and magic resistance adjusted to 16/35/55/100

Sentinel: Sentinel armor and magic resistance adjusted to 16/35/55/100

Spellweaver: Ability power for team adjusted to 20/35/70/120

Spellweaver: Extra ability power for Spellweaver units nerfed at breakpoint of nine from plus-10 to plus-four

True Damage: Bonus damage at breakpoint of nine nerfed to 99 percent

Patch 14.1 champion balance changes

A large number of changes are live on PBE servers for TFT Set 10 Patch 14.1 and more may get added before the week is out.

One-cost

Annie: Attack speed gained reduced from 50 to 40 percent

Annie: Spell damage buffed to 220/330/495

Corki: Physical damage reduced to 144/216/324

Evelynn: Health restored buffed to 30/35/40

K’Sante: Damage reduction reduced to 45//45/50 percent

Lillia: Mana adjusted to 70/130

Olaf: Attack speed increased from 0.1 to 0.2 percent

Taric: Bonus magic damage buffed to 250/375/565

Vi: Physical damage to target increased to 182/272/408 and if target has more health than Vi to 248/371/557

Two-cost

Bard: Doot magic damage buffed to 200/300/450

Garen: Maximum health gained buffed to 215/230/245

Garen: Physical damage adjusted to 168/276/457

Gragas: Spell damage buffed to 190/285/440

Jax: Spell slam damage adjusted to 220/330/500

Kai’Sa: Physical damage buffed to 200/299/461

Kayle: Bonus damage adjusted to 35/55/80

Kayle: AoE damage buffed to 240/360/540

Pantheon: Damage reduction adjusted to 45/45/50 percent

Twitch: Physical damage was adjusted to 113/169/253 and the number of Shards was reduced from six to four

Three-cost

Lulu: Spell damage adjusted to 250/375/550

Miss Fortune: Physical damage buffed to 154/231/359

Mordekaiser: Adjacent enemy damage buffed to 220/330/525 and nearby enemies damage to 220/330/525

Four-cost

Caitlyn: Physical damage nerfed to 252/378/1181

Karthus: Magic damage buffed to 270/405/900 and mana changed to 30/120

Karthus: Lowest health enemies changed from 4/4/6 to the five lowest health enemies

Poppy: Healing reduced to 50/90/162

Twisted Fate: Magic damage buffed to 55/80/240

Viego: Physical damage nerfed to 169/253/759

Five-cost

Lucian: Physical damage adjusted to 59/89/1563

Qiyana: Copy items adjusted from 1/2/3 to 1/1/3

Qiyana: Physical damage adjusted to 353/529/1688

Qiyana: Damage dealt to target with no items reduced to 212/317/8438

Sona: Ally healing adjusted to 5/8/100 percent

Ziggs: Magic damage from split bombs buffed to 90/135/500

Champion Headliner changes in 14.1

Evelynn: Ability power increased to 20

Olaf: Magic resistance and armor increased to 15

Tahm Kench: Health increased to 300

Taric: Health increased to 150 and armor increased to 20

Vi: Health increased to 250 and attack damage was reduced to 15 percent

Yasuo: Health increased to 200 and Omnivamp reduced to 10 percent

Aphelios: Attack damage increased to 25 percent

Garen: Health reduced to 350

Gragas: Bonus damage increased to 18 percent

Neeko: Mana granted to ally increased to 40

Zac: Health increased to 300 and ability power increased to 20

Kayn: Ability power increased to 10

Patch 14.1 item changes

Major changes were applied to Rabadon’s Deathcap giving AP comps a boost while the Bling bonus from the True Damage Emblem was removed.

Red Buff: Bonus damage reduced from eight to six percent

Rabadon’s Deathcap: Bonus damage increased to 30 percent

Archangel’s Staff: Gained ability power increased to 30

Blue Buff: Burn damage reduced from 10 to eight percent

Adaptive Helm: Armor and magic resistance increased to 40 for front rows and ability power increased to 20 for back rows

Dragon’s Claw: Maximum health gained increased to 10 percent

True Damage Emblem: Bling bonus removed

Patch 14.1 Augment changes

Most of the Augment changes are minor but could still impact the TFT Set 10 meta.