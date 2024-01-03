TFT Patch 14.1 early notes: All changes for first update of new year

Big changes are coming to Teamfight Tactics through Patch 14.1 following Riot Games’ holiday break, with the update bringing 11 new Portals and several big buffs designed to break up the Set 10 Remix Rumble metagame.
The first TFT Set 10 update of 2024 will arrive in Patch 14.1 on Jan. 10. This is the first major update to Remix Rumble in three weeks and will contain a large number of micro-adjustments intended to impact the meta while holding off on any system changes that could impact Open Fort strategies. Players like myself, however, will have to wait until Patch 14.2 until the new TFT Revival mode drops into live servers.
Full list of all TFT Patch 14.1 balance changes
All early changes are live on PBE servers for Patch 14.1 and may change before the update goes live on Jan. 10. We at Dot Esports will update any changes made based on our own PBE gameplay and data mining from TacticsTools. I will add the full early notes after design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer releases the TFT 14.1 Patch Rundown.
Patch 14.1 trait changes
Significant nerfs were applied to traits like Heartsteel, Pentakill, True Damage, and Spellweaver. The Executioner trait received big Critical Strike Chance buffs and 8-bit champions now gain more attack damage for each high score you beat.
- 8-Bit: Attack damage increased at each breakpoint to 5/9/14 percent
- Crowd Diver: Bonus damage buffed at breakpoints two and six to 12 and 50 percent
- EDM: Effectiveness of selected ability adjusted to 90/100/110/130 percent
- EDM: Cast time at the breakpoint of five reduced from two to one second.
- Emo: Reduced maximum mana and mana gained adjusted to 20/30/40
- Emo: Ability power gained at breakpoint of six reduced from 20 to 10
- Executioner: Critical Strike damage adjusted to 5/20/30 percent
- Executioner: Critical Strike Chance buffed to 25/100/200 percent
- Guardian: Shield percent of maximum health adjusted to 25/45/70 percent
- Heartsteel: Hearts gained at breakpoints five and seven were nerfed to 2.25 and 5.5.
- Hyperpop: Mana gained buffed to 5/10/20/30
- Jazz: Bonus health buffed to 1.5/2.5/4 percent
- Jazz: Bonus damage buffed to 1/1.5/2 percent
- K/DA: Lighted Hex maximum health adjusted to 9/15/24/40 percent
- K/DA: Lighted Hex ability power and attack damage adjusted to 9/15/24/40 percent
- Pentakill: Bonus damage at breakpoint of 10 reduced from 1110 to 99 percent
- Sentinel: Team armor and magic resistance adjusted to 16/35/55/100
- Sentinel: Sentinel armor and magic resistance adjusted to 16/35/55/100
- Spellweaver: Ability power for team adjusted to 20/35/70/120
- Spellweaver: Extra ability power for Spellweaver units nerfed at breakpoint of nine from plus-10 to plus-four
- True Damage: Bonus damage at breakpoint of nine nerfed to 99 percent
Patch 14.1 champion balance changes
A large number of changes are live on PBE servers for TFT Set 10 Patch 14.1 and more may get added before the week is out.
One-cost
- Annie: Attack speed gained reduced from 50 to 40 percent
- Annie: Spell damage buffed to 220/330/495
- Corki: Physical damage reduced to 144/216/324
- Evelynn: Health restored buffed to 30/35/40
- K’Sante: Damage reduction reduced to 45//45/50 percent
- Lillia: Mana adjusted to 70/130
- Olaf: Attack speed increased from 0.1 to 0.2 percent
- Taric: Bonus magic damage buffed to 250/375/565
- Vi: Physical damage to target increased to 182/272/408 and if target has more health than Vi to 248/371/557
Two-cost
- Bard: Doot magic damage buffed to 200/300/450
- Garen: Maximum health gained buffed to 215/230/245
- Garen: Physical damage adjusted to 168/276/457
- Gragas: Spell damage buffed to 190/285/440
- Jax: Spell slam damage adjusted to 220/330/500
- Kai’Sa: Physical damage buffed to 200/299/461
- Kayle: Bonus damage adjusted to 35/55/80
- Kayle: AoE damage buffed to 240/360/540
- Pantheon: Damage reduction adjusted to 45/45/50 percent
- Twitch: Physical damage was adjusted to 113/169/253 and the number of Shards was reduced from six to four
Three-cost
- Lulu: Spell damage adjusted to 250/375/550
- Miss Fortune: Physical damage buffed to 154/231/359
- Mordekaiser: Adjacent enemy damage buffed to 220/330/525 and nearby enemies damage to 220/330/525
Four-cost
- Caitlyn: Physical damage nerfed to 252/378/1181
- Karthus: Magic damage buffed to 270/405/900 and mana changed to 30/120
- Karthus: Lowest health enemies changed from 4/4/6 to the five lowest health enemies
- Poppy: Healing reduced to 50/90/162
- Twisted Fate: Magic damage buffed to 55/80/240
- Viego: Physical damage nerfed to 169/253/759
Five-cost
- Lucian: Physical damage adjusted to 59/89/1563
- Qiyana: Copy items adjusted from 1/2/3 to 1/1/3
- Qiyana: Physical damage adjusted to 353/529/1688
- Qiyana: Damage dealt to target with no items reduced to 212/317/8438
- Sona: Ally healing adjusted to 5/8/100 percent
- Ziggs: Magic damage from split bombs buffed to 90/135/500
Champion Headliner changes in 14.1
- Evelynn: Ability power increased to 20
- Olaf: Magic resistance and armor increased to 15
- Tahm Kench: Health increased to 300
- Taric: Health increased to 150 and armor increased to 20
- Vi: Health increased to 250 and attack damage was reduced to 15 percent
- Yasuo: Health increased to 200 and Omnivamp reduced to 10 percent
- Aphelios: Attack damage increased to 25 percent
- Garen: Health reduced to 350
- Gragas: Bonus damage increased to 18 percent
- Neeko: Mana granted to ally increased to 40
- Zac: Health increased to 300 and ability power increased to 20
- Kayn: Ability power increased to 10
Patch 14.1 item changes
Major changes were applied to Rabadon’s Deathcap giving AP comps a boost while the Bling bonus from the True Damage Emblem was removed.
- Red Buff: Bonus damage reduced from eight to six percent
- Rabadon’s Deathcap: Bonus damage increased to 30 percent
- Archangel’s Staff: Gained ability power increased to 30
- Blue Buff: Burn damage reduced from 10 to eight percent
- Adaptive Helm: Armor and magic resistance increased to 40 for front rows and ability power increased to 20 for back rows
- Dragon’s Claw: Maximum health gained increased to 10 percent
- True Damage Emblem: Bling bonus removed
Patch 14.1 Augment changes
Most of the Augment changes are minor but could still impact the TFT Set 10 meta.
- Best Friends One: Attack speed increased to 12 percent and armor increased to 12 at start of combat
- Crash Test Dummies: Stun reduced to 1.25 seconds
- Cybernetic Bulk: Health reduced to 200/300/500
- Help is on the Way: Player combats increased to eight
- Heroic Grab Bag: Gold increased to four
- Little Buddies: Health reduced to 75
- Ramping Rythm: Stacks increased from three to four
- Return on Investment: Reroll shop decreased from 18 to 16
- Rolling for Days One: Free shop rolls increased to nine
- Three’s a Crowd: Health reduced to 75
- Tiniest Titan: Gold gained increased to 15