All TFT Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies Portals and system changes

Riot Games is bringing back nostalgic memories from Teamfight Tactics with the launch of the Set Revival game mode, featuring Return to the Stars Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies with Portals.

A trip down memory lane will include up-to-date TFT system rules and item combinations for the first Set Revival. You can go Mech without pivoting or tap into traits like Cybernetics and Space Pirates to boost your econ. This is the first of the Set Revivals with more planned to drop throughout 2024.

Every new TFT Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies Portals

Dive into Galaxy-sized Portals | Image via Riot Games

Unlike the original TFT Set 3.5, the Galaxy will not get chosen for you by the game. Using up-to-date mechanics like Portals has players choosing one of three Galaxy Portals at the start of a game. Here are all the new Portals in Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies, according to Riot.

Treasure Trove : PvE rounds provide extra loot.

: PvE rounds provide extra loot. The Big Bang : Players receive a free reroll each round, a Tactician’s Crown when Stage Three begins, and extra loot from monsters.

: Players receive a free reroll each round, a Tactician’s Crown when Stage Three begins, and extra loot from monsters. Plunder Planet : All Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies have a chance to drop gold, especially the first to get eliminated.

: All Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies have a chance to drop gold, especially the first to get eliminated. Star Cluster : One, two, and three-cost champions on Carousels have two stars.

: One, two, and three-cost champions on Carousels have two stars. The Neekoverse : All players receive two free Champion Duplicators at the start of the game.

: All players receive two free Champion Duplicators at the start of the game. Trade Sector : All players receive one free reroll per round.

: All players receive one free reroll per round. Manatee’s Delight : All players receive a free Spatula at the start of the game.

: All players receive a free Spatula at the start of the game. Superdense Galaxy : Receive a free Tactician’s Crown at the start of Stage Three.

: Receive a free Tactician’s Crown at the start of Stage Three. Galactic Armory: All players start with three components.

All system changes for Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies

Are you ready to test out the new and improved Set 3.5? | Image via Riot Games

The change of Galaxies into Portals isn’t the only adjustment taking place through Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies. Augments didn’t exist when Set Three was out but they will get included in Return to the Stars. No Augments have been listed at time of writing.

Bag changes

Riot is testing out Bag changes, according to Mortdog, containing 50 copies of every champion in the bag pool. It is only a test, but a positive one for casual players, as it lets multiple players in a lobby run a comp like Mech without getting contested for champions. There is only a Normal game mode available for Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies, meaning having fun is a priority.

Balance changes

Balance changes were applied to Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies, although there are no Patch notes for them at time of writing. Return to the Stars will get tested in PBE prior to going live, which is when players can expect updated balance details. The balance changes will also include upgraded three-star five-cost units, star scaling, and a toned-down Shaco, according to Riot.

You can dive into the nostalgic lobbies through PBE testing that begins on Jan. 11 or wait for the live launch of TFT Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies on Jan. 24.