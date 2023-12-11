TFT 2024 roadmap of every set and game mode

Riot Games has fully transitioned to the new Teamfight Tactics schedule, teasing temporary game modes like Set Revival, along with Set 11 and 12 details heading into 2024.

Big changes are coming to TFT throughout 2024, which all began with the launch of Set 10 Remix Rumble. Set Nine was the last expansion to have a Mid-Set update, with all future TFT sets running for four months. Executive producer Geoff Virtue teased what the 2024 roadmap has in store at the Vegas Open, featuring game modes like Set Revival that bring back a previous TFT set.

Every TFT set and game mode for 2024

What game mode are you most excited about? | Image via Riot Games

Set 10 is a short competitive expansion due to the holidays, which is why Riot chose to test out a new LAN tournament called the Open. The Vegas Open was a massive success and will be repeated next year, but it will not be in North America. All three TFT sets, 11 to 13, are expected to have a World Championship in addition to the yearly LAN Open.

TFT Set Revival game mode : The first TFT Set Revival is slated to drop during January, with the returning expansion still unknown at time of writing. And a second expansion will drop into the Set Revival mode during the third quarter of 2024.

: The first TFT Set Revival is slated to drop during January, with the returning expansion still unknown at time of writing. And a second expansion will drop into the Set Revival mode during the third quarter of 2024. TFT Set 11 : Set 11 showcases a “mythological journey,” according to Virtue, and will drop sometime in March.

: Set 11 showcases a “mythological journey,” according to Virtue, and will drop sometime in March. Summer 2024 TFT Anniversary : It’s party time during the summer of 2024 with a new event and game mode.

: It’s party time during the summer of 2024 with a new event and game mode. TFT Set 12 : Slated to drop in July, TFT Set 12 has a magical theme.

: Slated to drop in July, TFT Set 12 has a magical theme. TFT Set 13: The final set of 2024 will be released sometime during the fourth quarter of 2024. No details have been revealed at time of writing.

Details regarding set release and game mode dates will be updated as more information becomes available.