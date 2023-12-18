TFT Set 10 Champion Headliner tier list for 13.24 B-patch

Riot Games dropped one last Teamfight Tactics update before the holiday break through the 13.24 B-patch, featuring over a half dozen S-tier champion Headliner units in the Remix Rumble meta. And that means it’s time for a champion tier list.

The longest patch of TFT Set 10 will run from the 13.24 B-patch, which was released on Dec. 13, to the 14.1 update on Jan. 10. A three-week patch interval is the best time to hone your skills, allowing you to rank up the ladder or show off your skills in personal lobbies. And we’ve got the hottest champions in the TFT Set 10 meta through our Headliner tier list to help players finish in the top four and even win lobbies.

Who are the best TFT Set 10 Headliner champions?

13.24 Headliner champions ranked | Image via Dot Esports/MetaTFT

Many of the end-game TFT Set 10 comps displayed during the Vegas Open meta are still viable within the 13.24 B-patch Remiz Rumble meta. Samira Headliner reroll through Country is an S-tier comp that remained strong, and has the flexibility to run Headliners like Thresh and Urgot. Spellweaver Annie in the right spot is still strong, along with Yasuo reroll.

As an attack damage spammer, I might be biased in my opinion when I agree with Frodan that the strongest comp in the TFT 13.24 B-patch meta is True Damage Flex. Blue Buff was adjusted through the B-patch after under performing during the early weeks of Set 10, granting 20 percent attack damage to its equipped unit. This change, in conjunction with a True Damage Emblem, opens the way for a variety of powerful Headliner champions like Akali, Senna, Jax, Qiyana, Zed, Ezreal, and Caitlyn.

Related TFT Set 10 item cheat sheet for Remix Rumble

AP Headliner champions like Twisted Fate, Akali K/DA, Lux, Annie, and Vex are hot too. Twisted Fate and Disco performed well at the Vegas Open and is still a top-four comp through the 13.24 B-patch. Annie, much like Yasuo, is great when things come together early. Vex is somewhat of a sleeper Emo Headliner carry. Lux is good with the proper support, and Ahri Blue Buff can disintegrate boards.

Jax EDM is one of the strongest TFT Set 10 Headline champions at time of writing within the 13.24 B-patch, with Samira and Akali close behind. And any Headline champion ranked B and higher on our tier list can earn you a top-four finish. Champions with a C rank are viable during middle-game stages, or as a temporary Headliner until the one you are rolling for shows up in the shop.