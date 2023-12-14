All TFT patch dates for 2024

Know when each TFT patch will hit the live servers.

A new year of Teamfight Tactics means a new patch schedule for 2024, showcasing 25 update dates with two dropping on a Thursday.

Big changes are taking place in TFT throughout the 2024 seasonal roadmap, featuring temporary game modes like Set Revival, along with Sets 11, 12, and 13. Set 10 wrapped the 2023 season and carried over into 2024 as a shorter season but the first without a Mid-Set update. Riot also showcased the first LAN Open in Las Vegas at the end of 2023, with another slated to take place in 2024 but not in North America.

Which TFT game mode or set are you excited for? | Image via Riot Games

Each year, game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer drops the TFT patch dates for the upcoming seasons. Two updates during 2024 have a Thursday drop instead of the normal Wednesday release time.

Here’s the full schedule for TFT’s 2024 updates.

Jan. 10: Patch 14.1

Jan. 24: Patch 14.2

Feb. 7: Patch 14.3

Feb. 22: Patch 14.4 (This is a Thursday)

March 6: Patch 14.5

March 20: Patch 14.6

April 3: Patch 14.7

April 17: Patch 14.8

May 1: Patch 14.9

May 15: Patch 14.10

May 30: Patch 14.11 (This is a Thursday)

June 12: Patch 14.12

June 26: Patch 14.13

July 17: Patch 14.14

July 31: Patch 14.15

Aug. 14: Patch 14.16

Aug. 28: Patch 14.17

Sept. 11: Patch 14.18

Sept. 25: Patch 14.19

Oct. 9: Patch 14.20

Oct. 23: Patch 14.21

Nov. 6: Patch 14.22

Nov. 20: Patch 14.23

Dec. 11: Patch 14.24

Jan. 15, 2025: Patch 15.1

All dates are when the update goes live at around 2pm CT. Scheduled dates on Mort’s list don’t include hotfixes or B-patches.

What about PBE, hotfixes, and B-patches?

Set 10 Qiyana | Image via Riot Games

Set launch dates on the PBE servers typically take place two weeks prior to the official live release date. No PBE dates have been released at time of writing and we’ll add them to the Mortdog list once that information becomes available.

Hotfixes and B-patches aren’t normally scheduled and will only occur when the TFT balance team feels a meta needs an unscheduled update.