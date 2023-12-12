Category:
Teamfight Tactics

All TFT 13.24 B-patch notes for Set 10 Remix Rumble

Watch out for the incoming buffs.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Dec 12, 2023 04:01 pm
Poppu jumping into battle fully armed

Riot Games will drop a Teamfight Tactics 13.24 B-patch/13.25 update on Dec. 13, focusing on buffing underperformers while nerfing items like Spear of Shojin and Red Buff. 

Following the TFT Set 10 Vegas Open, a scheduled 13.24 B-patch or 13.25 update (depending on who you ask) was put into motion. The goal, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, was to “nerf a few items and Augments” while buffing “champs and traits we didn’t see much of.” One of the largest changes in the TFT 13.24 B-patch is a nerf to level nine Headliner odds, changing them from 0/0/0/90/10 to 0/0/0/98/2. Several Augments were nerfed but most of the balance changes were buffs. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Every TFT Set 10 balance change in 13.24 B-patch

Yasuo getting True Damage on through meditation while listning to music
Set 10 Yasuo | Image via Riot Games

All TFT Set 10 13.24 B-patch balance changes are slated to hit the live servers on Dec. 13 at around 2pm CT, according to Mortdog

All 13.24 B-patch Augment changes

Most of the balance changes in the 13.24 B-patch were Augment nerfs scattered with a few buffs. 

  • Training Dummies: Base armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30
  • Cutting Corners (Silver): XP reduced to three
  • On a Roll (Silver): Gold increased to three and limit per turn increased to three as well
  • Vampirism One (Silver): HP per missing five health reduced from four to two
  • Bigger Shot (Gold): Explosion attack damage percent increased to 75 percent
  • Blinged Out (Gold): Health per item reduced from 100 to 80
    • Content Continues After Ad
    Content Continues After Ad
  • Inspiring Epitaph (Gold): Shield reduced to 25 percent
  • Little Buddies (Gold): Health per buddy reduced to 90 and attack speed per buddy reduced to nine percent
  • Low Interest Rates (Gold): Interest cap increased to three
  • Stars are Born (Gold): Gold increased to five 
  • Three’s a Crowd (Gold): Health per three-cost reduced from 85 to 80
  • Too Big to Fail (Gold): Explosion increased to 40 percent and time before the large boom was reduced to 15 seconds. 
  • Stationary Support Two (Gold): Can no longer roll Needlessly Big Gem
  • Stationary Support Three (Prismatic): Can no longer roll Needlessly Big Gem

All 13.24 trait balance changes

Every trait change in the TFT 13.24 B-patch was a buff. Some traits to watch for in the meta are Spellweaver and EDM

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
  • Big Shot: Base attack damage adjusted from 10/15/25 to 10/18/30 percent
  • Bruiser: Bonus health adjusted from 20/45/85 to 20/45/90 percent 
  • EDM: Base spell damage changed from 80/90/100/120 to 80/100/110/125 percent
  • EDM: Jax base timer reduced to seven seconds and Zed base time reduced to six seconds
  • Mosher: Base attack speed adjusted from 20/30/50 to 20/40/60 percent
  • Rapidfire: Attack speed per stack changed from 4/7/12 to 4/8/14 percent
  • Spellweaver: Ability power per cast adjusted from 1/1/2/10 to 1/2/3/10 and the 10-piece AP was increased to 200

Related

TFT 2024 roadmap of every set and game mode
TFT is finally getting long-requested Spectator mode
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

All 13.24 champion balance changes

Most of the champion changes were small buffs, except for a nerf to Sona that reduced attack speed on hit at one and two-star. 

  • Vi: Mana adjusted to 40/70 while armor and magic resistance increased to 45
  • Yauso: Health increased to 650 and spell attack damage increased to 300 percent
  • Gragas: Spell damage buffed from 150/225/350 to 160/240/360
  • Kayle: On hit damage buffed from 30/45/70 to 35/50/75 and Finale damage buffed to 210/315/475
  • Twitch: Armor and magic resistance increased to 25 while spell attack damage buffed to 225 percent
  • Poppy: Spell attack damage buffed from 240/240/500 to 260/260/525 percent 
  • Zac: Health increased to 1,100 and mana changed to 60/130
  • Sona: Attack speed on hit damage nerfed from 90/135/777 to 75/115/777
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Headliner champion changes

  • Nami: AP increased to 25
  • Olaf: Health increased to 150 
  • Vi: Attack damage increased to 20 percent
  • Gragas: Damage reduction increased to 10 percent
  • Pantheon: Health increased to 250
  • Riven: Health increased to 200
  • Blitzcrank: Health increased to 200
  • Poppy: Health increased to 200 and attack damage increased to 15
  • Thresh: Health increased to 250
  • Qiyana: Attack damage per copy nerfed to two percent
  • Ziggs: mana reduction increased to 15

13.24 B-patch item balance changes

Blue Buff was changed to grant 20 percent attack damage upon equipping onto a unit, while both Spear of Shojin and Red Buff were slightly nerfed. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
  • Blue Buff: Damage amplification on kill reduced from 15 to 10 percent
  • Gargoyle Stoneplate: Base armor and magic resistance increased to 35
  • Red Buff: Base attack speed reduced to 40 percent
  • Runaan’s Hurricane: Base attack damage increased to 25 percent
  • Spear of Shojin: Base AD and AP reduced to 20
  • Radiant Blue Blessing: Grants 60 percent attack damage and damage amplification on kill reduced to 20 percent

related content

Read Article TFT 2024 roadmap of every set and game mode
Teamfight Tactics Set 10 Remix Rumble key art

TFT 2024 roadmap of every set and game mode

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 11, 2023
Read Article NA Milala wins TFT Vegas Open with Annie reroll
Milala holding championship belt at TFT Vegas Open

NA Milala wins TFT Vegas Open with Annie reroll

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 10, 2023
Read Article Riot brings back old TFT Sets through nostalgic game mode in 2024 roadmap
Promotional art for the TFT Vegas Open event with a player jumping above the championship belt.

Riot brings back old TFT Sets through nostalgic game mode in 2024 roadmap

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 10, 2023
Read Article TFT Vegas Open top eight finalized as players show off in Patch 13.14
TFT Set 10 Vegas Open Championship Belt

TFT Vegas Open top eight finalized as players show off in Patch 13.14

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 10, 2023
Read Article All TFT Set 10 songs on Remix Rumble soundtrack
Scratch mixing songs on stage

All TFT Set 10 songs on Remix Rumble soundtrack

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 10, 2023

Related Content

Read Article TFT 2024 roadmap of every set and game mode
Teamfight Tactics Set 10 Remix Rumble key art
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics

TFT 2024 roadmap of every set and game mode

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 11, 2023
Read Article NA Milala wins TFT Vegas Open with Annie reroll
Milala holding championship belt at TFT Vegas Open
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics

NA Milala wins TFT Vegas Open with Annie reroll

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 10, 2023
Read Article Riot brings back old TFT Sets through nostalgic game mode in 2024 roadmap
Promotional art for the TFT Vegas Open event with a player jumping above the championship belt.
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics

Riot brings back old TFT Sets through nostalgic game mode in 2024 roadmap

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 10, 2023
Read Article TFT Vegas Open top eight finalized as players show off in Patch 13.14
TFT Set 10 Vegas Open Championship Belt
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics

TFT Vegas Open top eight finalized as players show off in Patch 13.14

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 10, 2023
Read Article All TFT Set 10 songs on Remix Rumble soundtrack
Scratch mixing songs on stage
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics

All TFT Set 10 songs on Remix Rumble soundtrack

Danny Forster Danny Forster Dec 10, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.