All TFT 13.24 B-patch notes for Set 10 Remix Rumble

Riot Games will drop a Teamfight Tactics 13.24 B-patch/13.25 update on Dec. 13, focusing on buffing underperformers while nerfing items like Spear of Shojin and Red Buff.

Following the TFT Set 10 Vegas Open, a scheduled 13.24 B-patch or 13.25 update (depending on who you ask) was put into motion. The goal, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, was to “nerf a few items and Augments” while buffing “champs and traits we didn’t see much of.” One of the largest changes in the TFT 13.24 B-patch is a nerf to level nine Headliner odds, changing them from 0/0/0/90/10 to 0/0/0/98/2. Several Augments were nerfed but most of the balance changes were buffs.

Every TFT Set 10 balance change in 13.24 B-patch

Set 10 Yasuo | Image via Riot Games

All TFT Set 10 13.24 B-patch balance changes are slated to hit the live servers on Dec. 13 at around 2pm CT, according to Mortdog.

All 13.24 B-patch Augment changes

Most of the balance changes in the 13.24 B-patch were Augment nerfs scattered with a few buffs.

Training Dummies: Base armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30

Cutting Corners (Silver): XP reduced to three

On a Roll (Silver): Gold increased to three and limit per turn increased to three as well

Vampirism One (Silver): HP per missing five health reduced from four to two

Bigger Shot (Gold): Explosion attack damage percent increased to 75 percent

Blinged Out (Gold): Health per item reduced from 100 to 80

Little Buddies (Gold): Health per buddy reduced to 90 and attack speed per buddy reduced to nine percent

Low Interest Rates (Gold): Interest cap increased to three

Stars are Born (Gold): Gold increased to five

Three’s a Crowd (Gold): Health per three-cost reduced from 85 to 80

Too Big to Fail (Gold): Explosion increased to 40 percent and time before the large boom was reduced to 15 seconds.

Stationary Support Two (Gold): Can no longer roll Needlessly Big Gem

Stationary Support Three (Prismatic): Can no longer roll Needlessly Big Gem

All 13.24 trait balance changes

Every trait change in the TFT 13.24 B-patch was a buff. Some traits to watch for in the meta are Spellweaver and EDM.

Big Shot: Base attack damage adjusted from 10/15/25 to 10/18/30 percent

Bruiser: Bonus health adjusted from 20/45/85 to 20/45/90 percent

EDM: Base spell damage changed from 80/90/100/120 to 80/100/110/125 percent

EDM: Jax base timer reduced to seven seconds and Zed base time reduced to six seconds

Mosher: Base attack speed adjusted from 20/30/50 to 20/40/60 percent

Rapidfire: Attack speed per stack changed from 4/7/12 to 4/8/14 percent

Spellweaver: Ability power per cast adjusted from 1/1/2/10 to 1/2/3/10 and the 10-piece AP was increased to 200

All 13.24 champion balance changes

Most of the champion changes were small buffs, except for a nerf to Sona that reduced attack speed on hit at one and two-star.

Vi: Mana adjusted to 40/70 while armor and magic resistance increased to 45

Yauso: Health increased to 650 and spell attack damage increased to 300 percent

Gragas: Spell damage buffed from 150/225/350 to 160/240/360

Kayle: On hit damage buffed from 30/45/70 to 35/50/75 and Finale damage buffed to 210/315/475

Twitch: Armor and magic resistance increased to 25 while spell attack damage buffed to 225 percent

Poppy: Spell attack damage buffed from 240/240/500 to 260/260/525 percent

Zac: Health increased to 1,100 and mana changed to 60/130

Sona: Attack speed on hit damage nerfed from 90/135/777 to 75/115/777

Headliner champion changes

Nami: AP increased to 25

Olaf: Health increased to 150

Vi: Attack damage increased to 20 percent

Gragas: Damage reduction increased to 10 percent

Pantheon: Health increased to 250

Riven: Health increased to 200

Blitzcrank: Health increased to 200

Poppy: Health increased to 200 and attack damage increased to 15

Thresh: Health increased to 250

Qiyana: Attack damage per copy nerfed to two percent

Ziggs: mana reduction increased to 15

13.24 B-patch item balance changes

Blue Buff was changed to grant 20 percent attack damage upon equipping onto a unit, while both Spear of Shojin and Red Buff were slightly nerfed.

