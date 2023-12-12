All TFT 13.24 B-patch notes for Set 10 Remix Rumble

Riot Games will drop a Teamfight Tactics 13.24 B-patch/13.25 update on Dec. 13, focusing on buffing underperformers while nerfing items like Spear of Shojin and Red Buff.
Following the TFT Set 10 Vegas Open, a scheduled 13.24 B-patch or 13.25 update (depending on who you ask) was put into motion. The goal, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, was to “nerf a few items and Augments” while buffing “champs and traits we didn’t see much of.” One of the largest changes in the TFT 13.24 B-patch is a nerf to level nine Headliner odds, changing them from 0/0/0/90/10 to 0/0/0/98/2. Several Augments were nerfed but most of the balance changes were buffs.
Every TFT Set 10 balance change in 13.24 B-patch
All TFT Set 10 13.24 B-patch balance changes are slated to hit the live servers on Dec. 13 at around 2pm CT, according to Mortdog.
All 13.24 B-patch Augment changes
Most of the balance changes in the 13.24 B-patch were Augment nerfs scattered with a few buffs.
- Training Dummies: Base armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30
- Cutting Corners (Silver): XP reduced to three
- On a Roll (Silver): Gold increased to three and limit per turn increased to three as well
- Vampirism One (Silver): HP per missing five health reduced from four to two
- Bigger Shot (Gold): Explosion attack damage percent increased to 75 percent
- Blinged Out (Gold): Health per item reduced from 100 to 80
- Inspiring Epitaph (Gold): Shield reduced to 25 percent
- Little Buddies (Gold): Health per buddy reduced to 90 and attack speed per buddy reduced to nine percent
- Low Interest Rates (Gold): Interest cap increased to three
- Stars are Born (Gold): Gold increased to five
- Three’s a Crowd (Gold): Health per three-cost reduced from 85 to 80
- Too Big to Fail (Gold): Explosion increased to 40 percent and time before the large boom was reduced to 15 seconds.
- Stationary Support Two (Gold): Can no longer roll Needlessly Big Gem
- Stationary Support Three (Prismatic): Can no longer roll Needlessly Big Gem
All 13.24 trait balance changes
Every trait change in the TFT 13.24 B-patch was a buff. Some traits to watch for in the meta are Spellweaver and EDM.
- Big Shot: Base attack damage adjusted from 10/15/25 to 10/18/30 percent
- Bruiser: Bonus health adjusted from 20/45/85 to 20/45/90 percent
- EDM: Base spell damage changed from 80/90/100/120 to 80/100/110/125 percent
- EDM: Jax base timer reduced to seven seconds and Zed base time reduced to six seconds
- Mosher: Base attack speed adjusted from 20/30/50 to 20/40/60 percent
- Rapidfire: Attack speed per stack changed from 4/7/12 to 4/8/14 percent
- Spellweaver: Ability power per cast adjusted from 1/1/2/10 to 1/2/3/10 and the 10-piece AP was increased to 200
All 13.24 champion balance changes
Most of the champion changes were small buffs, except for a nerf to Sona that reduced attack speed on hit at one and two-star.
- Vi: Mana adjusted to 40/70 while armor and magic resistance increased to 45
- Yauso: Health increased to 650 and spell attack damage increased to 300 percent
- Gragas: Spell damage buffed from 150/225/350 to 160/240/360
- Kayle: On hit damage buffed from 30/45/70 to 35/50/75 and Finale damage buffed to 210/315/475
- Twitch: Armor and magic resistance increased to 25 while spell attack damage buffed to 225 percent
- Poppy: Spell attack damage buffed from 240/240/500 to 260/260/525 percent
- Zac: Health increased to 1,100 and mana changed to 60/130
- Sona: Attack speed on hit damage nerfed from 90/135/777 to 75/115/777
Headliner champion changes
- Nami: AP increased to 25
- Olaf: Health increased to 150
- Vi: Attack damage increased to 20 percent
- Gragas: Damage reduction increased to 10 percent
- Pantheon: Health increased to 250
- Riven: Health increased to 200
- Blitzcrank: Health increased to 200
- Poppy: Health increased to 200 and attack damage increased to 15
- Thresh: Health increased to 250
- Qiyana: Attack damage per copy nerfed to two percent
- Ziggs: mana reduction increased to 15
13.24 B-patch item balance changes
Blue Buff was changed to grant 20 percent attack damage upon equipping onto a unit, while both Spear of Shojin and Red Buff were slightly nerfed.
- Blue Buff: Damage amplification on kill reduced from 15 to 10 percent
- Gargoyle Stoneplate: Base armor and magic resistance increased to 35
- Red Buff: Base attack speed reduced to 40 percent
- Runaan’s Hurricane: Base attack damage increased to 25 percent
- Spear of Shojin: Base AD and AP reduced to 20
- Radiant Blue Blessing: Grants 60 percent attack damage and damage amplification on kill reduced to 20 percent