All new TFT Set 10 champions cheat sheet with Headliner bonus

Riot Games added a total of 60 Teamfight Tactics champions to Set 10 Remix Rumble, featuring returning units like Illaoi, Kayn, Yorick, and Jhin as five-cost champions.

TFT Set 10 showcases 60 champions and 29 traits. Portals are back but not Legends and the team has created new Augments that will get added to the evergreen list. The main mechanic for Remix Rumble is Headliner, an evolved version of Chosen from Set Four Fates.

Every TFT Set 10 champion, spell ability, and Headliner bonus

Each TFT Set 10 champion has a Headliner Effect that synergizes with their main abilities. Players can purchase random two-star Headline versions of champions that show up in the shop. All champions, abilities, and stats are according to in-game stats provided by Riot.

All one-cost TFT Set 10 champions (13 champions)

Set 10 Vi | Image via Riot Games

Corki (8-bit, Big Shot) : Corki deals physical damage to enemies within one Hex of the current target and Wounds them for a few seconds. The Wound is reduced healing received by 50 percent. Corki Headliner Effect —20 percent bonus attack damage.

: Corki deals physical damage to enemies within one Hex of the current target and Wounds them for a few seconds. The Wound is reduced healing received by 50 percent. —20 percent bonus attack damage. Tahm Kench (Country, Bruiser) : Tahm Kench has a passive ability that has each instance of damage taken reduced by a percent. Tahm Kench Headliner Effect —300 bonus Health.

: Tahm Kench has a passive ability that has each instance of damage taken reduced by a percent. —300 bonus Health. Nami (Disco, Dazzler) : Nami deals magic damage to the current target and Stuns them for 1.5 seconds. Nami Headliner Effect —20 percent ability power.

: Nami deals magic damage to the current target and Stuns them for 1.5 seconds. —20 percent ability power. Taric (Disco, Guardian) : Taric gains a shield for a total of four seconds. Taric’s next two attacks deal bonus magic damage. Taric’s Headliner Effect —150 bonus health and 20 bonus armor.

: Taric gains a shield for a total of four seconds. Taric’s next two attacks deal bonus magic damage. —150 bonus health and 20 bonus armor. Annie (Emo, Spellweaver ): Annie has a passive ability that after casting four times, gains 40 percent attack speed and targets one additional nearby enemy with casts. The active ability deals magic damage to the current target. Annie’s Headliner Effect —20 percent bonus ability power.

): Annie has a passive ability that after casting four times, gains 40 percent attack speed and targets one additional nearby enemy with casts. The active ability deals magic damage to the current target. —20 percent bonus ability power. K’Sante (Heartsteel, Sentinel) : K’Sante enters a defensive stance, reducing damage taken by 2.5 seconds. Afterward, K’Sante deals physical damage to the current target. K’Sante’s Headliner Effect —300 bonus health.

: K’Sante enters a defensive stance, reducing damage taken by 2.5 seconds. Afterward, K’Sante deals physical damage to the current target. —300 bonus health. Evelynn (K/DA, Crowd Diver) : Evelynn deals magic damage to the current target. For four seconds, gain 50 percent attack speed and restore 25/30/35 health on the attack. Evelynn Headliner Effect —150 bonus Health and 20 percent bonus ability power.

: Evelynn deals magic damage to the current target. For four seconds, gain 50 percent attack speed and restore 25/30/35 health on the attack. —150 bonus Health and 20 percent bonus ability power. Lillia (K/DA, Superfan, Sentinel) : Lillia deals magic damage to adjacent enemies. Heal Lillia and her nearest ally. Lillia’s Headliner Effect —150 bonus health and heals for 20 percent more.

: Lillia deals magic damage to adjacent enemies. Heal Lillia and her nearest ally. —150 bonus health and heals for 20 percent more. Olaf (Pentakill, Bruiser) : Olaf has a passive ability that heals 20/30/50 health on attack. For every one percent missing health, gain attack speed. Olaf’s Headliner Effect —100 bonus health, 10 bonus armor, and 10 bonus magic resistance.

: Olaf has a passive ability that heals 20/30/50 health on attack. For every one percent missing health, gain attack speed. —100 bonus health, 10 bonus armor, and 10 bonus magic resistance. Vi (Punk, Mosher) : Vi deals physical damage to the current target, Stuns them for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds, and reduces their armor for the rest of combat. If the target has more current health than Vi, deal damage instead. Vi’s Headliner Effect —150 bonus health and 10 percent bonus attack damage.

: Vi deals physical damage to the current target, Stuns them for 1.5/1.8/2 seconds, and reduces their armor for the rest of combat. If the target has more current health than Vi, deal damage instead. —150 bonus health and 10 percent bonus attack damage. Jinx (Punk, Rapidfire) : Jinx has a passive that grants attack speed (Minigun), and her Rocket Launcher attacks deal bonus physical damage. The active ability swaps between Minigun and Rocket Launcher. Jinx’s Headliner Effect —Minigun attacks grant an extra one percent attack speed, and Rocket Launcher attacks deal an extra five percent damage.

: Jinx has a passive that grants attack speed (Minigun), and her Rocket Launcher attacks deal bonus physical damage. The active ability swaps between Minigun and Rocket Launcher. —Minigun attacks grant an extra one percent attack speed, and Rocket Launcher attacks deal an extra five percent damage. Yasuo (True Damage, Edgelord): Yasuo deals damage to the current target. If they die, permanently gain two percent attack damage (doubled in HyperRoll). There is a Bling Bonus that has Synthesizer Strike execute enemies under 10 percent health. Yasuo’s Headliner Effect —100 bonus health and 10 percent Omnivamp.

Yasuo deals damage to the current target. If they die, permanently gain two percent attack damage (doubled in HyperRoll). There is a Bling Bonus that has Synthesizer Strike execute enemies under 10 percent health. —100 bonus health and 10 percent Omnivamp. Kennen (True Damage, Superfan, Guardian): Kennen’s discharge produces three Jolts over three seconds. Each Jolt deals magic damage to a random enemy within range and Stuns them for one second. There is a Bling Bonus that discharges at an additional target for 60 percent damage and Stun duration. Kennen’s Headliner Effect —100 bonus health and Zaps heal two percent maximum health.

All two-cost TFT Set 10 champions (13 champions)

Set 10 Seraphine | Image via Riot Games

Garen (8-bit, Sentinel) : Garen gains maximum health. Garen’s next attack deals physical damage. Garen’s Headliner Effect —400 bonus health.

: Garen gains maximum health. Garen’s next attack deals physical damage. —400 bonus health. Katarina (Country, Crowd Diver) : Katarina throws a blade at the current target that bounces three times, dealing magic damage and applying Wound for six seconds. The Wound reduces healing received by 33 percent. Katarina’s Headliner Effec t —200 bonus health and her final blade bounce deals 66 percent bonus damage.

: Katarina throws a blade at the current target that bounces three times, dealing magic damage and applying Wound for six seconds. The Wound reduces healing received by 33 percent. —200 bonus health and her final blade bounce deals 66 percent bonus damage. Gragas (Disco, Spellweaver, Bruiser) : Gragas heals 400/500/600 health over two seconds. Then Gragas deals magic damage to adjacent enemies and Chills them for three seconds. The Chill reduces attack speed by 30. Gragas’ Headliner Effect —Reduce damage dealt to him by eight percent and increase damage he deals by eight percent.

: Gragas heals 400/500/600 health over two seconds. Then Gragas deals magic damage to adjacent enemies and Chills them for three seconds. The Chill reduces attack speed by 30. —Reduce damage dealt to him by eight percent and increase damage he deals by eight percent. Jax (EDM, Mosher ): Jax leaps at the highest health enemy within “X” Hexes and deals magic damage to them. Then, Jax deals magic damage to all adjacent enemies. Gain 10 percent attack damage and ability power for the rest of combat. Jax’s Headliner Effect —200 bonus health and 20 percent bonus ability power.

): Jax leaps at the highest health enemy within “X” Hexes and deals magic damage to them. Then, Jax deals magic damage to all adjacent enemies. Gain 10 percent attack damage and ability power for the rest of combat. —200 bonus health and 20 percent bonus ability power. Aphelios (Heartsteel, Rapidfire) : Aphelios fires a blast at the current target. It deals physical damage to the first enemy it hits and physical damage to adjacent enemies. Stun the unit hit for 1.5/1.5/2 seconds. If they are dead, Stun the adjacent units for one second instead. Aphelios’ Headliner Effect —20 percent- bonus attack damage.

: Aphelios fires a blast at the current target. It deals physical damage to the first enemy it hits and physical damage to adjacent enemies. Stun the unit hit for 1.5/1.5/2 seconds. If they are dead, Stun the adjacent units for one second instead. —20 percent- bonus attack damage. Bard (Jazz, Dazzler): Bard plays a tune of four random notes from the following. Doot deals magic damage to the current target. Chime heals the lowest health ally. Drop one gold and play another note. (Gain three gold in Hyper Roll!). Bard’s Headliner Effect —At combat start, for every 10 times Bard has cast, play a Doot.

Bard plays a tune of four random notes from the following. Doot deals magic damage to the current target. Chime heals the lowest health ally. Drop one gold and play another note. (Gain three gold in Hyper Roll!). —At combat start, for every 10 times Bard has cast, play a Doot. Kai’Sa (K/DA, Big Shot ): Kai’Sa dashes up to two Hexes and fires a missile at the current target. It deals physical damage to the first enemy hit. Kai’Sa Headliner Effect —15 percent bonus attack damage, plus one Range, and dashes farther.

): Kai’Sa dashes up to two Hexes and fires a missile at the current target. It deals physical damage to the first enemy hit. —15 percent bonus attack damage, plus one Range, and dashes farther. Seraphine (K/DA, Spellweaver): Seraphine sends a High Note to the largest clump of units. It deals magic damage to nearby enemies and heals nearby allies. Seraphine’s Headliner Effect —Every two casts, Seraphine sings an extra High Note that deals 70 percent damage and heals 70 percent.

Seraphine sends a High Note to the largest clump of units. It deals magic damage to nearby enemies and heals nearby allies. —Every two casts, Seraphine sings an extra High Note that deals 70 percent damage and heals 70 percent. Kayle (Pentakill, Edgelord) : For five seconds, Kayle’s attacks deal bonus magic damage in a wave behind the target and Shred for a total of four seconds. Afterward, deal damage to enemies around the current target. The Shred reduces magic resistance by 30 percent. Kayle’s Headliner Effect —25 percent bonus attack speed.

: For five seconds, Kayle’s attacks deal bonus magic damage in a wave behind the target and Shred for a total of four seconds. Afterward, deal damage to enemies around the current target. The Shred reduces magic resistance by 30 percent. —25 percent bonus attack speed. Gnar (Pentakill, Superfan, Mosher) : Ganr leaps over the current target and transforms for the rest of combat, gaining health and 75 percent attack damage. Subsequent casts deal physical damage to the current target. Gnar’s Headliner Effect —200 bonus health and at combat start, transforms into Mega Gnar.

: Ganr leaps over the current target and transforms for the rest of combat, gaining health and 75 percent attack damage. Subsequent casts deal physical damage to the current target. —200 bonus health and at combat start, transforms into Mega Gnar. Twitch (Punk, Executioner) : Twitch deals physical damage to enemies within one Hex of the current target. Twitch also deals damage to random enemies within two Hexes of the target six times, increased by one for each time the physical damage was critically struck. Twitch’s Headliner Effect —15 percent bonus attack damage and 15 percent bonus Critical Strike Chance.

: Twitch deals physical damage to enemies within one Hex of the current target. Twitch also deals damage to random enemies within two Hexes of the target six times, increased by one for each time the physical damage was critically struck. —15 percent bonus attack damage and 15 percent bonus Critical Strike Chance. Pantheon (Punk, Guardian) : Pantheon reduces damage taken for 2.5 seconds. Afterward, he deals physical damage to the three enemies who dealt the most damage to Pantheon during the duration. Pantheon’s Headliner Effect —200 bonus health, along with 15 bonus armor and magic resistance.

: Pantheon reduces damage taken for 2.5 seconds. Afterward, he deals physical damage to the three enemies who dealt the most damage to Pantheon during the duration. —200 bonus health, along with 15 bonus armor and magic resistance. Senna (True Damage, Rapidfire): Senna fires a blast of sound at the current target’s location. It pulses three times, dealing magic damage to enemies within a one Hex radius each time. The Bling Bonus is 15 maximum mana. Senna’s Headliner Effect —10 percent bonus ability power and each Subwoofer pulse grows slightly larger.

All three-cost TFT Set 10 champions (13 champions)

Set 10 Sett | Image via Riot Games

Riven (8-bit, Edgelord) : For the next six seconds, Riven gains a shield and deals bonus physical damage to the target and enemies adjacent to them on-attack. Riven’s Headliner Effect —200 bonus health, 10 percent attack damage, along with 10 armor and 10 magic resistance.

: For the next six seconds, Riven gains a shield and deals bonus physical damage to the target and enemies adjacent to them on-attack. —200 bonus health, 10 percent attack damage, along with 10 armor and 10 magic resistance. Samira (Country, Executioner) : Samira has a passive in which attacks that Critically Strike grant a stack of Style, up to six stacks. Each stack grants attack speed. The active ability deals physical damage to the current target, then another physical damage per Style stack. Afterwards, reset Style. Samira’s Headliner Effect —10 percent bonus attack damage and 10 percent bonus Critical Strike Chance.

: Samira has a passive in which attacks that Critically Strike grant a stack of Style, up to six stacks. Each stack grants attack speed. The active ability deals physical damage to the current target, then another physical damage per Style stack. Afterwards, reset Style. —10 percent bonus attack damage and 10 percent bonus Critical Strike Chance. Urgot (Country, Mosher) : For eight seconds, Urgot converts bonus attack speed to attack damage. Attacks deal physical damage in a cone and grant Urgot 30 percent of the damage dealt as a five-second shield. Urgot’s Headliner Effect —15 percent bonus attack damage and 10 percent Omnivamp.

: For eight seconds, Urgot converts bonus attack speed to attack damage. Attacks deal physical damage in a cone and grant Urgot 30 percent of the damage dealt as a five-second shield. —15 percent bonus attack damage and 10 percent Omnivamp. Lux (EDM, Dazzler) : Lux fires a beam at the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage to all enemies it hits. Lux’s Headliner Effect —10 percent bonus Critical Strike Chance and her ability can critically strike.

: Lux fires a beam at the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage to all enemies it hits. —10 percent bonus Critical Strike Chance and her ability can critically strike. Vex (Emo, Executioner ): Vex tosses a shadow at the current target. It Stuns enemies within one Hex for 1.5 seconds. Afterward, it deals magic damage to enemies within one Hex. Vex’s Headliner Effect —25 percent bonus ability power.

): Vex tosses a shadow at the current target. It Stuns enemies within one Hex for 1.5 seconds. Afterward, it deals magic damage to enemies within one Hex. —25 percent bonus ability power. Amumu (Emo, Guardian) : Amumu has a passive ability that when attacked, gains two armor (stacks up to 25 times). The active ability deals magic damage to adjacent enemies. Every third cast has a double radius and Stuns enemies hit for 1.5 seconds. Amumu’s Headliner Effect —200 bonus health and when attacked, also gains magic resistance.

: Amumu has a passive ability that when attacked, gains two armor (stacks up to 25 times). The active ability deals magic damage to adjacent enemies. Every third cast has a double radius and Stuns enemies hit for 1.5 seconds. —200 bonus health and when attacked, also gains magic resistance. Sett (Heartsteel, Bruiser, Mosher) : Sett deals magic damage to the current target and magic damage to enemies in a cone around them. Gain a 375/425/475 shield for two seconds, increased by one for every four missing health. Sett’s Headliner Effect —250 health. After dropping below 15 percent health or dying, Sett gains 50 permanent maximum health.

: Sett deals magic damage to the current target and magic damage to enemies in a cone around them. Gain a 375/425/475 shield for two seconds, increased by one for every four missing health. —250 health. After dropping below 15 percent health or dying, Sett gains 50 permanent maximum health. Yone (Heartsteel, Edgelord, Crowd Diver) : Yone gains stacking Omnivamp for the rest of combat. Slash twice, dealing physical damage to enemies in a cone each time. Yone also has Omnivamp that heals for the percentage of damage dealt. Yone’s Headliner Effect —200 bonus health and 15 percent bonus attack damage.

: Yone gains stacking Omnivamp for the rest of combat. Slash twice, dealing physical damage to enemies in a cone each time. Yone also has Omnivamp that heals for the percentage of damage dealt. —200 bonus health and 15 percent bonus attack damage. Lulu (Hyperpop, Spellweaver) : Lulu fires a bolt toward the current target. It deals magic damage to the first unit it passes through and magic damage to the second unit it hits. For every third cast, Stun the three nearest enemies for 1.5 seconds and deal magic damage to them instead. Lulu’s Headliner Effect —Reduce maximum mana by 10.

: Lulu fires a bolt toward the current target. It deals magic damage to the first unit it passes through and magic damage to the second unit it hits. For every third cast, Stun the three nearest enemies for 1.5 seconds and deal magic damage to them instead. —Reduce maximum mana by 10. Miss Fortune (Jazz, Big Shot) : Miss Fortune deals physical damage to the current target and physical damage to the closest enemy behind them. If either dies, gain attack speed for four seconds. Miss Fortune’s Headliner Effec t —25 percent bonus attack damage.

: Miss Fortune deals physical damage to the current target and physical damage to the closest enemy behind them. If either dies, gain attack speed for four seconds. —25 percent bonus attack damage. Neeko (K/DA, Superfan, Guardian) : Neeko cosplays the highest-health teammate and gains a shield plus five percent of the teammate’s health for a total of four seconds. When it breaks, deal 60/69/80 percent of its initial value as magic damage to adjacent enemies. Neeko’s Headliner Effect —200 health and when she cosplays an ally, grant that ally 20 mana.

: Neeko cosplays the highest-health teammate and gains a shield plus five percent of the teammate’s health for a total of four seconds. When it breaks, deal 60/69/80 percent of its initial value as magic damage to adjacent enemies. —200 health and when she cosplays an ally, grant that ally 20 mana. Mordekaiser (Pentakill, Sentinel) : Mordekaiser gains a shield and deals magic damage to adjacent enemies over three seconds. Afterwards, deal magic damage to nearby enemies. When Face-Melter kills, gain eight percent ability power and attack damage, along with eight armor and magic resistance. Mordekaiser’s Headliner Effec t —200 health, and five percent bonus ability power. When his solo kills, Mordekaiser gains one percent permanent ability power.

: Mordekaiser gains a shield and deals magic damage to adjacent enemies over three seconds. Afterwards, deal magic damage to nearby enemies. When Face-Melter kills, gain eight percent ability power and attack damage, along with eight armor and magic resistance. —200 health, and five percent bonus ability power. When his solo kills, Mordekaiser gains one percent permanent ability power. Ekko (True Damage, Spellweaver, Sentinel): Ekko deals magic damage to enemies within two hexes and Stuns them for 1.5 seconds. Gain Shield for a total of four seconds. The Bling Bonus goes into effect when the shield is up, healing 60 every second. Ekko’s Headliner Effect —200 bonus health and 20 percent bonus ability power.

All four-cost TFT Set 10 champions (13 champions)

Set 10 Akali | Image via Riot Games

Caitlyn (8-bit, Rapidfire) : Caitlyn shoots at the four furthest enemies. Shots deal physical damage to the first enemy hit. Caitlyn’s Headliner Effect —10 percent bonus attack damage and Caitlyn fires an additional bolt that deals 60 percent damage.

: Caitlyn shoots at the four furthest enemies. Shots deal physical damage to the first enemy hit. —10 percent bonus attack damage and Caitlyn fires an additional bolt that deals 60 percent damage. Thresh (Country, Guardian) : Thresh Stuns the largest group of nearby enemies for 1.8/2/8 seconds and deals magic damage to each. Thresh heals for 320/450/1200 plus 60 percent of the total damage dealt. Thresh’s Headliner Effect —100 bonus health and reduce his maximum mana by 25.

: Thresh Stuns the largest group of nearby enemies for 1.8/2/8 seconds and deals magic damage to each. Thresh heals for 320/450/1200 plus 60 percent of the total damage dealt. —100 bonus health and reduce his maximum mana by 25. Twisted Fate (Disco, Dazzler) : Twisted Fate throws cards divided between the current target and the three nearest enemies. The cards reduce magic resistance by one and deal magic damage. Twisted Fate’s Headliner Effect —Throws three additional cards.

: Twisted Fate throws cards divided between the current target and the three nearest enemies. The cards reduce magic resistance by one and deal magic damage. —Throws three additional cards. Blitzcrank (Disco, Sentinel) : Blitzcrank has a passive ability that deals magic damage to a nearby enemy every two seconds. The active part of the spell gains a shield. For five seconds, deal passive damage every second instead. Enemies hit will take an additional “X” percent of their maximum health as magic damage. Blitzcrank’s Headliner Effect —200 bonus health and passive Zaps also deal additional maximum health magic damage.

: Blitzcrank has a passive ability that deals magic damage to a nearby enemy every two seconds. The active part of the spell gains a shield. For five seconds, deal passive damage every second instead. Enemies hit will take an additional “X” percent of their maximum health as magic damage. —200 bonus health and passive Zaps also deal additional maximum health magic damage. Zac (EDM, Bruiser) : Zac bounces three times on nearby enemies. Each time, deal magic damage, Stun them for one second, and heal. Zac’s Headliner Effect —150 bonus health and 10 percent ability power.

: Zac bounces three times on nearby enemies. Each time, deal magic damage, Stun them for one second, and heal. —150 bonus health and 10 percent ability power. Zed (EDM, Crowd Diver) : Zed marks the current target and spawns an untargetable Shadow with attack damage for a total of four seconds. After a brief delay or when the marked enemy falls below a specific health threshold, deal additional physical damage. Zed’s Headliner Effect —100 bonus health and Shadows gain 10 percent attack damage and 10 percent attack speed.

: Zed marks the current target and spawns an untargetable Shadow with attack damage for a total of four seconds. After a brief delay or when the marked enemy falls below a specific health threshold, deal additional physical damage. —100 bonus health and Shadows gain 10 percent attack damage and 10 percent attack speed. Poppy (Emo, Mosher): Poppy has a passive that gains attack damage based on bonus health. The active ability gains 80 armor and magic resistance for six seconds and Poppy Hammers the nearest enemy three times, dealing physical damage and healing on each hit. If this kills an enemy, slam two additional times. Poppy’s Headliner Effect —150 bonus health and 10 percent bonus attack damage.

Poppy has a passive that gains attack damage based on bonus health. The active ability gains 80 armor and magic resistance for six seconds and Poppy Hammers the nearest enemy three times, dealing physical damage and healing on each hit. If this kills an enemy, slam two additional times. —150 bonus health and 10 percent bonus attack damage. Ezreal (Heartsteel, Big Shot) : Ezreal blinks away from the current target and deals physical damage to them. Every third cast deals physical damage to all enemies in a line. Ezreal’s Headliner Effect —15 percent bonus attack damage.

: Ezreal blinks away from the current target and deals physical damage to them. Every third cast deals physical damage to all enemies in a line. —15 percent bonus attack damage. Akali (K/DA, Breakout, Executioner) : Akali deals physical damage to the furthest unmarked enemy and marks them. Akali then dashes to every marked enemy and deals physical damage to each. Akali Headliner Effect —100 bonus health and 10 percent bonus attack speed.

: Akali deals physical damage to the furthest unmarked enemy and marks them. Akali then dashes to every marked enemy and deals physical damage to each. —100 bonus health and 10 percent bonus attack speed. Akali (True Damage, Breakout, Executioner) : Akali deals physical damage split between the closest three enemies three times. For each enemy that survives, refund mana. The Bling Bonus has Akali heal for 20 of the damage dealt. Akali’s Headliner Effect —100 bonus health and 10 percent bonus attack speed.

: Akali deals physical damage split between the closest three enemies three times. For each enemy that survives, refund mana. The Bling Bonus has Akali heal for 20 of the damage dealt. —100 bonus health and 10 percent bonus attack speed. Ahri (K/DA, Spellweaver) : Ahri blows a kiss at the current target. It deals magic damage and briefly Stuns them. If the target has been kissed before, deal magic damage instead. Ahri’s Headliner Effect —15 percent bonus ability power.

: Ahri blows a kiss at the current target. It deals magic damage and briefly Stuns them. If the target has been kissed before, deal magic damage instead. —15 percent bonus ability power. Viego (Pentakill, Edgelord) : Viego slams on the nearest Hex that would strike the most enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies within two Hexes and marking them for five seconds. Marked enemies take 10 percent increased damage from all sources. Attacks on marked enemies deal physical damage instead. Viego’s Headliner Effect —100 bonus health and 10 percent bonus attack damage.

: Viego slams on the nearest Hex that would strike the most enemies, dealing physical damage to enemies within two Hexes and marking them for five seconds. Marked enemies take 10 percent increased damage from all sources. Attacks on marked enemies deal physical damage instead. —100 bonus health and 10 percent bonus attack damage. Karthus (Pentakill, Executioner): Karthus deals magic damage to the five lowest health enemies. Gain 10 mana for each that dies. Karthus’ Headliner Effect —15 percent bonus ability power.

All five-cost TFT Set 10 champions (eight champions)

Set 10 Lucian | Image via Riot Games