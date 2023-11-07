All TFT Set 10 trait cheat sheet for Remix Rumble

Traits for Teamfight Tactics are getting a new look and sound through Set 10 Remix Rumble, showcasing musical tracks for each trait and some individual champions as well.

The main theme for TFT Set 10 is a musical one, featuring 29 traits, or bands, using their musical skills to win lobbies and throw down jamming beats at the same time. The main mechanic for TFT Set 10 is Headliner, showcasing powered-up variants of Remix Rumble champions. And the secondary mechanic is Portals in conjunction with Augments. Legends are not returning in TFT Set 10.

Every TFT Set 10 trait, activated abilities, and stats

Players essentially become a DJ in Set 10 in addition to crafting a winning meta comp, according to Riot. Each trait gets activated at a breakpoint with stats increasing through the more breakpoints activated. Heartsteel, for example, is a vertical trait with breakpoints at three, five, seven, and nine. Upon unlocking nine, the bonus ability is 10 times Hearts as opposed to one at the breakpoint of three.

Here’s every TFT Set 10 trait in Remix Rumble and how it interacts with champions on the board. All traits, abilities, and stats are according to in-game stats provided by Riot.

8-bit Set 10 trait

Gain five percent attack damage and begin keeping score. When your team deals damage, your score goes up. For every high score you’ve beaten, 8-bit champions gain more attack damage.

Two: 1.8 percent per high score.

Four: Three percent per high score.

Six: Five percent per high score and unlock a grand prize upon reaching the top high score.

Country Set 10 trait

When your team loses a portion of their health, a Dreadsteed charges onto the battlefield and empowers your team. Each Country unit’s star level increases its health and attack damage.

Three: Dreadsteed

Five: Midnight Dreadsteed

Seven: Infernal Invocation Dreadsteed

Disconauts Set 10 trait

Gain a placeable Disco Ball. During combat start and every few seconds, champions next to the Disco Ball gain stacking attack speed and are healed for a percentage of their maximum health.

Three: Five percent attack speed and two percent of maximum health.

Four: 10 percent attack speed and three percent of maximum health.

Five: 15 percent attack speed and five percent of maximum health. Gain another Disco Ball.

Six: 25 percent attack speed and seven percent of maximum health.

EDM Set 10 trait

Players will use the EDM selector to sample a champion. Periodically, EDM champions transform into the sampled champions, sampling their attack damage and ability power, along with casting their ability.

Three: 75 percent of stats

Four: Casts one second more frequently, 89 percent of stats.

Five: Casts two seconds more frequently, 111 percent of stats.

Emo Set 10 trait

Emo Champions have reduced maximum mana. Whenever an ally dies, Emo champions gain mana.

Two: 20 percent reduced maximum mana and 10 gained.

Four: 25 percent reduced maximum mana and 30 gained.

Six: 35 percent reduced maximum mana and 40 gained. Emo champions gain 50.

Heartsteel Set 10 trait

Earn Hearts by killing enemies. Gain even more by losing player combat. Every few player combat rounds, convert Hearts into powerful rewards. Heartsteel is the economy trait for TFT Set 10. The number of Hearts you gain increases for each Heartsteel member in play.

Three: One times Hearts

Five: 2.5 times Hearts

Seven: 5.5 times Hearts

Nine: 10 times Hearts

Hyperpop Set 10 trait

Grant mana and seconds of attack speed to their closest allies after casting.

One: Three mana and 10 percent attack speed.

Two: Five mana and 20 percent attack speed.

Four: Eight mana and 40 percent attack speed.

ILLBEATS Set 10 trait

This trait is unique to Illaoi. Gain 2/2/8 placeable Spirit Tentacles, based on Illaoi’s star level. Tentacles gain Illaoi’s bonus armor and magic resistance.

Jazz Set 10 trait

Your team gains bonus health and deals bonus damage for each active non-unique trait.

Two: One percent bonus health and zero percent damage.

Three: Two percent bonus health and one percent damage.

Four: Five percent bonus health and two percent damage.

K/DA Set 10 trait

All units that start combat in the lighted Hexes gain maximum health, ability power, and attack damage. K/DA champions go All Out, which doubles these bonuses. Your lighted hex pattern changes each game.

Three: Plus 10 percent maximum health, 10 attack damage, and 10 ability power.

Six: Plus 15 percent maximum health, 15 attack damage, and 15 ability power.

Seven: Plus 23 percent maximum health, 24 attack damage, and 24 ability power.

Ten: Plus 50 percent maximum health, 80 attack damage, and 80 ability power.

Maestro Set 10 trait

Maestro is a unique trait for Jhin. Jhin has an attack speed of 0.9 and converts one percent bonus attack speed into 0.5 percent attack damage. While conducting, Jhin’s rifles fire at the same rate, and he gains 10 mana per volley. Every fourth volley deals 200 percent damage.

Mixmaster Set 10 trait

The Mixmaster trait is unique to Sona. Sona is the Mixmaster and chooses a mode to modify the team’s attacks and abilities.

Pentakill Set 10 trait

Pentakill champions deal more damage and reduce damage by 15 percent. When an enemy champion dies, empower a Pentakill champion, increasing their bonus damage. The fifth kill empowers all Pentakill champions and your team gains attack speed.

Three 11 percent bonus damage

Five: 25 percent bonus damage

Seven: 40 percent bonus damage

Ten: 100 percent bonus damage, and plus-35 percent damage reduction

Punk Set 10 trait

Gain bonus health and attack damage. This bonus is increased by one percent each time you spend gold on a shop refresh. After Punk units fight in combat, your first shop refresh costs one gold and grants a first roll bonus.

Two: Gain 180 health and 18 percent attack damage.

Four: Gain 280 health and 28 percent attack damage.

Six: Gain 450 health and 44 percent attack damage.

True Damage Set 10 trait

Deal bonus true damage. True Damage champions holding an item gain a unique Bling Bonus for their ability.

Two: 11 percent damage

Four: 20 percent damage

Six: 30 percent damage

Nine: 80 percent damage

Wildcard

Wildcard is a unique trait for Kayn. If you win combat with Kayn, he becomes the Shadow Assassin. If you don’t, Rhaast takes over instead. Every time he kills two enemy champions, you gain a reward based on his form.

Shadow Assassin: Three gold.

Rhaast: One Tactician health.

Big Sad Set 10 trait

Gain attack damage. This bonus is increased by 400 percent for three seconds when Big Sad champions use their ability.

Two: 10 percent

Four: 15 percent

Six: 20 percent

Breakout Set 10 trait

Akali is a member of KDA or True Damage depending on which Trait has more fielded champions. She gains a different ability depending on which form she takes and her skin changes. The Breakout trait is unique to Akali.

Bruiser Set 10 trait

Your units gain 100 health. Bruiser units gain additional maximum health.

Two: Plus 20 percent maximum health.

Four: Plus 40 percent maximum health.

Six: Plus 80 percent maximum health.

Crowd Divers Set 10 trait

Crowd Divers deal bonus damage, plus more damage each second. When Crowd Divers die, they jump on the furthest enemy, dealing magic damage to them and Stunning enemies within an area of effect for a few seconds.

Two: Five percent bonus damage

Four: 20 percent bonus damage

Six: 40 percent bonus damage

Dazzler Set 10 trait

Dazzler abilities dazzle enemies for two seconds, reducing their target’s damage by 25 percent and dealing a percent of the ability’s damage as bonus magic damage over the duration.

Two: 20 percent magic damage

Four 40 percent magic damage

Six: 64 percent magic damage

Edgelord Set 10 trait

Gain attack speed. When their target drops target below a maximum health percentage, double the attack speed gained. Melee Edgelord units also slash through them on their next attack.

Three: 25 percent

Five: 40 percent

Seven: 75 percent

Executioner Set 10 trait

Executioner abilities can critically strike and they gain Critical Strike damage. As their target loses health, the Critical Strike Chance increases.

Two: 15 percent Critical Strike and up to 15 percent Critical Strike Chance.

Four: 25 percent Critical Strike and up to 34 percent Critical Strike Chance.

Six: 55 percent Critical Strike and up to 75 percent Critical Strike Chance.

Guardian Set 10 trait

Once per combat at 50 percent health, Guardian units shield themselves and their closest ally for a percent of their maximum health.

Two: 30 percent

Four: 50 percent

Six: 70 percent

Mosher Set 10 trait

Gain attack speed and Omnivamp increased by up to a maximum based on the unit’s missing health. Omnivamp is healing for a percentage of damage dealt.

Two: 20 percent and 10 percent Omnivamp.

Four: 30 percent and 15 percent Omnivamp.

Six: 50 percent and 20 percent Omnivamp.

Rapidfire Set 10 trait

Your units gain attack speed. Rapidfire units gain more every time they attack, up to 10 stacks.

Two: Three percent

Four: Seven percent

Six: 11 percent

Sentinel Set 10 trait

Your team gains armor and magic resistance. Sentinel units gain double.

Two: Plus 18 armor and plus-18 magic resistance.

Four: Plus 35 armor and plus-35 magic resistance.

Six: Plus 60 armor and plus-60 magic resistance.

Eight: Plus 125 armor and plus-125 magic resistance.

Spellweave Set 10 trait

Your team gains ability power. Spellweaver champions gain more. Whenever a Spellweave unit casts, all Spellweaver units gain ability power.

Three: 20 and plus-one per cast

Five: 35 and plus-one per cast

Seven: 50 and plus-two per cast

Ten: 100 and plus-five per cast

Superfan Set 10 trait

Superfan champions improve your Headliner.