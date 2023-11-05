TFT scores big with music mashups in Set 10

Riot Games dropped the first Teamfight Tactics spoilers on Nov. 5, featuring a new music model that will get used in Remix Rumble.

Huge TFT Set 10 spoilers dropped on Nov. 5, showcasing traits like K/DA and Pentakill, along with a new twist on the Chosen mechanic through Headliners. Riot also created new music tracks for each trait in Remix Rumble. Each time a new trait is activated on the board, that trait’s music track mashes up with existing ones to create sounds players have never heard before in TFT. Players are essentially a DJ, according to lead composer Kole Hicks, mashing together epic tracks while building a game-winning comp.

In total, there are 10 to 12 genres of music displayed through Set 10, according to composers Bill “Spiralbill” Hemstapat and J.D. Spears. The music starts during the preparation stage as champions are shifted on and off the board. As traits are activated, players will experience the music overlapping through what seems like chaos but is intentional. Once the battle starts, the music builds up to a climax at the end of that combat round.

The music in TFT Set 10 is the largest musical collaboration Riot has ever done within the auto battler. Players can choose to mash up musical tracks from genres like 8-bit, EDM, or Country, with champions like Jhin and Bard having solos instead of a full band. Both K/DA and Pentakill have new songs that are based on existing ones in the Riot catalog.

Accidental mishaps that became a fun mashup of tracks took place while the seven different composers put together their works for each genre. An example of this, according to Spiralbill and Spears, occurred through the Bard saxophone solo over the Heartsteel melody, along with a Violin Jhin solo over an EDM track. Each wasn’t what the composer would have created on their own but became memorable when mashed together.

Players can test out their musical mashup skills when TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble drops into PBE servers during the second week of November.