Riot drops massive TFT Set 10 spoilers: K/DA and Pentakill traits to Portals and Headliners

Riot Games dropped a bunch of Teamfight Tactics Set 10 spoilers on Nov. 5, showcasing new traits, Portals, music for traits, and a new twist on a returning mechanic through Headliners.

Following the end of the TFT Runeterra Reforged World Championship, Set 10 spoilers were revealed from a Dev Drop video. Starting with Remix Rumble, Mid-Set updates will no longer take place as each Set is slated to run for four months, or three new Sets a year. Music is the main theme of Set 10, according to game designer Matthew Wittrock.

Traits in Set 10 Remix Rumble will have musical beats from a variety of genres, which are showcased through a new trait like K/DA. Joining K/DA as a new trait are others like Pentakill and True Damage. Akali is a Set 10 champion in both K/DA and True Damage, and “her trait will change based on whichever band is trending at the time,” according to Wittrock.

New skins are also coming in TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble, specifically through a new class called Superfans. Bard returns through the trait Freeflow. Portals are returning as well, but no Legends will make a repeat appearance in Set 10. Augments are still evergreen, and the new main mechanic for Remix Rumble is Headliners.

Headliners are a spin-off of the Chosen mechanic from TFT Set Four. A Headliner will occasionally show up in shops, and they are purchased as a two-star. Much like Chosen, a Headliner gives its controller plus one of one of their traits. But unlike the Fates mechanic, Headliners will each have a specific effect for better balancing.

Disco trait | Screenshot via Riot Games

Chibi Sett Heartsteel Sett drops into TFT as new Tacticians and a new K/DA board show off the music vibes in Set 10. Two weeks after the launch of Set 10, Chibi K/DA Akali and Kai’Sa will join the Tactician ranks as well.

Battle passes will have a new look in TFT Set 10, with Riot offering players two passes that last two months long, with each Set pass looking different. Ranked is also getting a rework, with Riot adding the Emerald tier to the ladder. And esports in TFT evolve with the first global LAN event in Vegas from Dec. 8 to 10.

Players can begin testing out TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble as it drops into PBE servers during the second week of November.