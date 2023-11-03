TFT Runeterra Reforged World Championship standings

Played on Patch 13.21, the best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe competed in the Runeterra Reforged Set Nine World Championship.

Riot Games kicked off the final TFT Championship of 2023 with 32 players from nine regions around the globe. All games were played on Patch 13.21, and no cuts were made until the final day of competition. Region seeds for the Runeterra Refored Championship were changed, adding an extra seed to the NA region for winning the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, and increasing China’s seeds to include mobile players from the Chinese exclusive version of TFT.

China: Six seeds

NA: Five seeds

EMEA: Four seeds

KR: Four seeds

BR: Three seeds

SEA: Three seeds

LATAM: Three seeds

Japan: Two seeds

OCE: Two seeds

Players who advanced to the top eight on Nov. 5 competed in a Checkmate format, in which the point threshold was increased to 20 points. The total prize pool for Set Nine/9.5 Worlds was $456,000, with each player taking home at least $2,500.

Nov. 1 TFT Championship standings

The 32 players were split into four lobbies on day one of the Runeterra Reforged World Championship, with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds. All players advanced to day two, but point standings mattered for those seeking to make the top eight at Worlds.

Game one standings 17-32 | Screenshot via Riot Games Game one standings 1-16 | Screenshot via Riot Games Game two standings 1-16 | Screenshot via Riot Games Game two standings 17-32 | Screenshot via Riot Games

NA started strong on day one with a lobby win from Torontotokyo and top-four finishes from TL Kurumx and Connerisme. Winning game one lobbies, along with Torontotokyo, were Altenahue (LATAM), Kangsunjong (KR), and Tamura77 (OCE).

All TFT Championship standings will get updated after each round played throughout the tournament.