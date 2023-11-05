TFT World Championship ends in four games as Japan wins first title

The best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe competed during the third day of the Runeterra Reforged Set Nine/9.5 World Championship, with a Japanese player winning the tournament in four games.

Japan won its first TFT World Championship on Nov. 5 thanks to Title, who ended the tournament after the bare minimum of four games. The top eight players from the Runeterra Reforged World Championship battled it out in one lobby on day three in a Checkmate format with a threshold of 20 points. Once a player crossed the threshold, they needed to win the next lobby game to win Worlds.

Worlds overall standings | Screenshot via Riot Games

Title crossed the threshold by himself after three games, winning the lobby during rounds two and three. He was the only TFT player who had a chance to win Worlds during game four, and it was up to the rest of the lobby to stop him. But Title refused to get snuffed out after almost winning the Set Seven World Championship.

The TFT representative from Japan took Slayer as an early line after loss streaking and was able to shift from eighth in the lobby to winning it against Honglian to claim a Set Nine Worlds trophy for Japan.

Finishing second was EMEA’s representative, Wet Jungler. And in third was NA Wasianiverson. Both players would have had a chance to win the Runeterra Reforged World Championship during game five if Title had not won game four. Rounding out fourth to sixth were the three representatives from China. Voltariux placed seventh overall, and Altenahue from LATAM finished eighth.

The TFT Worlds win from Title earns Japan an extra World Championship seed for Set 10.