Riot makes big changes to ranked ladder in TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble

Riot Games will shake up the Teamfight Tactics ranked ladder with the launch of Set 10 Remix Rumble, adding an Emerald tier while reducing decay at higher Elos.

Significant ranked ladder changes are scheduled to take place with the launch of TFT Set 10 on Nov. 21. The Remix Rumble set is the first not to have a Mid-Set update, lasting four months instead of six. To compensate for the set duration change, Riot will add a tier called Emerald, which slots in between the Platinum and Diamond ranks and should improve skill-level matchups.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to not only make the necessary changes we needed to just deliver a ranked experience for this extension, but improve on the existing one,” Riot said. “We also want players to feel like they’ve earned their rank, and that it’s representative of their skill.”

TFT ranked emblems | Image via Riot Games

The upcoming introduction of Emerald in TFT mirrors Riot’s addition of the rank to League of Legends this summer.

In addition to a new ranked tier in TFT Set 10, high-Elo players will lose less LP when taking time off. Banked games have been increased to 14 so Master players and higher can take at least two weeks off. And the LP penalty once the bank is empty has been reduced for Master and Grandmaster ranked players.

Master ranked penalty: -50 LP

Grandmaster ranked penalty: -150 lP

Challenger ranked penalty: -250 LP

For casual players who don’t typically hit the higher ranks, Riot has also made it “slightly easier and faster to rank up to Platinum and below.” And the new Emerald tier shouldn’t slow a player’s climb down, according to Riot, since a longer season without decay is equal to more games needed to climb.

Players can begin ranking up the TFT Set 10 ladder when the Remix Rumble set hits the live servers on Nov. 21. Testing on the PBE servers has already begun.