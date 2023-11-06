When does TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble release?

Riot Games shifted up the Teamfight Tactics set schedule with the release Set 10 Remix Rumble, removing Mid-Set updates and extending the set length to four months.

Mashing together champions and mechanics from the last nine TFT Sets is Remix Rumble, which is also the first Set to launch under the new schedule. Starting with Set 10, Mid-Set updates are gone forever and each Set will run for around four months.

Launch dates for TFT Set 10

Image via Riot Games

The official release date for TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble is Nov. 21. Players can test out the Set prior to its launch through PBE servers. An expected launch date for Set 10 on PBE servers is either Nov. 7 or 8, as an official time and date haven’t been released at the time of writing.

Once TFT Set 10 releases, regional tournament schedules will also become available.

What to expect in TFT Set 10

Jhin TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

The first Remix Rumble spoilers began dropping on Nov. 5, following the Set Nine World Championship, showcasing Headliner as the main mechanic and the return of Portals as the secondary mechanic. The main theme of TFT Set 10 is music, with each trait having its unique musical track.

Headliner is an evolved version of the Set Four Fate’s mechanic Chosen. The TFT balance team has reworked the existing mechanic into Headliner, making it easier to balance. Portals also return for Remix Rumble as the secondary mechanic and Legends are not coming back any time soon.

One of the coolest new features in TFT Set 10 is the music tracks associated with each trait and some Remix Rumble champions. Activating traits trigger the music track, mashing together with existing tracks already playing. And as the battle hits its peak, so does the music.