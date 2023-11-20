TFT Set 10 item cheat sheet for Remix Rumble

Riot Games changed up Teamfight Tactics items through Set 10, adding new items like Red Buff and Steadfast Heart.

The launch of TFT Set 10 changed the overall landscape of the autobattler, removing Mid-Set updates while dropping a new set every four months. Headliner is the main mechanic within Remix Rumble, and Riot shipped several new item changes. Rapid Firecannon was dropped in Set 10, along with Night Harvester. Red Buff and Steadfast Heart replaced them as regular and Radiant items.

All TFT Set 10 Core and Support items

Set 10 Vi | Image via Riot Games

The three main item categories established through Set 9.5—Core, Support, and Artifact—have stuck around for Remix Rumble. Players can pick up Radiant items as well but not as often, and getting a Spatula is a big deal in TFT Set 10. Players can add plus-one trait through the Headliner mechanic and by crafting a Component with a Spatula to make an Emblem.

Set 10 crafting with Spatula Emblems

Belt and Spatula: Heartsteel Emblem

Rod and Spatula: K/DA Emblem

Sword and Spatula: True Damage Emblem

Vest and Spatula: Pentakill Emblem

Cloak and Spatula: Jazz Emblem

Tear and Spatula: Emo Emblem

Bow and Spatula: 8-bit Emblem

Glove and Spatula: Punk Emblem

Spatula and Spatula: Tactician’s Crown

Set 10 Core items and carriers

There are 36 Core items in TFT Set 10. All Core items are craftable.

Adaptive Helm (Tear/Cloak) : Gain bonuses based on board position. Ekko/Nami/Blitzcrank/Sona

: Gain bonuses based on board position. Archangel’s Staff (Tear/Rod) : Bonus ability power upfront and every five seconds. Lulu/Seraphine/Sona/Ziggs

: Bonus ability power upfront and every five seconds. Bloodthirster (Sword/Cloak) : Heal 20 percent of damage dealt and gain health shield once per combat for five seconds. Riven/Viego/Gnar/Yorick

: Heal 20 percent of damage dealt and gain health shield once per combat for five seconds. Blue Buff (Tear/Tear) : Grants starting mana and bonus AP and deals 12 percent increased damage for eight seconds after a takedown. Ahri/Kai’Sa/Annie

: Grants starting mana and bonus AP and deals 12 percent increased damage for eight seconds after a takedown. Bramble Vest (Vest/Vest) : Grants armor and when hit with an attack deals magic damage to all nearby enemies every 2.5 seconds. Sett/Blitzcrank/Thresh/Pantheon/Tahm Kench/Zac

: Grants armor and when hit with an attack deals magic damage to all nearby enemies every 2.5 seconds. Crownguard (Rod/Vest): Shields holder for 30 percent of their maximum health for eight seconds. Gain 40 AP when shield breaks. Sett/Garen/Lillia

Shields holder for 30 percent of their maximum health for eight seconds. Gain 40 AP when shield breaks. Deathblade (Sword/Sword) : Grants 55 percent AD and eight percent bonus damage. Samira/Zed/Jhin/Twitch/Jinx

: Grants 55 percent AD and eight percent bonus damage. Dragon’s Claw (Cloak/Cloak): Grants 55 magic resistance, five percent maximum health, and regenerate five percent maximum health every two seconds. Thresh/Poppy/Pantheon/Taric

Grants 55 magic resistance, five percent maximum health, and regenerate five percent maximum health every two seconds. Edge of Night (Sword/Vest) : Become untargetable at 60 percent health, shed negative effects, and gain 15 percent attack speed. Akali True Damage/Qiyana/Akali K/DA

: Become untargetable at 60 percent health, shed negative effects, and gain 15 percent attack speed. Evenshroud (Cloak/Belt) : Grants armor and magic resistance for first 10 seconds of combat and 50 percent Sunder within two Hexes. Vi/Sett

: Grants armor and magic resistance for first 10 seconds of combat and 50 percent Sunder within two Hexes. Gargoyle Stoneplate (Vest/Cloak) : Gain 30 armor and magic resistance and 13 more for each enemy targeting the holder. Amumu/Poppy/Tahm Kench

: Gain 30 armor and magic resistance and 13 more for each enemy targeting the holder. Giant Slayer (Sword/Bow) : Grant 15 percent AD and AP. Abilities and attacks deal 30 percent more damage to enemies above 1,600 health. Samira/Kayle/Jhin

: Grant 15 percent AD and AP. Abilities and attacks deal 30 percent more damage to enemies above 1,600 health. Guardbreaker (Belt/Glove) : Grant 15 percent AD and AP. Abilities and attacks deal 30 percent more damage to shielded enemies. Miss Fortune/Ezreal/Ziggs

: Grant 15 percent AD and AP. Abilities and attacks deal 30 percent more damage to shielded enemies. Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Rod/Bow): Attacks grant five percent attack speed per attack that stacks and 15 percent overall attack speed. Jinx/Bard/Jax/Miss Fortune/Jhin/Corki

Attacks grant five percent attack speed per attack that stacks and 15 percent overall attack speed. Hand of Justice (Glove/Tear) : Grant 15 percent AD and AP. Attacks and abilities heal for 15 percent damage dealt and each round one bonus increases effects by 30 percent. Evelynn/Katarina/Qiyana/Yasuo/Kai’Sa

: Grant 15 percent AD and AP. Attacks and abilities heal for 15 percent damage dealt and each round one bonus increases effects by 30 percent. Hextech Gunblade (Sword/Rod): Grant 22 percent Omnivamp and damage heals lowest percent health ally. Lux/Annie/Twisted Fate

Grant 22 percent Omnivamp and damage heals lowest percent health ally. Infinity Edge (Sword/Glove) : Grants 35 percent AD. If the holder’s spell can already critically strike, gain 10 percent Critical Strike Chance. Ezreal/Akali True Damage/Caitlyn/Jinx

: Grants 35 percent AD. If the holder’s spell can already critically strike, gain 10 percent Critical Strike Chance. Ionic Spark (Rod/Cloak) : Enemies within two Hexes have 50 reduced magic resistance and are zapped when casting an ability equal to 185 percent of their maximum mana. Ekko/Kennen/Neeko/Vi

: Enemies within two Hexes have 50 reduced magic resistance and are zapped when casting an ability equal to 185 percent of their maximum mana. Jeweled Gauntlet (Glove/Rod) : Grant 15 AP and if the holder’s spell can critically strike, gain 10 percent Critical Strike Chance. Lux/Ahri/Karthus/Annie/Jax/Katarina

: Grant 15 AP and if the holder’s spell can critically strike, gain 10 percent Critical Strike Chance. Last Whisper (Bow/Glove) : Grant 10 percent AD, reduces targets armor by 50 percent for five seconds. Samira/Lucian/Kai’Sa/Caitlyn

: Grant 10 percent AD, reduces targets armor by 50 percent for five seconds. Morellonomicon (Rod/Belt) : Grant 10 AP, target is burned 10 percent maximum health over 10 seconds and reduces healing by 30 percent. Vex/Kennen

: Grant 10 AP, target is burned 10 percent maximum health over 10 seconds and reduces healing by 30 percent. Nashor’s Tooth (Belt/Bow) : After casting ability, gain 40 percent attack speed for five seconds. Lillia/Gnar

: After casting ability, gain 40 percent attack speed for five seconds. Protector’s Vow (Vest/Tear) : Grant 45 mana. At 40 percent health, gain shield for five seconds, 35 armor and magic resistance. Ekko/Sett/Garen/Zac

: Grant 45 mana. At 40 percent health, gain shield for five seconds, 35 armor and magic resistance. Quicksilver (Glove/Cloak): Grant 20 magic resistance, and immune to CC for 14 seconds. While immune gain six percent attack speed every two seconds (attack speed lasts after immunity ends). Yasuo/Riven/Jax/Yone

Grant 20 magic resistance, and immune to CC for 14 seconds. While immune gain six percent attack speed every two seconds (attack speed lasts after immunity ends). Rabadon’s Deathcap (Rod/Rod) : Grant 60 AP and eight percent bonus damage. Ahri/Karthus/Seraphine/Jax

: Grant 60 AP and eight percent bonus damage. Red Buff (Bow/Bow) : Deal five percent bonus damage. Attacks burn one percent and Wound 33 percent for five seconds. Gain 45 percent attack speed. Twitch/Caitlyn/Corki

: Deal five percent bonus damage. Attacks burn one percent and Wound 33 percent for five seconds. Gain 45 percent attack speed. Redemption (Belt/Tear) : Adjacent allies are healed 15 percent of missing health every five seconds and afflicted allies take 10 percent less multitarget damage for five seconds. K’Sante/Tahm Kench/Amumu/Blitzcrank/Illaoi/Gragas/Sett

: Adjacent allies are healed 15 percent of missing health every five seconds and afflicted allies take 10 percent less multitarget damage for five seconds. Runaan’s Hurricane (Bow/Cloak) : Grants 20 percent bonus AD and fires a bolt at a nearby enemy that deals 50 percent AD as physical damage. Urgot/Jax/Olaf

: Grants 20 percent bonus AD and fires a bolt at a nearby enemy that deals 50 percent AD as physical damage. Spear of Shojin (Sword/Tear) : Grant 15 AP and every third attack restores 20 mana. Sona/Seraphine/Karthus/Bard/Nami/Corki/Kai’Sa

: Grant 15 AP and every third attack restores 20 mana. Statikk Shiv (Tear/Bow) : Grants 15 AP and every third attack hits four enemies, dealing 30 magic damage and reducing magic resistance by 50 percent for five seconds. Jinx/Kayle/Corki

: Grants 15 AP and every third attack hits four enemies, dealing 30 magic damage and reducing magic resistance by 50 percent for five seconds. Steadfast Heart (Glove/Vest) : Take eight percent less damage and 15 percent less when above 50 percent health. Gain 200 health, 20 armor, and 20 percent Crit Chance. Illoai/Tahm Kench/Gragas/Zac

: Take eight percent less damage and 15 percent less when above 50 percent health. Gain 200 health, 20 armor, and 20 percent Crit Chance. Sterak’s Gage (Sword/Belt) : At 60 percent health increase maximum health by 20 percent and gain 35 percent AD. Kayn/Gnar/Riven/Viego/Yorick

: At 60 percent health increase maximum health by 20 percent and gain 35 percent AD. Sunfire Cape (Belt/Vest) : Grants 250 bonus health and burns enemies in two Hexes for 10 percent of maximum health as true damage while reducing healing by 30 percent. K’Sante/Vi/Taric/Tahm Kench/Neeko

: Grants 250 bonus health and burns enemies in two Hexes for 10 percent of maximum health as true damage while reducing healing by 30 percent. Thief’t Gloves (Glove/Glove) : Gain two random items each turn. Any champion.

: Gain two random items each turn. Any champion. Titan’s Resolve (Vest/Bow): Grants two percent AD and AP when attacking or taking damage. Stacks up to 25 times. Kayn/Riven/Jax/Gnar

Grants two percent AD and AP when attacking or taking damage. Stacks up to 25 times. Warmog’s Armor (Belt/Belt): Grants 650 health and eight percent maximum health. Neeko/Amumu/Garen/K’Sante/Tahm Kench/Gragas/Lillia

Set 10 Support items

Support items can’t be crafted.