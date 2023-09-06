Riot drops TFT Set 9.5 item cheat sheet, showing off new categories

Riot Games showed off the new Teamfight Tactics item categories on Sept. 6 that go into effect with the launch of Set 9.5 Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound, breaking items up into three specific categories.

Items in TFT play a significant role when building a team comp. Starting with TFT Set 9.5, all items fall into one of three classifications: Core, Support, and Artifact. The classification change allows new and casual players to better understand items and how they work with team comps and individual champions. And the new TFT item cheat sheet includes six new items that were added to the list for the launch of Horizonbound on Sept. 13, which players can test through the PBE servers leading up to the official release of Set 9.5.

TFT item cheat sheet | Image via Riot Games

Core items are the standard craftable components that are often placed on carriers and tanks. These include items like Deathblade for attack damage carriers, Blue Buff for ability power carriers, and Gargoyle Stoneplate for tanks on the frontline of a comp. Core items also include versatile items that can go on any champion, like Hand of Justice or Thief’s Gloves.

Support items support the team, or a group of champions, rather than individually enhancing one unit’s ability or power. Items considered in the Support category are Chalice of Harmony, Zeke’s Herald, and Locket of the Iron Solari. All Support items provide 250 health to the unit the item is equipped to and are technically more powerful than traditional items.

Artifact items are the outliers of the group as they aren’t craftable using standard components. These items are acquired through Augments or loot drops and have enhanced stats to power up the champion they are equipped to.

All TFT item classifications will go into effect with the live launch of Set 9.5 on Sept. 13.

