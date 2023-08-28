All new TFT Set 9.5 items and how they work

As Teamfight Tactics developer Mortdog brought up on Aug. 25, new items are making their way into Set 9.5, with the goal of making them as powerful as they once were. Some have been shown beforehand, but now we have a full list.

Here are all the new TFT Set 9.5 items and how they work, along with how to craft them.

All new craftable items in TFT Set 9.5

When talking about the ways items are getting changed for this mid-set update, developer Tim “Riot Truexy” Jiang talked about items like Zephyrs or Zeke’s Herald. They were useful for compositions in the late game, but their use in the early game was unappealing, leading to the components for said items being less chosen. So, items similar to those two are now dubbed support items and won’t be craftable.

Many remain the same from Set 9, but here are all the new craftable items in Set 9.5 Horizonbound.

Adaptive Helm

Crafting recipe: Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak

Mana: 15

Magic Resist: 30

Combat Start: Unit gets buffs depending on where they start. If they are in the front two rows, they gain 15 Ability Power and 25 Armor and Magic Resist. If they are in the back two rows, they gain 15 Ability Power and 15 Mana every three seconds.

Nashor’s Tooth

The Nashor’s Tooth item in League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. | Image via Riot Games.

Crafting recipe: Recurve Bow and Giant’s Belt

Ability Power: 30

Attack Speed: 10 percent extra

Health: 150

After casting a spell, gain 40 percent Attack Speed for five seconds.

Evenshroud

Crafting recipe: Negatron Cloak and Giant’s Belt

Health: 150

Magic Resist: 20

50 percent Sunder (armor reduction) enemies with two hexes.

For the first 10 seconds of combat, gain 25 Armor and Magic Resist.

Crownguard

Crafting recipe: Needlessly Large Rod and Chain Vest

Ability Power: 15

Armor: 30

Combat Start: Gain a shield equal to 35 percent of the unit’s maximum health for eight seconds. When this shield breaks or expires, gain 40 Ability Power.

Sterak’s Gage

The Sterak’s Gage item in League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. Image via Riot Games.

Crafting recipe: BF Sword and Giant’s Belt

Health: 300

Attack Damage: 20 percent extra

Once per combat at 50% health, increase max health by 25 percent and gain 30 percent extra attack damage for the rest of combat.

Night Harvester

Crafting recipe: Sparring Gloves and Chain Vest

Ability Power: 25

Armor: 25

Critical Chance: 20 percent extra

Deal 15 percent bonus damage, increased by 15 percent when below 60 percent maximum health.

All of the above, if you couldn’t tell by the recipes, are replacing the previous items with the same crafting recipes. Those are now placed in the uncraftable Support item role. Plus, each one of these new items has a Radiant version that players will have to wait to see with the update starting on Sept 12.

