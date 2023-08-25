Riot shakes up TFT Set 9.5 Mid-Set update with big item changes

Riot Games is preparing for the future of Teamfight Tactics with the Runeterra Reforged Set 9.5 Mid-Set update through significant item system changes that were previewed by game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer on Aug. 25.

The TFT Set 9.5 Mid-Set update is the final one, with Riot moving to a new three-set per year structure starting with the release of Set 10. With this new era approaching, Riot is taking a long-term approach to the game’s systems. Starting with the release of Set 9.5, TFT will have four types of items, according to Mortdog.

(1/10) Item System Update for Horizonbound



In order to make TFT's item system more intuitive for players in the long run, we decided to make a big change to how items are structured. Now there are 4 types of items with consistent rules for how they work. Let's talk about them! pic.twitter.com/G4oAkxTMKj — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 25, 2023

Each of the four types of items has “consistent rules for how they work,” according to Mortdog. The four new classification types for items are Core, Radiant, Artifact, and Support. In addition to four new item types, the keyword terms Shred and Sunder are getting slightly lowered in power.

“All of this should lead to a more understandable item system that is easier to approach, while keeping the depth and exciting decision making that adds a ton of skill expression for our most engaged players,” Mortdog said.

The Core category type contains the most changes, featuring six new items. A Core item should “make the wearer stronger,” according to Mortdog. The new Core item, Night Harvester, deals 15 percent bonus damage until the wearer’s health drops below 60 percent health, increasing the damage to 30 percent.

Another new item that was revealed is Adaptive Helm, taking a page out of Augments by increasing stats on the wearer depending on the champion’s position on the board.

Unlike the other types of items, Support items “do not make the wearer stronger,” according to Mortdog. Aegis of the Legion is a new item within the Support type, empowering all allies in the columns behind the holder with attack speed, armor, and magic resistance for 10 seconds. And some Shimmerscale items are now classified as Artifacts.

Players can test out the new TFT item system with the release of Set 9.5 on the PBE servers sometime early next week and when the Horizonbound set officially launches on Sept. 13.

