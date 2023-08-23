TFT’s Set 9.5, Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound, will feature a new class known as the Vanquisher, two four-cost carries, Xayah and Nilah, a new four-cost Noxus Slayer, Mordekasier.

Riot Games revealed the new TFT champions and class, as well as other smaller details about the new Set 9.5 release, in a hype-up post on Twitter on Aug. 22.

Xayah and Nilah will join TFT as four-cost champions, with Riot hoping they’ll become two new meta carries. Xayah will also be a member of the new class, Vanquisher, which means she has an increased critical strike chance against tanky champion. This new class, especially Xayah, will be great against meta tanks like Cho’Gath and Warwick.

Horizonbound brings a new class, Vanquisher, with two possible 4-cost carries: Xayah and Nilah.



But that’s not all! A new Noxus Slayer has entered the arena—or as Mordekaiser calls it, the Death Realm. (Subtle.) pic.twitter.com/zD7q68hDjO — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) August 22, 2023

Nilah’s class is unknown. However, it was revealed her ability would do AoE damage, and she’ll gain attack speed and a shield, which means she’ll be a great carry directly on the front lines. With that in mind, she might be a Challenger, Strategist, or both. She’ll also gain a nice water artillery damage bonus for being from Bilgewater.

Mordekaiser will be joining the Noxus faction, which means he will be another lategame tank we’ll have to worry about because he gains health, AP, and AD based on the number of dead or conquered opponents. So, for those enjoying the Noxus-focused S-tier meta comps, Mordekaiser might be a fun new addition to your comp.

While the new TFT set’s release date isn’t confirmed, we’ll likely be getting a few more spoilers soon, before its expected PBE launch at the end of the month.

