TFT Set 9.5 spoilers highlight Bilgewater region with new trait and Region Portal

Riot Games dropped the first Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 spoiler on Aug. 21, featuring a new vertical Bilgewater trait and a Region Portal called Rat Town.

Set sail with Bilgewater, the new vertical trait starring Runeterra’s most charismatic pirates…and Gangplank. We just hope they can all get along.



While you’re here, be sure to stop by Rat Town—it’s much nicer than it sounds! pic.twitter.com/CSv0TZUIYv — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) August 21, 2023

Bilgewater TFT Set 9.5 spoiler

The TFT Set 9.5 spoiler of Bilgewater as a trait highlights some of League of Legends’ most popular pirates, including Gangplank and Miss Fortune. The trait will have a total of nine breakpoints that marks enemy targets to get hit with the Bilgewater crews’ “waterborne artillery,” according to Riot.

Within the VOD that was included in the TFT Set 9.5 spoiler post on Twitter, a ship is seen sailing into the crowd while exploding and dealing a fair amount of AoE damage to the enemy team. It is possible this is the waterborne artillery.

Individual champion abilities or tier levels of the Bilgewater units weren’t revealed by Riot at time of writing.

Rat Town TFT Region Portal spoiler

The Rat Town Region Portal sounds off-putting but has a bonus players can take advantage of. At random times throughout a game, Lucky Shops can appear. These shops will contain units that are tailored to support your board and team, potentially improving vertical comps in TFT Set 9.5.

It seems like Lucky Shops at the time of writing will function similarly to Lucky Lanterns, providing players with champions instead of items and components that can improve their overall team and its power.

