How to watch NA TFT Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set Finale

Riot Games, in partnership with Wisdom Media, will feature the final North American Teamfight Tactics tournament of Runeterra Reforged Set Nine through the Mid-Set Finale, showcasing 32 of the best players from the NA region.

Mid-Set updates in TFT are coming to an end with the launch of Set 9.5. Starting with Set 10, Riot will drop three sets per year instead of two. The Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set update is the last of its kind and 32 players from NA will compete in the last Mid-Set tournament, the Mid-Set Finale, prior to the launch of the update.

Here’s everything we know about the NA Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set Finale, according to Wisdom.

Players competing in TFT Set Nine Mid-Set Finale

Only the best NA players will battle it out at the NA Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set Finale. The top four finishers from the Freljord and Shurima Cups automatically qualified to compete in the tournament, along with the 24 highest qualifier point earners at the two NA Cup tournaments.

This section will be updated as players are confirmed.

Broadcast and format for TFT Set Nine Mid-Set Finale

The NA Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set Finale broadcast will run from Aug. 25 to 27, starting at 3pm CT through Twitch. The top four finishers at the NA tournament will earn a direct invite to the NA Regional Finals that run from Oct. 27 to 29, and the top eight qualify for day three of the Set 9.5 Noxus Cup.

Both the first and second days of competition will cut the field in half after six games played. Both days will also offer the top-finishing players bonus points to start the next day with. The lobbies are reseeded every two rounds and only the top 16 will take home a portion of the total $25,000 prize pool.

The winner of the TFT North America Mid-Set Finale earns a direct invite to compete at the Runeterra Reforged World Championship.

