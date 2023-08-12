TFT Shurima Cup: Standings, scores, and more for Set 9 NA Runeterra Reforged

All standings from the final TFT tournament in the first half of Set Nine.

Over 100 players began the Teamfight Tactics Shurima Cup over the weekend of Aug. 5 to 6, with eligible players continuing to Aug. 12 to 13 as the top 32 joined the fold, with only four players earning a direct invite to the Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set Finale.

Setting up the end of the first half of TFT Set Nine was the North American Shurima Cup featuring gameplay through Patch 13.15. Days one and two followed the same schedule as the Freljord Cup did with 128 players competing and only 32 advancing to the second weekend, joining the top Ranked players from the Set Nine ladder snapshots and the top four from the Frelord Cup.

Aug. 12, TFT Shurima Cup standings

Day three of the NA Shurima Cup showcased the top 32 from days one and two, along with the top Ranked 32 players in TFT Set Nine. Players were split into eight lobbies, with lobbies rotating every two rounds.

Game two lobby E to H. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom Game two lobby A to D. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom Game three lobby A to D. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom Game three lobby E to H. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom

Starting the tournament off with two back-to-back lobby wins was TL Robinsongz. Also winning game one lobbies were players like TSM Souless, DQA, and Cambulee. Joining the game one lobby winners’ after round two at the top of the leaderboard was AMDE, World Champion rereplay who signed with Team Liquid on Aug. 11, Cambulee with a second-place lobby finish, and a second-place finish from Rainplosion.

Lobbies were rotated after game two, with players like Prestivent, sètsuko, TSM Souless, and Wasianiverson earning lobby wins during game three. Heading into game four on day three of the NA Shurima Cup, WasianIverson was sitting atop the leaderboard with 23 points, followed by sètsuko with 21 points.

Top 32 after three games. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom Bottom 32 after three games. Image via Riot Games and Wisdom

Heading into game five, players began to feel the pressure from the upcoming top 32 cut. Players like TSM Souless, Velayy, TSM Kiyoon, and sètsuko earned lobby wins to potentially make the cut.

Game five standings A to D | Image via Riot/Wisdom Game five standings E to H | Image via Riot/Wisdom

With one last game to play, competitors like Rereplay, Rainplosion, and BC Socks were sitting just outside the top 32 cut point threshold. And players like Wasianiverson, sètsuko, and TSM Souless were sitting comfortably in the top three.

Top 32 after five games | Image via Riot/Wisdom Bottom 32 after five games | Image via Riot/Wisdom

