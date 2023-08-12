First NA TFT Worlds winner, esports super-org team up in prolific signing

After emerging victorious at the Teamfight Tactics World Championship in May 2023, American player rereplay has joined one of the most storied esports teams in the world in Team Liquid today. In doing so, he now makes up one-third of a world-class TFT lineup for the organization.

This means he will be donning the blue and white and joining other notable competitive TFT players Kurumx and Robinsongz. While those two are very notable players in the scene in their own right, TL has nabbed the world champion himself with rereplay representing the org in his attempts to keep his throne as best TFT player in the world.

Today we welcome NA's 2023 TFT World Champion @rereplaytft to Team Liquid



We're so excited to support Rereplay as he pursues his competitive career full time! Join us as we celebrate his debut as Liquid Rereplay tomorrow at the @TFT Shurima Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IcKpS9E7TX — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) August 11, 2023

Rereplay has been a staple of the competitive scene for a while with his first major tournament result coming in late 2020, finishing 12th at the Galaxies: OCENA Finals. Due to COVID, the tournament was moved online, where his now-teammate Kurumx finished in the top four.

Since making his debut, rereplay built up his skills with his experience paying off this season following the launch of the Monsters Attack set. After reaching fourth in the Corrupted Cup in Feb. 2023, he finished second in the NA regional finals in early May, then won the region’s first TFT Worlds title just weeks later.

Up until that point, the title of best TFT player in the world was mostly held by a Chinese player with Huanmie, LiLuo, and XunGe taking out the last three iterations of the event before rereplay’s win in May. The only other countries to have attained a title were France (Double61) and South Korea (8LJayWalking), winning the first and second Worlds tournaments respectively.

Not only has rereplay joined Team Liquid, but he will be representing them in the upcoming Runeterra Reforged: NA Shurima Cup, on Aug. 12.

