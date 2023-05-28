NA claims first TFT Worlds title at Monsters’ Attack World Championship

A total of 32 of the best Teamfight Tactics Tacticians from nine regions around the globe competed at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, with Rereplay earning the first Worlds title for the North American region.

The NA region has come close several times at past TFT World Championships to earning the title, falling short to China who has three Worlds titles. But all that changed with Set Eight with Rereplay, Setsuko, KindleGem, and Robivankenob earning Worlds seeds at the NA Regional Finals for TFT Set 8.5.

Both Rereplay and Setsuko dominated the TFT Worlds standings during the first two days of the tournament, finishing day two atop the leaderboard. Points were reset heading into the final day, featuring a Checkmate format at 18 points. Day three started rough for Setsuko, with the TFT tournament veteran unable to turn it around.

Game five

The first lobby winner of day three was Binteum from Korea, with TexSummers from LATAM finishing in second. Both regions were also seeking their first TFT Worlds title, but it was Rereplay from NA who continued to dominate the Monsters’ Attack World Championship.

“I thought I was the best player heading into the tournament,” said Rereplay

Rereplay began playing TFT when the Beta version dropped through Set Three, taking a break from Set Four to Seven. He returned to competitive play during Set Eight, placing top four in the Corrupted Cup and at the NA Regional Finals.

The return to competitive play had Rereplay nervous during regionals, according to the Set Eight World Champion, but felt comfortable at Worlds due to games taking place in the morning as opposed to at night.

TFT Worlds final lobby comps, image via Riot Games and Rising Legends

Game four at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship was Rereplay’s first chance to claim the title, as he was the only player to pass the 18-point Checkmate threshold. Naturally, the lobby did everything they could to prevent a win, forcing a game five with SVM YBY1, TexSummers, and Flancy also passing the 18-point threshold.

Game five came down to a China vs. NA showdown, with Rereplay and Flancy being the final two players battling for a lobby win. Rereplay pulled off the victory, earning NA its first TFT Worlds title.

Set Eight is still live on TFT servers, with Set Nine arriving sometime in the middle of June.

