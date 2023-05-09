When is the TFT Set 9 release date?

Teamfight Tactics is coming up on its ninth set, with each bringing new champions, items, and aspects for players to learn and grind with. While Set 8.5 added staple minor changes to Set 8, the Set 9 update will bring a lot of new content.

If you are one of the players just waiting for a new set, whether it be from dislike of the traits, meta comps, or just to start fresh, you won’t have to wait long for Set 9.

When does TFT Set 9 come out?

While the official release date has yet to be confirmed, the expected date for Set 9’s release is on Wednesday, June 14, barring any major delays. That is the day Set 8.5 officially ends, so Riot Games will likely release new content on same day. This means, most likely, Set 9 comes out on June 14.

Riot has yet to reveal any information on Set 9. The theme the set revolves around, the units leaving, staying, and returning to the game will all be revealed closer to the release date.

When will TFT Set 9 be added to PBE?

The official set release isn’t the first time TFT players can get their hands on Set 9. The public beta environment (PBE) is always a great way to test out new content Riot releases, and that is no different for TFT.

If June 14 is the date Set 9 begins, the PBE for the set should be available two weeks before the release date. So, the Set 9 PBE will be available by May 31.

Make sure to make a PBE account to get access to early TFT content.