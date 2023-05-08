How to watch TFT Set 8.5 Monsters’ Attack Regional Finals

Over a dozen countries have players represented at the Teamfight Tactics EMEA Regional Finals, with players competing for a chance to represent their region at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship.

All TFT players competing at the EMEA Regional Finals earned their spot through direct invites and top performances. Winners of the Golden Spatula Cups and the top 21 GSC point earners that didn’t win a Cup were invited, along with eight of the top Ranked players from the TFT Ranked ladder. The EMEA region has four seeds at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, with all four slots getting determined following the results of the TFT Regional Finals.

What time are the TFT EMEA Regional Finals?

The TFT Set 8.5 EMEA Regional Finals will take place from May 13 to 15 with a broadcast airing through Twitch and on Lolesports. Competition at the tournament starts at 3:30am CT on May 13 and 14. And the final day of the EMEA Regional Finals starts at 10:30am on May 15.

Casting the EMEA Regional Finals tournament are Meeix, Nibiria, Witacasts, Counterfeitcast, and Impetouspanda. Stream Egg drops will randomly take place during each day of the TFT tournament. Viewers can enable Egg drops through the LoL esports website.

Who’s competing at TFT EMEA Regional Finals?

A total of 32 players from over a dozen countries will fight for a chance to represent the EMEA region at TFT Set Eight/8.5 Worlds. Invites were determined based on top performances at Golden Spatula Cups and on the Ranked ladder, according to Rising Legends.

GSC winners

Tsarou

5454

Canibizz

GSC top point invites

Wet Jungler

Kevin Parker

Xusoo

SnoodyBoo

Norbi

Aug

Salvyyy

Havali

Ukkkkko

Armatruc

PasDeBol

Ging

Kacpersky191

Swellertiger

Qetzer

Haiden

Guillosko

Elia

Broken99

Kurfuzzled

Marx

Set 8/8.5 TFT Ranked ladder invites

Sologesang

Enzo

Double61

Loescher

Zeulenache

Iasa

Darketsti903

Xcrescent

What is the format at TFT EMEA Regional Finals?

Formats from each region vary at the Regional Finals, with the EMEA format being different from the NA Regional Finals format. All 32 players will compete in six games on day one and six games on day two, with points from day one carrying over to the second day. Lobbies are snake reseeded every three rounds.

Following 12 total games played between days one and two, only the top eight will advance to the final day of the EMEA Regional Finals. Players who finish in the top four after six games will earn a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack World Championship. And players who finish in fifth and sixth will get a second chance at the TFT Western Last Chance Qualifier that is taking place on May 21 or 22.