How to watch TFT Set 8.5 NA Regional Finals

North American Teamfight Tactics players are ready to battle it out at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, with only the top two from the Regional Finals earning a direct invite.

A total of 24 players earned invites to the TFT Set 8.5 North American Regional Finals, taking place from May 12 to 14. Invites were awarded based on Qualifier Points and ladder rankings, along with top finishes at the Mid-Set Finale, Mecha Cup, and NA Last Chance Qualifier tournaments. A total prize pool of $35,000 is available for the top 16 but only the top two finishers at the NA Regional Finals will advance to TFT Worlds.

What time is the NA Regional Finals?

Organized competitive play starts on May 12 and runs to May 14, featuring six games each day at the NA Regional Finals. Battles begin at 3pm CT on each of the three days, with coverage provided by Wisdom and Riot through the TFT Twitch channel.

The tournament will be cast by Nekkra, Khroen, Casanova, Admirable, and Frodan.

What is the format of TFT Set 8/8.5 Finals?

Both Worlds seeds are open to each of the 24 players competing at the NA Regional Finals, with a total of 18 games getting played over the course of three days.

May 12: A total of six games with lobbies reseeded every two games. The top 16 scoring players advance to day two.

May 13: A total of six games with lobbies reseeded every two games. The top eight scoring players advance to the final day.

May 14: A total of six games through one lobby with eight players. The top two advance to Worlds.

Players who finish third and fourth at the NA Regional Finals will get a second shot at attending the Monsters’ Attack World Championship through the Western Last Chance Qualifier that will take place the following weekend from May 20 to 21. And one week after the Western LCQ is Set Eight/8.5 TFT Worlds from May 26 to 28.