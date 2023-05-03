All TFT Set 8.5 players invited to the NA Regional Finals

The Monsters’ Attack competitive play season saw 24 Teamfight Tactics players from North America emerge as the best, with each fighting for a direct invite to the Set 8.5 TFT World Championship.

Showcasing the best of the best from the Monsters’ Attack season, only 24 North American TFT players earned an invite to the Regional Finals that is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 14. Both Set Eight and 8.5 provided invites to the top two players on the TFT ranked ladder at the end of the season.

The top four finishers from the Mid-Set Finale (Set Eight) and Mecha Cup (Set 8.5) earned direct invitations to the NA Regional Finals. And a Last Chance Qualifier provided two additional tournament seeds, while the 10 players with the highest Qualifier Points from the Cup tournaments were invited as well.

NA TFT Monsters’ Attack Regional Finals player list

Multiple players showcased top finishes throughout the Monsters’ Attack season, like sètsuko and Cottontail, earning their invites through Cup wins that had them sitting at the top of the Qualifier Points leaderboard. Other players like Robivankenob earned an invite to the Regional Finals at the Set 8.5 LCQ and IM Spethom locked an invite by winning the Glitched Out! Mecha Cup.

Here’s every NA player invited to the TFT Set 8.5 Monsters’ Attack Regional Finals, according to Wisdom and Riot.

Mid-Set Finale invites

Wasianiverson

Milala

Bossoskills

Broccoli

Ranked ladder invites

Dishsoap (Set Eight)

BC Socks (Set Eight)

Robinsongz (Set 8.5)

DPEI (Set 8.5)

Mecha Cup invites

IM Spethom

RippleOverdrive

Aesah

Kindlegem

Last Chance Qualifier invites

Eunwilf

Robivankenob

Qualifier point invites

sètsuko

Rereplay

Clear

Garchompro

DQA

TL Kurumx

JukeYou

Cottontail

Kyivix

Jdzielinski22

The top two finishers at the NA Regional Finals will advance to Worlds, with third and fourth place getting a second chance to compete at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship through the TFT Western Last Chance Qualifier tournament.