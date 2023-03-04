TFT Set 8 Mid-Set Finale: Standings, scores, and format

The best North American Teamfight Tactics players competed in the final Set Eight tournament this weekend for a chance to represent NA at the Monsters Attack! World Championship.

Taking place over the course of three days from March 3 to 5, the North American TFT Mid-Set Finale featured a total of 32 players. Each of the players had earned an invite to the prestigious tournament through a top finish at one of the Set Eight Cup tournaments or through qualifying points that were earned by competing in the Defender and Corrupted Cup tournaments.

The winner of the TFT Set Eight Mid-Set Finale earned a direct invite to Worlds, while the top four earned a chance to compete at the Set 8.5 Regional Finals.

Image via Riot Games

March 3 TFT Mid-Set Finale standings

Players were split into four lobbies with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds over the course of six games played. Only the top 16 from day one advanced to the second day of the TFT Mid-Set Finale, with the top six earning bonus points that carried over into day two.

First and second: Three bonus points

Third and fourth: Two bonus points

Fifth and sixth: One bonus point

End-game TFT comps winning lobbies during the first three games of day one at the NA Mid-Set Finale were diverse, from Kai’Sa Recon and Sureshot Samira/Aphelios to Draven Mecha carry and Camille Hacker Admin. Sitting atop the leaderboard after three games was Prestivent, followed by TL Robin, Dishsoap, and Clear.