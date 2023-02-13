TFT Set 8 NA Corrupted Cup: Standings, players, and format

The path to the Teamfight Tactics Set Eight World Championship in North America continued through the Corrupted Cup, showcasing four players earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale.

Scheduled over the course of four days and two weekends, the Corrupted Cup featured the top-ranking TFT Set Eight players from the NA ladder snapshots and the top eight players from the Defender Cup. The top-ranked 32 players on the NA ladder were given a bye for the first two days of competition, starting their run on Feb. 18, joining the top 32 players who made the cut after days one and two.

Players finishing in the top four at the TFT Corrupted Cup earned a direct invite to the NA MId-Set Finale, scheduled to run from March 3 to 5. All players also earned qualifier points, with the highest point earners from the Defender and Corrupted Cup making up the remaining 16 invites to the Mid-Set Finale.

Feb. 11 to 12 TFT Corrupted Cup standings

A total of 128 players competed during the first two days of the NA Corrupted Cup, with only 32 advancing to the second half of the tournament. Six games were played daily, and lobbies were reseeded every two rounds.

Here are the top 32 TFT players advancing to the second half of the NA Corrupted Cup

Incite NicNac dgraph Juke You Groxie Kayndrew Tacobell Wifi guubums Baymax rilesh TSM Souless DoYouWantSomeT VoidS1N kci Prestivent King Rock gyalubaby buzzyboo covertsloth Noster Phoenixaa milala SullyTFT rereplay Jebem robivankenob mike4mike KPK Hoyen DuDu BunnyMuffins Garchompro

The cutoff for the top 32 was 29 points, with Pitzy missing the cut due to tie-breakers. Veteran TFT tournament players who also missed the cut included, AMDE, Ramblinnn, Rainplosion, Sphinx, and ops appies.

Updates to the TFT Corrupted Cup scores and standings will take place after each day of competition.