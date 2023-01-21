TFT Set 8 NA Defender Cup: Standings, format, and updates

A total of 164 North American Teamfight Tactics players qualified to compete at the first Set Eight tournament, the Defender Cup, with four earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale.

Similar to the North American Cup season during Set Seven, the TFT Set Eight Defender Cup took place over the course of four days. The first two days showcased 128 players from the NA ladder snapshots, with only 32 advancing to the second weekend of play and day three. Joining those 32 players were the top 32 from the ladder snapshots, making it a total of 64 players competing during day three of the NA Defender Cup.

New to the NA Cup series was changes to the final day of competition. Day four at all the TFT Cups features 32 players competing in five games. The top 16 advances to game six and the top eight advance to game seven. Players who finish in the top four earn a direct invite to the MId-Set Finale on March 3 to 5.

Several veteran TFT players advanced to the second weekend, including AMDE, C9 k3soju, sètsuko, TL Robin, Dishsoap, DQA, TL Kurumx, and Ramblinnn. Also competing were a large number of up-and-coming tournament players seeking to earn their place among the best TFT players in North America.

Day three players Day three players

Jan. 21 Day three Defender Cup standings and format

Day three of the TFT Defender Cup showcased 64 players across eight lobbies with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds. A total of six games were played, with the top 32 advancing to day four. Bonus points were also awarded to players who finished in the top 12 at the end of day three.

Ninth to 12: One bonus point

Eighth to fifth: Two bonus points

Top four: Three bonus points