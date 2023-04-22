TFT Set 8.5 NA Mecha Cup: Standings, scores, and updates

The conclusion of Teamfight Tactics Set Eight quickly approaches with the final North American Cup tournament.

Taking place over the course of two weekends, April 15 to 16 and April 22 to 23, the TFT Mecha Cup decided the final spots for Regional Finals, with the exception of the Last Chance Qualifier tournament. Over 150 players were invited to the tournament, with the top four finishers earning a direct invite to the NA Regional Finals. Gameplay for the first half of the NA Mecha Cup was played on Patch 13.7B, while the second weekend featured play from Patch 13.8.

April 15 to 16 TFT Mecha Cup standings

Following two days of competitive play, 128 players were cut down to 32. VoidS1n ended the first half of the NA Mecha Cup tournament atop the leaderboard, along with other players like robivankenob and Emily Wang.

Here were the top 32 TFT players who advanced to the second weekend of the NA Mecha Cup, according to Wisdom.

VoidS1n superflamez ThisJX robivankenob emilyywang tinyjeff Kindlegem Kayndrew Spearklez Phoenixaa ReynzeR Matty T Ice Sacriflip BBEAR DOTA bopster Stellar Minhee Maki Roll SmoothGGG NicNac soobydooo Filup OwenTFT Cottontail Nuge Scarredstar stop drop jdzielinski22 torontotokyo jasonjava trikpi Hanneko connerisme

April 22 TFT Mecha Cup standings

A total of 32 players advanced from the first weekend to the second, combining with the top 32 Ranked NA players on the TFT ladder. Six games were played with lobbies getting reseeded every two rounds. Of the starting 64 players, only the top 32 advance to the final day of the TFT Mecha Cup.

After two rounds of play, RippleOverdrive and dpei were sitting atop the leaderboard with two back-to-back first-place finishes. Also sitting near the top in points were TFT players like TL Robin, BC Socks, and C9k3soju.

Updates to the NA Mecha Cup will take place after the rounds each day.