How to watch TFT 8.5 Mecha Cup NA tournament

The best North American Teamfight Tactics players will show off their skills and determination at the final Set 8.5 Mecha Cup tournament, with only the top players advancing to the Regional Finals to determine who will represent NA at Worlds.

A total of 156 TFT players will compete at the NA Mecha Cup tournament which takes place over the course of four days and two weekends. Players are competing for direct invites to the Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from May 12 to 14. The top 32 from the Ranked ladder will get a bye until day three of the Mecha Cup as 128 players compete during the first two days to make the top 32 cut that advances to the tournament’s second weekend.

Where to watch the TFT NA Mecha Cup tournament

Similar to previous Cup tournaments throughout the TFT Set Eight/8.5 season, there isn’t a broadcast for the first two days of the Mecha Cup that takes place from April 15 to 16. Fans can still watch the action unfold through individual players’ Twitch streams.

A broadcast will cover the final two days of the NA Mecha Cup tournament from April 22 to 23 on Twitch.

NA Mecha Cup format

Following the first two days of competition at the TFT Set 8.5 Mecha Cup that is played on Patch 13.7, the top 32 of 128 players will advance to the second weekend of the tournament.

Joining the top 32 from the first weekend of play are the 32 highest-ranking players from Set 8.5 Ranked ladder on April 15. Of the 64, only 32 players advance to the final day to play five games before a game six cut to 16. And only the top eight will compete during game seven of the final day at the NA Mecha Cup.

The winner of the TFT Mecha Cup tournament and the other top four finishers will earn an invite to the NA Regional Finals. Players can also earn Qualifier Points throughout the Mecha Cup tournament, with the highest scorers from all three NA Cup tournaments also advancing to the Regional Finals.