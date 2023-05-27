NA dominates TFT Worlds, Setsuko and Rereplay in top eight at Monsters’ Attack Championship

North American players Setsuko and Rereplay seek to earn the region its first Teamfight Tactics Worlds title at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, dominating the leaderboard heading into the final day of competition at the tournament.

A total of 32 players from nine regions around the globe competed at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship over the last two days with one goal in mind, making the top eight cut. Heading into the sixth TFT World Championship, China had dominated with a total of three Worlds titles.

North America has come close to a title, with Rainplosion at Dragonlands, Guubums and Goose at Gizmos & Gadgets, and Milk at the Reckoning Championship. And the Monsters’ Attack World Championship gave the SEA region, for the first time in TFT history, a chance to win a Worlds title.

Setsuko was grinding the ladder and NA tournament scene through every TFT World Championship. From wins at Giant Slayer weekly Fight Night tournaments to ranking number one on the TFT North American ladder, he came into the Monsters’ Attack World Championship intending to win a Worlds title.

Rereplay was seeking to become a TFT household name heading into Worlds, finishing in the top four at the Corrupted Cup and earning a World Championship seed at the NA Regional Finals. Both players capitalized on a diverse and healthy TFT Set 8.5 meta during the first two days at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, sitting atop the overall standings leaderboard throughout days one and two.

Screenshot via Riot Games and Rising Legends, TFT Worlds standings top 16

Heading into the final game of day two at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, the top 10 players represented all nine regions. Chasing both NA players throughout day three was Flancy from China, along with SVM VBY1, earning the SEA region its first Worlds top eight. In total, seven regions were represented on the final day of the Monsters’ Attack World Championship.

Screenshot via Riot Games Rising Legends, Top eight at TFT Worlds

Setsuko (NA): 72 points

Rereplay (NA): 71 points

Flancy (CN): 67 points

SVM YBY1 (SEA): 64 points

Binteum (KR): 63 points

Enzo (EMEA): 63 points

Shimapen (JP): 63 points

TexSummers (LATAM): 61 points

Points were reset for the final day of the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, with players competing in a Checkmate format. Every TFT player who made the top eight has a chance to win the Worlds title.

Both Setsuko and Rereplay look strong heading into the final day of Worlds, especially in a Checkmate format where winning lobbies is needed to win the Championship title. China also has a chance to earn the region’s fourth Worlds title through Flancy. YBY1 is in a solid position to earn the SEA region its first World Championship title as well.

Fans can tune into the final day of the TFT Monsters’ Attack World Championship on Twitch, starting at 6am CT.

