TFT 13.16 B-patch tweaks Set 9 meta one last time before Mid-Set Finale

Signifigant changes were applied for the final weeks of Set Nine.

Riot Games previewed a Teamfight Tactics B-patch on Aug. 21 for Set Nine Patch 13.16, balancing three traits, one champion, and four Augments.

A 13.16 B-patch has been scheduled by Riot to drop on Aug. 22 at around 2pm CT. The update will be shipped to give players the best possible meta for upcoming tournaments like the North America Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set Finale. Game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer released the balance changes for the B-patch on Twitter today, with a focus on nerfing Shen’s shield within Aphelios/Bastion end-game comps.

(1/3) We will be shipping out a B-patch to try to get final competitions in as good a spot as possible. Trying to be very light touch, but want everyone to have as much notice as possible.



Should go live sometime tomorrow afternoon PDT. Will post again when it's live. pic.twitter.com/mTJX0v8vSy — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 21, 2023

Shen’s survivability, according to Mortdog, should get reduced through the nerfs to his shield from 275/350/2000 to 225/275/1500. In addition to the Shen nerf, two popular traits were also nerfed.

Demacia : Magic resistance at each breakpoint changed from 5/30/50/100 to 5/30/40/100.

: Magic resistance at each breakpoint changed from 5/30/50/100 to 5/30/40/100. Piltover : Cashout values at eight and nine were reduced, along with a slight reduction to the seventh cashout.

: Cashout values at eight and nine were reduced, along with a slight reduction to the seventh cashout. Gunner: Attack damage per stack was buffed from 6/12/24 to 6/14/26 percent.

The other balance changes from the 13.16 B-patch were applied to Augments, of which all four were nerfs.

Know Your Enemy : Base damage amplification reduced from 15 to 12 percent.

: Base damage amplification reduced from 15 to 12 percent. Petricite Shackles : Empowered damage amplification was reduced from 30 to 22 percent.

: Empowered damage amplification was reduced from 30 to 22 percent. Social Distancing : Attack damage and ability power were reduced from 12/20/30 to 12/18/25.

: Attack damage and ability power were reduced from 12/20/30 to 12/18/25. Transfusion: Base health adjusted from 20/80/100 to 20/40/50.

Related: TFT Set 9.5 spoilers highlight Bilgewater region with new trait and Region Portal

All changes from the TFT Set Nine 13.16 B-patch are expected to hit the live servers on Aug. 22 at around 2pm CT.

About the author