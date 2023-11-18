How TFT Set 10 Headliner mechanic works, tips, and strategies

Riot Games revisited an old Teamfight Tactics mechanic in Set 10, improving upon it and making Headliner the main Remix Rumble mechanic.

Set 10 is a huge stepping stone for Riot Games and TFT, as all sets will now last four months and no longer have a mid-set update. Music is the main theme of Remix Rumble, with each of the 29 traits having its own musical track that plays when the trait is activated. Riot also revisited the Chosen mechanic from set four’s Fates, improving its playability through the Headliner mechanic.

How the TFT Set 10 Headliner mechanic works

Much like the Chosen mechanic, champions in TFT Set 10 who are Headliners are two-star units in the shop that each have a unique bonus ability. All 60 Remix Rumble champions have a Headliner Effect and each offers plus-one of a trait they are associated with.

TFT Set 10 Headliner tips and strategies

Unlike the Chosen mechanic, players will see Headliner champions in the shop even if they have one on the board. This improvement is huge, allowing players to transition more easily while taking advantage of early-game TFT Set 10 Headliner champions in the shop. Unless I choose to build around a reroll comp with a Headliner from an early shop, that unit is most likely getting sold as I transition into a stronger board for the late-game combat rounds.

All Headline champions in the shop are at two-stars

Each Headline unit adds plus one to a trait they have. The exception to this rule is when the Set 10 Portal Multi-Talented is chosen at the start of a game.

Every Set 10 champion has a Headliner bonus

A Headline champion will show up in every shop if one isn’t on the board

Players using a Headline champion in their comp will see others in the shop one out of four times

To purchase a new Headliner champion from the shop, the already purchased one must get sold first

All Headliner champions remove three of those units from the champion pool

Headliner units that show up on the shop are random, with the algorithm pushing new ones so that players don’t see the same ones over and over again.

Once the pool of a champion drops below half of the total copies, players will no longer see that champion in the shop as a Headliner

If a player has a Headliner in play, other Remix Rumble champions with the Headliner mechanic will show up in one out of every four shops. And players who aren’t running a champion with the new mechanic will see a Headliner unit in every shop.

The only time Headliner champions stop showing up in the shop is when the number of units left in the pool drops below half. A player, for example, who has six of the same four-cost units on their bench can’t sell their Headliner champion and roll down for the Headliner that matches the six units on their board to obtain a three-star Headliner champion because there are only 10 of each four-cost unit in the champion pool.

Players can test out the new Headline mechanic through TFT Set 10 which drops on live servers on Nov. 21. Testing for the Remix Rumble set is also available through PBE servers prior to the official launch.